Kingsport, TN

Residents asked to share input on West State Street in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — West State Street could see new improvements in the coming the years. "West State Street is just a critical corridor for the city, it links important resources like the Pinnacle, like the hospital, our beautiful downtown, also the new casino, so it's just a real area of opportunity," said Cherith Young, City of Bristol, Tennessee Director of Community Development and Planning.
BRISTOL, TN
Miss Food City 2023 has been crowned

EMORY, Va. (WCYB) — Food City has crowned Miss Food City 2023. The 30th annual Miss Food City Pageant was held on Saturday on the campus of Emory and Henry College. The contestants are judged in several areas including a private interview and onstage question. The winner of the pageant gets to represent Food City in the coming year.
EMORY, VA
Fill the Frontier at Wallace Nissan of Kingsport

Wallace Nissan of Kingsport is hosting its 3rd annual, Fill the Frontier food drive. The dealership is accepting food donations now through December 21, for Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding America Southwest Virginia. "When you see some of the people who have been impacted by the food they...
KINGSPORT, TN
Boil water notice for parts of Wise County, Virginia

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Wise County Public Service Authority has experienced a waterline break near the Lonesome Pine Airport. They are currently working to restore service. A boil water notice has been put in place until further notice for customers located at Fairgrounds Road, Duncan Gap Road,...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Road rage incident leads to shooting in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — There is new information on a Sunday night shooting that happened in Washington County Virginia. According to the Washington County Sheriff's office, The incident happened a little before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, on Travelite Road, just off lee highway. The victim told officers it started as...
BRISTOL, VA
A man is in federal custody following a standoff in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: Bristol, Virginia Police say a man is in federal custody following a standoff early Tuesday Morning. It happened along Eads Avenue. The man was barricaded in a camper. He eventually surrendered to authorities according to officials. We have reached out to the U.S. Marshall’s...
BRISTOL, VA
Drivers Beware: Watch out for deer during peak season

Workers at Reflections Paint & Body Shop in Kingsport are staying busy. "Mainly it's front bumpers, hoods, lights," says Dale Dimke of Reflections. That damage caused by deer collisions according to Dimke. “It’s really heavy right now, there’s at least one a week, but if you drive up and down...
KINGSPORT, TN
The Good Stuff: Saving a life

WISE, Va. — It was last month when at the Goodwill in Wise, Virginia, employees Cathy Lane and Priscilla Lawson noticed a customer wasn't feeling well. Lane said, "so there was a wheelchair sitting over here next do the door, and we brought her over and sat her down."
WISE, VA
Police: Woman arrested after stealing from Johnson City Walmart

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was arrested Friday after stealing from a Johnson City Walmart, according to authorities. It happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday at Walmart on West Market St. Police say employees witnessed Lauren Arnold at a self-checkout register, but she didn’t scan the merchandise....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Bristol Virginia Public Schools will be closed Tuesday (11-22)

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol Virginia Public Schools Superintendent, Keith Perrigan, announced Monday that Bristol Virginia Public Schools will be closed, Tuesday, November 22, due to large number of absences. Perrigan's full statement is below. Due to a large number of student and staff absences, Bristol Virginia Public Schools...
BRISTOL, VA
AAA: Thanksgiving travel expected to be just shy of pre-pandemic levels

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That number is a 1.5% increase over 2021, and is 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. Some people are getting a jump start on holiday travel, hitting the roads and interstates...
BRISTOL, TN

