Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
wcyb.com
Residents asked to share input on West State Street in Bristol, Tennessee
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — West State Street could see new improvements in the coming the years. "West State Street is just a critical corridor for the city, it links important resources like the Pinnacle, like the hospital, our beautiful downtown, also the new casino, so it's just a real area of opportunity," said Cherith Young, City of Bristol, Tennessee Director of Community Development and Planning.
wcyb.com
Bristol Casino and team members donate turkeys to Feeding Southwest Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock is thankful for a great four months in business. Now, the casino is working to give back to the community. "We are so thankful for Hard Rock Casino and their heart to give back," said Wes Childress, of Feeding Southwest Virginia.
wcyb.com
The Johnson City Fire Department held a community outreach event to help those in need
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Fire Department held its community outreach event to help the less fortunate. Members of the fire department along with Second Harvest Food Bank and the Leadership Academy from David Crocket all pitched in to hand food out. Chickens, potatoes, onions and...
wcyb.com
Miss Food City 2023 has been crowned
EMORY, Va. (WCYB) — Food City has crowned Miss Food City 2023. The 30th annual Miss Food City Pageant was held on Saturday on the campus of Emory and Henry College. The contestants are judged in several areas including a private interview and onstage question. The winner of the pageant gets to represent Food City in the coming year.
wcyb.com
Fill the Frontier at Wallace Nissan of Kingsport
Wallace Nissan of Kingsport is hosting its 3rd annual, Fill the Frontier food drive. The dealership is accepting food donations now through December 21, for Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding America Southwest Virginia. "When you see some of the people who have been impacted by the food they...
wcyb.com
Boil water notice for parts of Wise County, Virginia
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Wise County Public Service Authority has experienced a waterline break near the Lonesome Pine Airport. They are currently working to restore service. A boil water notice has been put in place until further notice for customers located at Fairgrounds Road, Duncan Gap Road,...
wcyb.com
Investigation underway after a fire at Wallen's Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WCYB) — An investigation is under way after a morning fire at Wallen’s Ridge State Prison. Authorities were called to the super max facility in Wise County a little before 9 a.m. Monday morning. Crews from several departments were initially dispatched. The fire was...
wcyb.com
Washington County expected to surpass Sullivan as most-populated in Tri-Cities by 2040
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Washington County, Tennessee is projected to surpass Sullivan County as the most-populated county in the region within the next two decades. Officials in Johnson City and Washington County are preparing for the rapid growth that has already begun. READ THE DRAFT REPORT | Johnson City's...
wcyb.com
Road rage incident leads to shooting in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — There is new information on a Sunday night shooting that happened in Washington County Virginia. According to the Washington County Sheriff's office, The incident happened a little before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, on Travelite Road, just off lee highway. The victim told officers it started as...
wcyb.com
A man is in federal custody following a standoff in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: Bristol, Virginia Police say a man is in federal custody following a standoff early Tuesday Morning. It happened along Eads Avenue. The man was barricaded in a camper. He eventually surrendered to authorities according to officials. We have reached out to the U.S. Marshall’s...
wcyb.com
Drivers Beware: Watch out for deer during peak season
Workers at Reflections Paint & Body Shop in Kingsport are staying busy. "Mainly it's front bumpers, hoods, lights," says Dale Dimke of Reflections. That damage caused by deer collisions according to Dimke. “It’s really heavy right now, there’s at least one a week, but if you drive up and down...
wcyb.com
The Good Stuff: Saving a life
WISE, Va. — It was last month when at the Goodwill in Wise, Virginia, employees Cathy Lane and Priscilla Lawson noticed a customer wasn't feeling well. Lane said, "so there was a wheelchair sitting over here next do the door, and we brought her over and sat her down."
wcyb.com
Carter County Sheriff's Office seeing pay increase following county commission meeting
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Administrators at the Carter County Sheriff's Office say starting pay for new officers has not kept up with inflation. However, that changed Monday night after the County Commission approved a $5 per hour pay increase for new deputies and corrections officers. It feels great...
wcyb.com
Johnson City man charged with stalking after being found in victims closet
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man has been charged with aggravated stalking, after police discovered him hiding in a closet in an apartment building, police say. According to the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Orleans St. Sunday, in reference to...
wcyb.com
Police: Woman arrested after stealing from Johnson City Walmart
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was arrested Friday after stealing from a Johnson City Walmart, according to authorities. It happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday at Walmart on West Market St. Police say employees witnessed Lauren Arnold at a self-checkout register, but she didn’t scan the merchandise....
wcyb.com
Couple visits Bristol Texas Roadhouse in quest to visit all locations in the United States
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A Southeastern Virginia couple is making a quest to visit every Texas Roadhouse in the United States. As of Monday, Judy and Mike McNamara, can check another off their list, after visiting the Bristol, Virginia location. To date, they have journeyed across 39 states to...
wcyb.com
Bristol Virginia Public Schools will be closed Tuesday (11-22)
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol Virginia Public Schools Superintendent, Keith Perrigan, announced Monday that Bristol Virginia Public Schools will be closed, Tuesday, November 22, due to large number of absences. Perrigan's full statement is below. Due to a large number of student and staff absences, Bristol Virginia Public Schools...
wcyb.com
AAA: Thanksgiving travel expected to be just shy of pre-pandemic levels
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That number is a 1.5% increase over 2021, and is 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. Some people are getting a jump start on holiday travel, hitting the roads and interstates...
