A woman says she waited in line for Taylor Swift tickets for 8 hours and was charged 14 times for tickets she never purchased — freezing and overdrafting her account with almost $9,000 in charges
"So now my bank accounts (happened on multiple cards) are frozen, I'm broke, it overdrafted my accounts, and I did NOT get tickets," she wrote.
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who bought 6 $500 tickets for herself and her friends and plans to buy even more
Kasey Reiter took two days off of work and spent more than 13 hours on Ticketmaster trying to snag the coveted tickets, she told Insider.
Stereogum
Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her
Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who regrets paying $5,500 for resale tickets: 'I'm embarrassed I did it, I regret it, and I kind of just wish I had a nosebleed ticket'
Paige, a Swiftie for 15 years, was excited to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. Now she feels like it's a "dirty ticket."
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Bruce Springsteen addresses his ticket prices that reached $5,000 amid Taylor Swift concert sale disaster: 'Most of our tickets are totally affordable'
The Boss addressed why he allowed tickets for his 2023 to jump from $400 to upwards of $5,000 in a new interview with Rolling Stone.
Bruce Springsteen Responds to $5,000 Ticket Prices: “Any Complaints on the Way Out, You Can Have Your Money Back”
Several months after Ticketmaster employed “dynamic pricing,” resulting in some tickets reaching as high as $5,000 apiece, Bruce Springsteen has addressed the controversial surge in ticket pricing around his upcoming 2023 tour with the E Street Band. “What I do is a very simple thing,” Springsteen told Rolling...
Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Ticketmaster cancels general public sale of tickets for Taylor Swift's tour due to "extraordinarily high demands"
After days of complaints about complications and system glitches that arose during the presale for Taylor Swift's The Eras tour, Ticketmaster announced Thursday that the public sale of tickets has been canceled. They were set to go on sale Friday. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient...
Justice Department Reportedly Investigating Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco
The DOJ is investigating Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation, for its snafu regarding ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour.... The post Justice Department Reportedly Investigating Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco appeared first on Outsider.
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Ticketmaster Disaster: It ‘Pisses Me Off’
Swifties have long awaited a new tour from “Anti-Hero” singer Taylor Swift, 32, but getting tickets to her Eras tour proved to be a disaster. After two presales, Ticketmaster was forced to cancel the general on-sale for Taylor’s tour due to the “extraordinarily high demands”. Fans who didn’t get tickets were devastated, and those who were able to get tickets were upset about the hoops they had to jump through to do it.
Already under scrutiny, Ticketmaster cancels general sales for Taylor Swift tour
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Already under fire from U.S. lawmakers over its influence on the live music industry, Ticketmaster said Thursday it is canceling upcoming ticket sales for the general public to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour. The company said it will not put the tickets on sale Friday as planned,...
Ticketmaster Has Officially Apologized to Taylor Swift
Ticketmaster has finally apologized to Taylor Swift fans for its disastrous presale this week for The Eras Tour. Earlier this week, Swifties found themselves in a gladiatorial race for presale tickets due to overwhelming demand. Things got worse Thursday, when Ticketmaster canceled the general ticket sale initially scheduled for Friday. The company wrote in a statement published Friday night that it wants “to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans—especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets.” Apart from the apology line in Twitter’s statement, Variety notes the remainder is “nearly identical” to one Ticketmaster published Thursday (and later removed) defending itself and touting the records broken with the calamitous sale. Furious fans noted that the post bore no apology. But then Swift herself said in a statement that the situation “really pisses me off,” and now here we are. Evidently, that’s all it takes sometimes for a conglomerate to remember what a real apology looks like.Read it at Ticketmaster
Popculture
Taylor Swift Doesn't Mince Words in Statement About Ticketmaster Fiasco
Taylor Swift is just as upset as fans following the botched presale for her upcoming The Eras tour. A day after Tickmaster announced that public on-sale was canceled due to "high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory," and after fans complained od hours-long queues and errors during the presale period, Swift broke her silence Friday morning, and she didn't hold back, calling the ordeal "excruciating."
Swift, Lizzo, Miranda Lambert react to Grammy nominations
NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé has been crowned the most Grammy-nominated person in history — tying her husband and rapper Jay-Z with 88 nominations apiece. Here are the reactions to the Tuesday’s Grammy nominations:. NOMINEE REACTIONS. ″‘All Too Well 10’ is the song I’m the most...
NPR
Ticket scalpers and the Taylor Swift fiasco (Encore)
Note: this episode originally ran in November 2021. If you were lucky enough to win the Ticketmaster lottery for Taylor Swift tour tickets: screw you, but congratulations. For everyone else, options to attend one of the shows are dwindling–and with tickets selling for as much as $28,000 on the resale market, buying scalped tickets is looking tough to swallow.
