Stereogum

Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her

Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
Indy100

Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Ticketmaster Disaster: It ‘Pisses Me Off’

Swifties have long awaited a new tour from “Anti-Hero” singer Taylor Swift, 32, but getting tickets to her Eras tour proved to be a disaster. After two presales, Ticketmaster was forced to cancel the general on-sale for Taylor’s tour due to the “extraordinarily high demands”. Fans who didn’t get tickets were devastated, and those who were able to get tickets were upset about the hoops they had to jump through to do it.
TheDailyBeast

Ticketmaster Has Officially Apologized to Taylor Swift

Ticketmaster has finally apologized to Taylor Swift fans for its disastrous presale this week for The Eras Tour. Earlier this week, Swifties found themselves in a gladiatorial race for presale tickets due to overwhelming demand. Things got worse Thursday, when Ticketmaster canceled the general ticket sale initially scheduled for Friday. The company wrote in a statement published Friday night that it wants “to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans—especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets.” Apart from the apology line in Twitter’s statement, Variety notes the remainder is “nearly identical” to one Ticketmaster published Thursday (and later removed) defending itself and touting the records broken with the calamitous sale. Furious fans noted that the post bore no apology. But then Swift herself said in a statement that the situation “really pisses me off,” and now here we are. Evidently, that’s all it takes sometimes for a conglomerate to remember what a real apology looks like.Read it at Ticketmaster
Popculture

Taylor Swift Doesn't Mince Words in Statement About Ticketmaster Fiasco

Taylor Swift is just as upset as fans following the botched presale for her upcoming The Eras tour. A day after Tickmaster announced that public on-sale was canceled due to "high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory," and after fans complained od hours-long queues and errors during the presale period, Swift broke her silence Friday morning, and she didn't hold back, calling the ordeal "excruciating."
The Associated Press

Swift, Lizzo, Miranda Lambert react to Grammy nominations

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé has been crowned the most Grammy-nominated person in history — tying her husband and rapper Jay-Z with 88 nominations apiece. Here are the reactions to the Tuesday’s Grammy nominations:. NOMINEE REACTIONS. ″‘All Too Well 10’ is the song I’m the most...
NPR

Ticket scalpers and the Taylor Swift fiasco (Encore)

Note: this episode originally ran in November 2021. If you were lucky enough to win the Ticketmaster lottery for Taylor Swift tour tickets: screw you, but congratulations. For everyone else, options to attend one of the shows are dwindling–and with tickets selling for as much as $28,000 on the resale market, buying scalped tickets is looking tough to swallow.
