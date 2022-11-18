ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Times of San Diego

Car Hits, Seriously Injures Man in Ramona

An unidentified man suffered serious injuries early Monday when a car hit him as he was trying to cross a rural roadway in northeastern San Diego County, authorities said. The 2020 Nissan Sentra struck the pedestrian on Route 67 near Rancho De Oro Drive in Ramona about 1:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
RAMONA, CA
Voice of San Diego

Fentanyl Plagues San Diego’s Homeless Population

The fentanyl epidemic is devastating San Diego’s homeless community. County data reveals 203 homeless San Diegans died of overdoses involving fentanyl last year, more than double the already surging total the County Medical Examiner’s Office tallied in 2020. And in the first quarter of 2022 – the most...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Hot Dog Vendor Stabbed In Turf War With Another Hot Dog Vendor

There were no weiners when two hot dog vendors got into a turf war outside of Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday. Police were called to a brawl involving 10 to 15 people, which started when hot dog vendors from Los Angeles set up in areas usually used by San Diego hot dog vendors. In the midst of the fight, one man was stabbed in the back and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and 12-year-old Yoni Yanes was taken into custody for the stabbing. Multiple people had to be treated for injuries at the scene; while they were being treated, people were still buying and eating hot dogs.
SAN DIEGO, CA

