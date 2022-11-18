Read full article on original website
College Area residents call on San Diego elected officials to respond to surge in violent crime
Residents say the city is failing to act on a rise of violent crime, placing young students and the entire community in jeopardy. For College Area residents it has become routine; to wake up on a weekend morning to text messages from neighbors listing the violent crimes that happened around SDSU the night before.
1 stabbed in El Cajon domestic dispute
One person was stabbed during a domestic dispute in El Cajon on Tuesday, said, El Cajon Police Department Lt. Randy Soulard.
San Diego police dog, hero, survives 2nd stabbing in 4 months
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police K9, Karson, is recovering after surviving a second stabbing this year. Earlier on Monday, a family called San Diego Police saying their son was having mental health issues and trying to hit family members, and was carrying a knife. Officers got to the...
1 shot, another injured in attack at Mira Mesa park
One person was shot and another person was physically assaulted during an attack at Westview Park in Mira Mesa on Sunday, said San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle.
Driver arrested after pursuit ends in rollover crash, foot chase
A driver was arrested Tuesday after leading police on short pursuit before crashing their vehicle and attempting to escape on foot, the San Diego Police Department said.
2 Men Jailed in Fatal Suspected Gang Shooting in Spring Valley
Two suspects were behind bars Tuesday in connection with a suspected gang shooting that fatally wounded a man last summer in a neighborhood near Sweetwater Reservoir. Dejell Broadnax, 23, and Jordan Renee Mitchell, 28, are suspected in the death of 32-year-old Jorkim Rose on Aug. 16, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Man Shot in Dispute Over Bathroom Used by Fellow Transients at Mira Mesa Park
Authorities reported a 22-year-old man was shot and a 30-year-old man was hit with the gun on Sunday at Westview Park in Mira Mesa. The homeless victims were confronted just before 7 p.m. by the shooter, who complained that his victim was not cleaning the bathroom that all three men were sleeping in, according to the San Diego Police Department.
kusi.com
Parking shortage and closed terminal at San Diego International Airport
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Terminal 1 of the San Diego International Airport is closed due to construction. The Terminal 1 parking structure is also closed. This means that heavy holiday traffic is even heavier this Thanksgiving. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the San Diego airport to give viewers...
Car Hits, Seriously Injures Man in Ramona
An unidentified man suffered serious injuries early Monday when a car hit him as he was trying to cross a rural roadway in northeastern San Diego County, authorities said. The 2020 Nissan Sentra struck the pedestrian on Route 67 near Rancho De Oro Drive in Ramona about 1:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
'I want to get it back': Woman's SUV used to haul therapy horse trailer stolen
Silvia Wagers and her horse Tempo have been together for more than two decades now. In that time, they've become pretty well known around the San Diego area.
kusi.com
Suspect in Colorado shooting revealed to be California Assemblyman’s grandson
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On the night of Nov. 19, a gunman opened fire at a queer club in Colorado Springs. The shots fired killed five individuals and injured 25 others. The suspect was revealed to be grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel (R). Voepel was recently voted out...
Man struck by ambulance on SR-94 in Lemon Grove
A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning after being struck by an ambulance on state Route 94 in Lemon Grove.
Abandoned panga found near Pacific Beach
Immigration authorities were called out to Pacific Beach Monday after lifeguards spotted an abandoned panga on shore.
Army veteran who tackled gunman in Club Q shooting is San Diego native
One of the men who jumped in to stop the shooter at Club Q over the weekend in Colorado Springs is originally from San Diego.
Smash-and-grab robbery at UTC shoe store leads to police pursuit
Three suspects wearing masks entered a shoe store at Westfield UTC shopping center on Sunday and started smashing displays with what appeared to be hammers, said San Diego Police Department Northern Division Capt. Erwin Manansala.
Fentanyl Plagues San Diego’s Homeless Population
The fentanyl epidemic is devastating San Diego’s homeless community. County data reveals 203 homeless San Diegans died of overdoses involving fentanyl last year, more than double the already surging total the County Medical Examiner’s Office tallied in 2020. And in the first quarter of 2022 – the most...
iheart.com
Hot Dog Vendor Stabbed In Turf War With Another Hot Dog Vendor
There were no weiners when two hot dog vendors got into a turf war outside of Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday. Police were called to a brawl involving 10 to 15 people, which started when hot dog vendors from Los Angeles set up in areas usually used by San Diego hot dog vendors. In the midst of the fight, one man was stabbed in the back and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and 12-year-old Yoni Yanes was taken into custody for the stabbing. Multiple people had to be treated for injuries at the scene; while they were being treated, people were still buying and eating hot dogs.
Fentanyl suspected in death of 15-year-old San Carlos girl
Fentanyl suspected in death of 15-year-old San Carlos girl; teen posted photos of pills hours before her death
Ex-con jailed for allegedly having drugs, stolen gun in Carlsbad hotel room
An ex-convict allegedly caught with a fentanyl stash and a stolen shotgun in Carlsbad last week was back behind bars Monday and facing felony charges, authorities said.
NBC Los Angeles
Big Rig Kills Man Who Exits Passenger Seat on I-8 While Audi Was Still Moving
A 26-year-old Santa Ana man was killed Friday when for unknown reasons he exited a moving car he was riding in on Interstate 8 near Grossmont Center mall, authorities reported. The man fell out of the westbound Audi A4 in the area of Severin Drive in La Mesa shortly before...
