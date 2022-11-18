GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football forced themselves to watch the tape this weekend over and over. The Pirates disappointed in their 42-3 loss to Houston on Saturday. “We’re all ticked off the way we played. Nobody wants to go out there and look like that. I certainly don’t want to. I’m not accustomed to that and it’s not how we will represent this institution, this athletic department,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “So, everybody’s determined to play better. Everybody is ticked about last weekend. Anybody that’s upset about how we played, I promise you’ve slept more than I have since last Saturday. So, we’ll get it fixed.”

