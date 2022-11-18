Read full article on original website
WITN
Pirates switch focus to Temple following disappointing performance against Houston
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football forced themselves to watch the tape this weekend over and over. The Pirates disappointed in their 42-3 loss to Houston on Saturday. “We’re all ticked off the way we played. Nobody wants to go out there and look like that. I certainly don’t want to. I’m not accustomed to that and it’s not how we will represent this institution, this athletic department,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “So, everybody’s determined to play better. Everybody is ticked about last weekend. Anybody that’s upset about how we played, I promise you’ve slept more than I have since last Saturday. So, we’ll get it fixed.”
Mount Olive Tribune
Southern Wayne splits with G’boro in hoops action
DUDLEY — An unusual pre-Thanksgiving break will give Southern Wayne’s varsity basketball teams plenty of time to “clean up” after facing county rival Goldsboro last Friday. The Cougars tallied 27 fourth-quarter points and rolled 80-48 before a standing-room-only crowd in the boys’ contest. On the...
WITN
Sports Spotlight - Parrott Academy’s state title run sees Brinson set school record for total yards in a season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Parrott Academy football won the NCISAA 8-man state title on Friday night. It’s their second championship in the past three seasons. Running back and linebacker Ashton Brinson was their all-around senior leader this year. He put the run in the Patriots title run. We feature...
WITN
City of Greenville to host annual Chili Cook Off
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Greenville will host its annual Chili Cook Off today. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire/Rescue Station 1 at 500 S. Greene Street, Greenville. For $10, attendees get all-you-can-eat chili, a cornbread muffin and a drink. There will...
WITN
Chili cook-off held in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina residents were able to show off their chili cooking skills on Tuesday. The annual chili cook-off was held at Greenville Fire/Rescue Station 1 downtown and hosted by the City of Greenville. Many local restaurants, cooks, departments, and businesses across the city were able to...
WITN
Outreach organization gives back to those in need for Thanksgiving
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - One Christian center in Vanceboro is providing meals for those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. The Vanceboro Christian Help Center just finished up its Thanksgiving dinner giveaway initiative. The organization said it has given out more than 90 Thanksgiving meals thus far, but has enough for...
WITN
Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
WITN
Greenville police give meals to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is doing its part to spread some holiday cheer this season. Members of the Greenville Police Department packaged meals for hundreds of families in Pitt County on Tuesday. The event took place at Greenville Toyota and according to event organizers, it is the ninth year they have teamed up to bring free meals to people ahead of Thanksgiving.
WITN
Greenville LGBTQ members reflect on Colorado shooting during vigil
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Emotions were high Monday night on East Carolina University’s campus as people mourned those who lost their lives in Saturday’s LGBTQ nightclub attack. Five people were killed, and 25 others injured at Club Q in Colorado Springs after authorities say a gunman used an AR-15-style...
WITN
Coastal Carolina authors rekindle a farmer’s market tradition
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The co-manger of the New Bern farmers market and a local author are trying to rebuild the tradition that brings local authors to the local community. All genres of books were featured at the Books Festival for Authors Sunday. More than 35 authors got to explain what makes the book so special to potential readers at the New Bern Farmer’s Market. They signed and sold their books, and there were even some live reads from the authors.
WITN
Missing Greenville woman may be without medication
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
neusenews.com
Applications for the Leap Into Sheep Project now open
Greene County 4-H posted the following on their Facebook page:. Applications for the Leap Into Sheep Project are now open! This program is designed for youth that have never shown lambs before and would like to get involved in showing livestock. The top 10 applicants will be selected and receive a lamb for $50. Each youth will be set up with a mentor to assist them with the learning process. Age requirements are 8 -19. Scan the QR code below to go to the webpage to fill out an application.
WNCT
Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving
A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one time is now giving back to members of the community who are also experiencing hard times. Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving. A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one...
wcti12.com
ENC church gives away 500 turkey dinners ahead of Thanksgiving
NEW BERN, Craven County — Five-hundred families will have a turkey and all of the sides to go with it on their table thanks to a free turkey dinner giveaway in New Bern. This is the ninth year that Without Limits Christian Center has given away 500 turkey dinner boxes to the community.
WITN
ECU LGBTQ Center holds vigil for Colorado shooting victims
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A vigil will be held tonight on the campus of East Carolina University to remember the victims in Saturday’s deadly shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado. Five people were killed and 25 others injured at Club Q in Colorado Springs by a gunman using...
WITN
WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mainstay of weather forecasting in Eastern Carolina is wrapping up an over three-decade career in meteorology. WITN Meteorologist Phillip Williams is stepping down from the First Alert weather team after the 11 p.m. newscast Friday. With 35 years of experience, Phillip has been a comforting...
WITN
High school students feel they have start prepping now for their prospective careers
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN hosted a booth at a high school career fair and was told by students, that they feel the pressure more now, more than ever when it comes to thinking about their future. Southside High School gave students an opportunity to ask employees in various professions...
NC’s MrBeast is the world’s most popular YouTuber. He’s sharing his techniques at ECU.
He’s buried himself alive, ridden a Ferris wheel for 1,000 laps and built a working car out of Legos. Now he’s offering tips in an online class.
WRAL
Johnston County girl bullied for the color of her skin invited to light the Pittsboro Christmas tree
“A lot of people have been supportive and asked me how I’m feeling and they’re being really kind,” said Hooper. Just last week she shared her story with WRAL News. She was bullied in school because of the color of her skin. One of the organizers of the Holly Days events in Pittsboro saw her story and instantly connected with it.
WITN
Gas prices in Greenville plummet
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices in Greenville plummeted Tuesday, with multiple stations in the city below $3. One gas station in Greenville is offering $2.89 for a gallon of unleaded gas. There are also multiple stations offering $2.92. This comes a day after Sheetz dropped its prices, selling unleaded...
