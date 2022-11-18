Read full article on original website
Don’t Miss Lake Charles’ Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration This Weekend
Well, Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th and once that is over, folks all over Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles will immediately move into full Christmas mode. It will be time for us to start putting up our Christmas decorations, get some shopping done, or just relax by the fire and watch some football.
Jeff Foxworthy Coming Back To Lake Charles in January 2023
Funny man Jeff Foxworthy is coming back to Southwest Louisiana and will perform in Lake Charles in January of 2023 to start your new year off right. Jeff Foxworthy is one of the most well-known comedians in the world. He is known for his "You might be a redneck" jokes and that is what launched his career. Since then, Jeff has appeared in many comedy stand-up specials.
Tracy Lawrence Is Coming Back To Lake Charles In February 2023
Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana get ready! Country music icon Tracy Lawrence is coming back to Lake Charles for a big concert. It's been a while since Tracy Lawrence performed in the area so get ready for a great show. If you have never been to a Tracy Lawrence concert...
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Nov. 18-20
It's time for the weekend and for most of us, it couldn't come fast enough. It's been a cold week here in South Louisiana and we have all been hunkered down in our houses just trying to stay warm. Plus with the grind of getting up and working day after...
UPDATE – Missing Lake Charles Woman Found in Louisiana Bayou
UPDATE: November 21, 2022 - According to a report from KPLC-TV, the body of Stephany Fong was discovered along with her vehicle in Bayou d’Inde. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Marine Division used sonar and discovered a vehicle at which point divers and recovery crews were called to the scene. The investigation is ongoing, as it has not been determined what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and enter the bayou. No foul play is suspected at this time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Stephany's family, friends, and those who knew and loved her.
Aaron Lewis Headed To Beaumont For a Big Show In February 2023
Are you ready for some country mixed with some good ole rock and roll? We found just the thing for you! Music icon Aaron Lewis is heading back to Beaumont, Texas for a big show In February of 2023. It was just announced that Lewis is launching a unique style...
Grammy Nominated: Lake Charles Musician’s Collab With LSU Band
Earlier this month Lake Charles musician Sean Ardoin teamed up with Cupid and the LSU Golden Band From Tigerland to create the "LSU Chant Song". Ardoin released the video for the "LSU Chant Song" just 11 days ago from today, and there's already news coming out that the song has been nominated for a Grammy.
Big Brothers/Big Sisters Of SWLA Hosting Fish Fry In Lake Charles
We all know that in the Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles area, people are willing to step up and help others. We are all also willing to support our local charities and organizations that do good things for our community. One of those great organizations is our friends at Big...
Meet The Cajun Ninja This Sunday & Monday, Nov. 20-21 In Lake Charles
A viral sensation, The Cajun Ninja, is coming to Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana for a meet & greet this Sunday, November 20th, and Monday, November 21st. Who is the Cajun Ninja? His name is Jason Derouen but is known as the online personality behind The Cajun Ninja. Derouen aka...
VIDEO: YouTubers Review Best and Worst Tex-Mex in Lake Charles
Just like most of us, we are all food critics. We also have our own opinions on the best place to go for certain types of food. While I do enjoy entertaining the occasional food critic's opinion. I much prefer to "trust but verify" when it comes to certain places. Some "experts" we know and love don't always enjoy the foods others enjoy. For instance, Guy Fieri of the Food Network doesn't like eggs on dishes. They're ok to be in them but to have an actual egg as part of a dish, it's a hard pass for him. Andrew Zimmerman of Bizarre Foods eats the craziest things across the world. He doesn't eat SPAM. Of course, not a lot of people do, but you see where I am going with this.
See Inside The New Market Basket In Moss Bluff That Opens Today, Nov. 14 [PHOTOS]
After over two years and three months, the Moss Bluff location of Market Basket will reopen its doors. The store has been closed since hurricane Laura and Delta basically destroyed the popular grocery store location. Market Basket has been challenged over the past two years as several of its grocery...
Open Enrollment For Pipeline Tech Program At SOWELA Lake Charles
Open enrollment is now in progress for the Pipeline Technician Program at SOWELA Technical Community College. This is a highly sought-after course that prepares students for lasting employment, with high wages in the pipeline industry. Space is limited for classes that begin on Dec. 5, 2022, so don't delay. Enroll today at www.sowela.edu/technician!
Video of Truck Crashing on Louisiana Interstate Goes Viral as Viewers Debate Who is at Fault
Video of a truck crashing into a guardrail on a Louisiana highway earlier this year has resurfaced along with a debate on who was in the wrong. The video went viral earlier this year after it was posted in the IdiotsInCars subreddit by Reddit user Halfriican. The clip opens up as a pickup truck in the left lane of the highway rolls up quickly on a black car before abruptly shifting over to the right lane in front of the vehicle being driven by the person recording.
