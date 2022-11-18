ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Emergency vouchers: Underused shortcut to housing to end soon

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A COVID-era shortcut helping people avoid years of waiting to get into housing could disappear soon while it’s still vastly underutilized locally. Similar to housing choice vouchers, also called Section 8, these emergency housing vouchers come out of more than $1 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is an option that, in some cities — Long Beach being one of them — does not have a wait list.
LA Council votes to move forward with banning oil drilling

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council voted to move forward Tuesday with the process of phasing out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling. Two committees had approved the item before it came before the council, which voted...
Orange County sees increase in COVID hospitalizations

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of coronavirus patients at Orange County hospitals has surpassed 200 amid a rising transmission rate, according to the latest state numbers released Tuesday. There are 202 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, up from 175 Saturday. Of those patients, 32 were being treated...
Intersection dedicated in honor of record-setting voter registrar

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An intersection near Canter's Deli in the Fairfax district was dedicated Sunday as Sylvia Levin Democracy Square in honor of the late record-setting volunteer voter registrar. Levin was recognized by the Secretary of State's Office, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, U.S. House of Representatives and...
LAPD's request for $119M budget increase clears police commission

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners supported an increase of $119 million for the LAPD's budget Tuesday for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which would bring the total general fund budget for the department to $2 billion. The proposed budget now heads to the mayor...
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding

November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
Los Angeles County's COVID hospitalizations back over 700

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has surpassed 700 amid rising infection rates, according to the latest state data released Tuesday. There were 727 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Tuesday's update, up from 681 Saturday. Of those patients, 88...
Woodland Hills mom decorates more than 300 trees in her home

LOS ANGELES — For more than 20 years, a Woodland Hills women has been setting up a forest of Christmas trees in and around her home. Alison Siewert started in 1999 when her daughter was born but steadily grew over the years. This year, she has 307 Christmas trees.
Female Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside

(CNS) – A female inmate died Sunday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. The inmate was discovered unresponsive in her cell about 3:35 p.m. at the lockup in the 4000 block of Orange Street, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Correctional Captain Victoria Varisco-Flores. “Custody staff and...
State of emergency declared in Orange County following new respiratory virus

Residents in Orange County and other areas around the country are currently experiencing a large increase in hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common, highly contagious virus that infects the respiratory tract. This virus mainly affects people with compromised immune systems such as children and older adults.
Community Policy