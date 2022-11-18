Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Emergency vouchers: Underused shortcut to housing to end soon
LONG BEACH, Calif. — A COVID-era shortcut helping people avoid years of waiting to get into housing could disappear soon while it’s still vastly underutilized locally. Similar to housing choice vouchers, also called Section 8, these emergency housing vouchers come out of more than $1 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is an option that, in some cities — Long Beach being one of them — does not have a wait list.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council approves Fair Work Week Ordinance aimed at helping retail workers
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council voted for an ordinance Tuesday that requires retail employers in Los Angeles to provide work schedules to employees at least 14 days in advance, and provide at least 10 hours rest between shifts. The Los Angeles Fair Work Week Ordinance, proposed by...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council votes to move forward with banning oil drilling
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council voted to move forward Tuesday with the process of phasing out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling. Two committees had approved the item before it came before the council, which voted...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County sees increase in COVID hospitalizations
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of coronavirus patients at Orange County hospitals has surpassed 200 amid a rising transmission rate, according to the latest state numbers released Tuesday. There are 202 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, up from 175 Saturday. Of those patients, 32 were being treated...
spectrumnews1.com
Intersection dedicated in honor of record-setting voter registrar
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An intersection near Canter's Deli in the Fairfax district was dedicated Sunday as Sylvia Levin Democracy Square in honor of the late record-setting volunteer voter registrar. Levin was recognized by the Secretary of State's Office, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, U.S. House of Representatives and...
Scammers are targeting Californians' Middle Class Tax Refund payments. Here's what to know
Scammers are targeting Californians' Middle Class Tax Relief payments, prompting the Los Angeles city attorney to urge vigilance.
spectrumnews1.com
LAPD's request for $119M budget increase clears police commission
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners supported an increase of $119 million for the LAPD's budget Tuesday for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which would bring the total general fund budget for the department to $2 billion. The proposed budget now heads to the mayor...
goldrushcam.com
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding
November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Baja California coast
A 6.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Baja California Tuesday, with shaking being reported in Southern California, according to the United States Geological Survey.
spectrumnews1.com
J.P. Morgan, El Segundo real estate company to invest $1 billion in build-to-rent homes
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — With so many people unable to buy their own homes in this current market, real estate investors are capitalizing on a growing housing market segment: renters. J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives is teaming up with El Segundo-based real estate developer Haven Realty Capital to acquire and...
spectrumnews1.com
Los Angeles County's COVID hospitalizations back over 700
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has surpassed 700 amid rising infection rates, according to the latest state data released Tuesday. There were 727 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Tuesday's update, up from 681 Saturday. Of those patients, 88...
Here's why the cost of lettuce is skyrocketing in California
The price of lettuce is skyrocketing, and we're even seeing a shortage of the vegetable in California. The problem can be traced back to the Salinas Valley.
SoCal man gets over 17 years in prison for cannabis pen fraud
A Southern California man who once competed on the Philippines national decathlon team was sentenced Monday to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for bilking investors out of more than $35 million with a phony scheme to market cannabis vape pens.
2urbangirls.com
SoCal couple extradited to U.S. to begin prison sentence for $20M COVID-19 scheme
LOS ANGELES – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme were returned to the United States last night after more than a year as fugitives. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 38, both former...
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
spectrumnews1.com
Woodland Hills mom decorates more than 300 trees in her home
LOS ANGELES — For more than 20 years, a Woodland Hills women has been setting up a forest of Christmas trees in and around her home. Alison Siewert started in 1999 when her daughter was born but steadily grew over the years. This year, she has 307 Christmas trees.
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Female Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside
(CNS) – A female inmate died Sunday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. The inmate was discovered unresponsive in her cell about 3:35 p.m. at the lockup in the 4000 block of Orange Street, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Correctional Captain Victoria Varisco-Flores. “Custody staff and...
Santa Clarita Woman Sentenced For Stealing Over $1.1 Million, Fleeing The State
Santa Clarita Valley woman Neilla Marie Cenci was sentenced Wednesday for stealing over $1.1 million from her employers over more than a decade, then fleeing the state when her crime was discovered. Cenci, 74, pled no contest to charges in Los Angeles County Court, including grand theft, computer fraud, forgery, and tax evasion totaling $1,143,765, ...
thepanthernewspaper.org
State of emergency declared in Orange County following new respiratory virus
Residents in Orange County and other areas around the country are currently experiencing a large increase in hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common, highly contagious virus that infects the respiratory tract. This virus mainly affects people with compromised immune systems such as children and older adults.
