Omaha, NE

BoxingNews24.com

Steven “So Cold” Nelson Makes Ring Return On Crawford vs. Avanesyan Undercard

By Vince Dwriter: After experiencing a two-year layoff, super middleweight contender Steven “So Cold” Nelson (17-0, 14 KOs) is set to make his return to the squared circle in his hometown on the BLK Prime Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan undercard, as he will face James Ballard (10-4, 3 KOs) at the CHI Health Center on December 10.
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

OSU QB commit Zane Flores, Gretna come up short in Nebraska Class A title game

Oklahoma State quarterback commit and Gretna (Neb.) senior standout Zane Flores was less than two minutes away from ending his high school career with a Nebraska Class A State Championship on Monday night. After leading the Dragons (12-1) to a quick go-ahead touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, Omaha (Neb.) Westside responded to set up a game-winning field goal as time expired inside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The Warriors won. 43-41, to claim the title in the state's largest classification.
GRETNA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska state football championship roundup

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In a rematch of last season’s Class A championship game, Omaha Westside looked for revenge against Gretna. This time, Westside came out victorious, defeating Gretna 43-41 thanks to Anthony Rezac and Tristan Alvano. Alvano kicked a 45-yard field goal to win the game. He...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former UNK football player accused of on-campus robbery

KEARNEY, NE — A former UNK football player is wanted by authorities for an alleged on-campus robbery. Court documents say two robbery charges were filed against 19-year-old Tobechukwu (Tobey) Okafor of Omaha last week. The charges are related to an incident from October 29. A man and woman say they were walking on campus just after midnight on the morning of the 29th. They say Okafor pushed between them, grabbed the woman’s wallet and water bottle before taking glasses off of the man’s face. Police say other people in the area started to approach, so Okafor dropped the items and ran away.
KEARNEY, NE
The Associated Press

Nebraska rallies in second half, beats UAPB 82-58

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Juwan Gary scored 17 points, Blaise Keita had a double-double, and Nebraska rallied in the second half to defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82-58 on Sunday. The Cornhuskers trailed 39-36 at halftime then shot 57% in the second half, outscoring the Golden Lions 46-19. Keita scored 13 of his 14 points after intermission and finished with 10 rebounds. C.J. Wilcher had 15 points and Wilhelm Breidenbach 10 off the bench for Nebraska (3-1). Gary had seven rebounds. Freshman guard Zach Reinhart led UAPB (1-6) with 17 points in 30 minutes of play off the bench. Shaun Doss Jr. scored 12 points, eight below his average.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

‘Hoops 4 Life’ tournament in Omaha aims to prevent suicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, young athletes from Douglas County practiced their jump shots to spread a positive message. This is the 12th year of the “Hoops 4 Life” tournament. Kids in grades 3 through 12 spent the day playing basketball in 3 vs. 3 games. The tournament...
OMAHA, NE
AllHuskers

Stukenholtz: A Love Letter to Husker Fans

To fans and followers of the football team at the University of Nebraska:. You are a resilient, stubborn, downtrodden yet hopeful bunch. You have seen this program win championships, clinically torturing opponents with devastating effect, game-by-game and season-by-season. These days, the torture is reserved for you. Whether it’s from the...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake

OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln gay bar grieves after shooting in Colorado Springs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A gay bar in Lincoln was brought together by the tragic shooting at Club Q in Colorado. Justin Witthuhn, a drag queen, said he felt shocked when he heard that five people were killed and 17 wounded at one of the first clubs he had performed in.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska man injured in hunting incident

An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

OMAHA, NE

