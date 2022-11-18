ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NECN

Best Restaurants in Boston to Get Takeout Food for Thanksgiving Dinner

If you're planning a last-minute Friendsgiving or if you still need to figure out your Thanksgiving menu, you still have time to go gourmet for all of your guests. Boston Food Journal's Brittany Di Capua says there are some great restaurants in Boston where you can get Thanksgiving takeout. Di...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

New Holiday Market Opens in NH: Your Guide to All the Shops and Food

Tuscan Village in southern New Hampshire has just opened its first ever holiday market. Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village, located across the Massachusetts border in Salem, opened over the weekend. It includes 30 small businesses and artists in an open-air market, with art, holiday treats, home decor, clothing and more.
SALEM, NH
The Bedford Citizen

Board of Health Offers Tips for Preparing Turkey Safely

Whether you are preparing food for a crowd or yourself, remember to make food safety part of your holiday. Raw meats, such as turkey, can be contaminated with germs that can make you and your family sick. Raw turkey can contain Salmonella, Clostridium perfringens, Campylobacter, and other germs. Follow the tips below to avoid illness and prepare your turkey safely:
BEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?

If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
macaronikid.com

Holiday Fun Guide: Shows, Events, Tree Farms, Holiday Trains & More!

Welcome to Acton-Concord-Bedford-Lexington Macaroni KID's Holiday Fun Guide! We've gathered together all of our holiday information -- local events, light displays, shows, Santa sightings, crafts and recipes, and much more -- to give you tons of ideas and resources for holiday fun. Click on each of the images below to be taken to each of our guides.
ACTON, MA
Dianna Carney

Adorable Duo Looking For Love After Elderly Owner Can't Care For Them Anymore

These pawsome pals are looking fur their new human best friend!(Quincy Animal Shelter / Facebook) (QUINCY, MA) The Quincy Animal Shelter, a non-profit organization based in Massachusetts, has announced that they are looking for someone to foster or adopt an adorable duo that recently arrived at the animal shelter's doors. Tragically, the two pups named Lola and Bently came to the shelter after their"loving owner needed to go into memory care."
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Wachusett Mountain announces opening date for 2022-23 ski season

PRINCETON, Mass. — Wachusett Mountain has announced that it will be opening for the 2022-23 ski season on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Massachusetts ski resort said Monday that it will have five trails open on the first day: Ollie's Area, Ralph's Run, Challenger, Conifer Connection and Indian Summer. In...
PRINCETON, MA
boothbayregister.com

Claire Rittershaus to wed Benjamin Waters

Charles and Elaine Fossett Rittershaus of Malden, Massachusetts and Sprucewold, Boothbay Harbor, announce the engagement of their daughter, Claire Alice Edna Rittershaus to Benjamin Thomas Waters, son of James and Benedetta Antonellis Waters of Chelmsford, Massachusetts. Ms. Rittershaus is a third generation graduate of Malden High School and attended the...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
WMUR.com

Tuscan Village kicks off first annual holiday marketplace

SALEM, N.H. — Shoppers visited Tuscan Village for the first day of their pop-up holiday market. The event showcases 30 vendors selling holiday items during weekends through New Year's Eve. Tuscan Village marketing director Edwin Santana said the vendors sell wares like food, crafts and ornaments. "And then, of...
SALEM, NH
NECN

Here's What's New at Boston-Area Malls This Holiday Season

The holiday shopping season is almost here — or maybe for the most spirited and ambitious among us, it’s already here. Either way, shoppers in the Boston area are bound to come across a range of new shops and restaurants. Here’s a look at notable newcomers who’ve opened...
BOSTON, MA
luxury-houses.net

Recently Renovated and Upgraded Top to Bottom, this Stunning Private Weston, MA Estate Listed at $6.5M

The Estate in Weston is a luxurious home providing exceptional setting for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 95 Rockport Rd, Weston, Massachusetts; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Rose Hall (857 207-7579) – Blue Ocean Realty, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Weston.
WESTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Molasses Once Flooded the Streets of This New England City

It's always interesting to read more about the history of where we live. Often times, we learn of fascinating stories, people, and events that we had no idea existed. As one of the oldest parts of the country, New England is filled with centuries of history and folklore. But have you heard of the sticky situation that fell on Bostonians when they were faced with the Great Molasses Flood?
BOSTON, MA
