Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
NECN
Best Restaurants in Boston to Get Takeout Food for Thanksgiving Dinner
If you're planning a last-minute Friendsgiving or if you still need to figure out your Thanksgiving menu, you still have time to go gourmet for all of your guests. Boston Food Journal's Brittany Di Capua says there are some great restaurants in Boston where you can get Thanksgiving takeout. Di...
nbcboston.com
New Holiday Market Opens in NH: Your Guide to All the Shops and Food
Tuscan Village in southern New Hampshire has just opened its first ever holiday market. Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village, located across the Massachusetts border in Salem, opened over the weekend. It includes 30 small businesses and artists in an open-air market, with art, holiday treats, home decor, clothing and more.
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
Board of Health Offers Tips for Preparing Turkey Safely
Whether you are preparing food for a crowd or yourself, remember to make food safety part of your holiday. Raw meats, such as turkey, can be contaminated with germs that can make you and your family sick. Raw turkey can contain Salmonella, Clostridium perfringens, Campylobacter, and other germs. Follow the tips below to avoid illness and prepare your turkey safely:
Experience Magical, Unique Outdoor Igloo Dining at This Historic Massachusetts Inn
They call it "Inngloo Wonderland", and if you want to get off the beaten path, then you'll find a little adventure with cozy outdoor dining just 30 minutes northwest of Boston. The Inn at Hastings Park is in Lexington, Massachusetts, and yes, it's Lexington where the first shot of the...
WCVB
What will this winter look like in New England? Get ready to be surprised
NEEDHAM, Mass. — "Be ready to be surprised by the upcoming winter." That is what Judah Cohen, seasonal weather forecaster for AER, A Verisk Company, warned about how this winter may behave – or misbehave. November has seen the Boston area go from record-high temperatures on the 12th...
Bedford Santa Will Return For the 77th Time on December 24
It’s a funny thing mentioning Bedford Santa in town, many people know the guy who started it way back when. And it’s never the same person. That’s likely because the Bedford Community Santa program has been going on for 76 years and the folks who volunteer for the program tend to stick around for decades.
nbcboston.com
Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
macaronikid.com
Holiday Fun Guide: Shows, Events, Tree Farms, Holiday Trains & More!
Welcome to Acton-Concord-Bedford-Lexington Macaroni KID's Holiday Fun Guide! We've gathered together all of our holiday information -- local events, light displays, shows, Santa sightings, crafts and recipes, and much more -- to give you tons of ideas and resources for holiday fun. Click on each of the images below to be taken to each of our guides.
Adorable Duo Looking For Love After Elderly Owner Can't Care For Them Anymore
These pawsome pals are looking fur their new human best friend!(Quincy Animal Shelter / Facebook) (QUINCY, MA) The Quincy Animal Shelter, a non-profit organization based in Massachusetts, has announced that they are looking for someone to foster or adopt an adorable duo that recently arrived at the animal shelter's doors. Tragically, the two pups named Lola and Bently came to the shelter after their"loving owner needed to go into memory care."
WCVB
Wachusett Mountain announces opening date for 2022-23 ski season
PRINCETON, Mass. — Wachusett Mountain has announced that it will be opening for the 2022-23 ski season on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Massachusetts ski resort said Monday that it will have five trails open on the first day: Ollie's Area, Ralph's Run, Challenger, Conifer Connection and Indian Summer. In...
boothbayregister.com
Claire Rittershaus to wed Benjamin Waters
Charles and Elaine Fossett Rittershaus of Malden, Massachusetts and Sprucewold, Boothbay Harbor, announce the engagement of their daughter, Claire Alice Edna Rittershaus to Benjamin Thomas Waters, son of James and Benedetta Antonellis Waters of Chelmsford, Massachusetts. Ms. Rittershaus is a third generation graduate of Malden High School and attended the...
WMUR.com
Tuscan Village kicks off first annual holiday marketplace
SALEM, N.H. — Shoppers visited Tuscan Village for the first day of their pop-up holiday market. The event showcases 30 vendors selling holiday items during weekends through New Year's Eve. Tuscan Village marketing director Edwin Santana said the vendors sell wares like food, crafts and ornaments. "And then, of...
NECN
Here's What's New at Boston-Area Malls This Holiday Season
The holiday shopping season is almost here — or maybe for the most spirited and ambitious among us, it’s already here. Either way, shoppers in the Boston area are bound to come across a range of new shops and restaurants. Here’s a look at notable newcomers who’ve opened...
This Epic Massachusetts Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Massachusetts is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the Cambridge Antique Market. Keep reading to learn more.
Changes Are Coming to Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, New Hampshire
Up in Smoke is indeed up in smoke. But a new shop is set to take its place at Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, as part of what owner Ivan Eaton III terms a “change in model and practices.”. Eaton is hopeful that a new shop, described as an upscale...
Mass. restaurants have igloos for outdoor dining; here’s where to find them
As the months get colder Massachusetts restaurants are bringing back a customer favorite: igloos, large plastic bubbles that you and a couple of your friends can eat inside of while dining outdoors. The igloo trend rose to popularity during the early months of the pandemic as a way for people...
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following town to your list.
luxury-houses.net
Recently Renovated and Upgraded Top to Bottom, this Stunning Private Weston, MA Estate Listed at $6.5M
The Estate in Weston is a luxurious home providing exceptional setting for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 95 Rockport Rd, Weston, Massachusetts; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Rose Hall (857 207-7579) – Blue Ocean Realty, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Weston.
Molasses Once Flooded the Streets of This New England City
It's always interesting to read more about the history of where we live. Often times, we learn of fascinating stories, people, and events that we had no idea existed. As one of the oldest parts of the country, New England is filled with centuries of history and folklore. But have you heard of the sticky situation that fell on Bostonians when they were faced with the Great Molasses Flood?
