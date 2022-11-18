Read full article on original website
svinews.com
Watch Live: Afton Elementary Turkey Trot 2022
Afton Elementary School will host their annual Turkey Trot event Tuesday November 22nd at 1 PM. Watch live in the player below.
svinews.com
Funeral services for Lael Hemmert
Funeral services for Lael Hemmert will take place Saturday November 26, 2022 at 11 am at Grover LDS Chapel. A night viewing will take place Friday November 25, 2022 from 6-8 pm at Schwab Mortuary in Afton and from 10-10:45 am prior to the services at the Grover facility.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, November 20, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Amber Martines near Fort Bridger, Wyoming. Amber writes: “Friday (18 Nov 22) morning sunrise captured as the fog was clearing. This pillar turned into a sundog. I was hoping would also turn into a halo, but the fog cleared up before it could do so. I love the beautiful sunrise surprises we get all year long. This one was particularly amazing.”
svinews.com
Late night crash knocks out power to Afton residents
A single vehicle accident was the cause of a power outage in the Afton area late Monday night. Afton Police Chief Jason Romberg told SVI News that around 11:35 p.m. a vehicle collided with a power pole in the area of the 100 block of South Washington/Highway 89, directly in front of the Afton Fire Department. Romberg said a southbound male driver had fallen asleep at the wheel and crossed into the northbound lanes of travel, first striking the curb and ultimately colliding with the power pole, causing momentary loss of power in areas of Afton.
