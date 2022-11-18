ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PIX11

Cold weather shocking bats in Central Park, making them fall to ground

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Frigid temperatures have bats falling to the ground in Manhattan’s Central Park, officials said. Visitors to the park have been asked not to approach the bats. Urban park rangers with the Parks Department are equipped to help bats dealing with the “shock from sudden cold,” according to Central Park. “This behavior isn’t […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Time Out New York

Pretend I'm a Tourist: The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade that almost wasn't

Since its debut in 1924, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has only missed three years when helium and rubber were needed to stop Nazis. In 2020, the coronavirus was threatening the annual spectacle again. Children everywhere wondered if a version of the parade would happen and adults everywhere wondered if the joy was worth the risk. Macy’s compromise was a “limited parade” with “no spectators allowed.” I’m not a parade essentialist, but isn’t a parade without spectators just traffic? And how exactly can one hide a 30-foot-tall Pikachu?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

New Yorkers are still flocking to waterfront apartments despite sea level rise

The compulsion to live by the water seems to be a primal one that affects humans across cities and countries. Back in the day, it was out of necessity—easy access to fresh water facilitated day-to-day life—but, today, especially given climate change-adjacent disasters like Hurricane Sandy and Hurricane Katrina, it seems almost counterintuitive to want to live by a body of water, especially in a city like New York, an island whose brush with weather-related disasters has brought it to its knees in the past.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

An immersive 'The Great Gatsby' experience is hitting New York this spring

Another day, another immersive experience announcement—although we must say that this one tickles all of our senses. "The Gatsby Mansion" is a theatrical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic 1925 book The Great Gatsby that just wrapped up a seven-year run in the U.K. and is set to take over the apt (and lavish!) ballroom at Park Central Hotel New York starting March 9, 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ Spotlight

NJ takes another swipe at congestion pricing

Lawmakers add a further protest to plan to charge drivers more. New Jersey lawmakers are once again registering their formal concern with New York’s plan to begin charging a “congestion toll” when motorists enter Manhattan’s central business district, including from New Jersey’s side of the Hudson River.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

NWS: Freeze Warning in effect until Monday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning on Sunday, Nov. 20, which went into effect at around 3 p.m. and will remain in place until Monday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. “Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees are expected in Manhattan, The Bronx, Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens and Southern Nassau Counties, Hudson County and New Jersey.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

The debate over saving a Manhattan church or building luxury condos instead turns bitter

The congregation is ready to let go of its church. The neighborhood isn’t. A debate over whether to preserve a once-stately Upper West Side church or to raze it to make way for a luxury condo building has erupted into lawsuits, hourslong hearings — and accusations of greed and neglect. Once the epicenter of social activism in the neighborhood, the condition of the West Park Presbyterian Church ...
MANHATTAN, NY
railfan.com

Future For Rare NYC Electrics Unclear After Costs to Move Skyrocket

GLENMONT, N.Y. — The future is looking increasingly grim for a pair of rare New York Central electrics stranded at an old power plant near Albany, N.Y. Earlier this year, it looked as if the owner of the electric motors, the Danbury Railway Museum, was going to be able to move them in a matter of weeks. But since then the costs have increased dramatically and the president of the group said if they’re not moved in a month, they could be lost for good.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Thousands of Shluchim Pose for 'Class Picture' Outside Chabad Headquarters

Thousands of Shluchim today posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y. 6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

