Cold weather shocking bats in Central Park, making them fall to ground
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Frigid temperatures have bats falling to the ground in Manhattan’s Central Park, officials said. Visitors to the park have been asked not to approach the bats. Urban park rangers with the Parks Department are equipped to help bats dealing with the “shock from sudden cold,” according to Central Park. “This behavior isn’t […]
This weekend: Walk off those extra Thanksgiving calories at the NYC Winter Lantern Festival (photos)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This Thanksgiving weekend, plan to walk off the extra poundage of pumpkin pie and mashed potatoes at the NYC Winter Lantern Festival. It’s fun for the whole family!. Previously located at Snug Harbor Cultural Center, the 2022 Festival is located steps from the Staten...
Pretend I’m a Tourist: The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that almost wasn’t
Since its debut in 1924, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has only missed three years when helium and rubber were needed to stop Nazis. In 2020, the coronavirus was threatening the annual spectacle again. Children everywhere wondered if a version of the parade would happen and adults everywhere wondered if the joy was worth the risk. Macy’s compromise was a “limited parade” with “no spectators allowed.” I’m not a parade essentialist, but isn’t a parade without spectators just traffic? And how exactly can one hide a 30-foot-tall Pikachu?
‘Lightscape’ returns to Brooklyn Botanic Garden for second season
New York City-based artist Masha Tsimring’s "Light Like Water," a contemporary take on a holiday tree. This year’s show features new works and crowd favorites from last year’s premiere. [ more › ]
New Yorkers are still flocking to waterfront apartments despite sea level rise
The compulsion to live by the water seems to be a primal one that affects humans across cities and countries. Back in the day, it was out of necessity—easy access to fresh water facilitated day-to-day life—but, today, especially given climate change-adjacent disasters like Hurricane Sandy and Hurricane Katrina, it seems almost counterintuitive to want to live by a body of water, especially in a city like New York, an island whose brush with weather-related disasters has brought it to its knees in the past.
An immersive 'The Great Gatsby' experience is hitting New York this spring
Another day, another immersive experience announcement—although we must say that this one tickles all of our senses. "The Gatsby Mansion" is a theatrical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic 1925 book The Great Gatsby that just wrapped up a seven-year run in the U.K. and is set to take over the apt (and lavish!) ballroom at Park Central Hotel New York starting March 9, 2023.
Holiday train show returns to the New York Botanical Garden
One of New York's beloved traditions, the holiday train show at the New York Botanical Garden is back.
30 million pounds of fresh produce sold by Hunts Point Produce Market in NYC this Thanksgiving
If you're celebrating Thanksgiving in or around NYC, it's very likely your fresh produce comes from Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx, which sells 30 million pounds of produce around this time.
Big Apple Circus giving 5,000 free tickets to community organizations for NYC performances
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The circus is in town and free. The Big Apple Circus will be free on Tuesdays, starting Dec. 6 through the end of the year, they announced Monday. Mayor Eric Adams had, in a since deleted tweet, indicated the free performances would start on Nov. 29. Guinness World Record holder Nik […]
How are museums in New York addressing social changes?
Is the job of museums to shed light on the social changes that shape the world outside of their own spaces or to help portent those shifts? Are cultural institutions required to mirror said developments—morphing in form and function as society itself does?. The past few years have been...
NYC mother hits back after '1619 Project' author mocked her subway concerns: 'They just refuse to see it'
New York City resident Yiatin Chu responded to a '1619 Project' author mocking her for sharing her experience on the city's subway on 'Fox & Friends First.'
NJ takes another swipe at congestion pricing
Lawmakers add a further protest to plan to charge drivers more. New Jersey lawmakers are once again registering their formal concern with New York’s plan to begin charging a “congestion toll” when motorists enter Manhattan’s central business district, including from New Jersey’s side of the Hudson River.
norwoodnews.org
NWS: Freeze Warning in effect until Monday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m.
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning on Sunday, Nov. 20, which went into effect at around 3 p.m. and will remain in place until Monday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. “Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees are expected in Manhattan, The Bronx, Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens and Southern Nassau Counties, Hudson County and New Jersey.
Tenants: Heat hasn’t been turned on at Tiebout Avenue building
The residents of a Tiebout Avenue building told News 12 they have been left living in freezing temperatures since the heat has not been turned on.
The debate over saving a Manhattan church or building luxury condos instead turns bitter
The congregation is ready to let go of its church. The neighborhood isn’t. A debate over whether to preserve a once-stately Upper West Side church or to raze it to make way for a luxury condo building has erupted into lawsuits, hourslong hearings — and accusations of greed and neglect. Once the epicenter of social activism in the neighborhood, the condition of the West Park Presbyterian Church ...
railfan.com
Future For Rare NYC Electrics Unclear After Costs to Move Skyrocket
GLENMONT, N.Y. — The future is looking increasingly grim for a pair of rare New York Central electrics stranded at an old power plant near Albany, N.Y. Earlier this year, it looked as if the owner of the electric motors, the Danbury Railway Museum, was going to be able to move them in a matter of weeks. But since then the costs have increased dramatically and the president of the group said if they’re not moved in a month, they could be lost for good.
Chilly and sunny ahead of Thanksgiving in NYC
Storm Watch Meteorologist Darryl Green says mostly sunny skies and chilly conditions are expected this week.
The Pink Winter Lodge: Frosted Edition is a gleaming glimpse of winter
Seasonal pop-ups in NYC have become as reliable a marker of the progression of time as the changing weather. More, some years!. Magic Hour rooftop at the Moxy Times Square has emerged as one of the more consistently refreshed among the bunch, and its 2022 holiday edition is now camera-ready.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Thousands of Shluchim Pose for ‘Class Picture’ Outside Chabad Headquarters
Thousands of Shluchim today posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y. 6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.
Brooklyn barber offers asylum seekers free housing, haircuts
A barber in Brooklyn, who knows what it's like to start a life in a new country, is opening his heart and his home to immigrants seeking asylum in New York.
