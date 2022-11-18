Read full article on original website
Meek Mill Drops ‘Flamerz 5’ Mixtape Featuring Him Rapping Over “God Did,” “Super Gremlin,” and More
Meek Mill has finally shared Flamerz 5. The mixtape’s 15 tracks—many of them seeing him body popular instrumentals, which he promised with a No Ceilings comparison—feature appearances from Vory, Fridayy, Tafia, Yung Ro, and Kur. “This me basically doing 360’s and windmills in the layup line type...
Travis Scott, Skepta, and More to Perform at Mirror Mirror Music Festival Put on by Virgil Abloh Securities
Virgil Abloh’s appreciation for music, art, and design will be celebrated at the first-ever Mirror Mirror Music Festival, which is set to take place on Dec. 3 at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida. Performers announced include Travis Scott, Skepta, and Benji B, with the latter artist acting as curator of the one-day event put on by Virgil Abloh Securities, a Virgil-founded creative company.
Stream NIGO®’s Headlining Performance at ComplexCon f/ Clipse, Lil Uzi Vert, and More on Amazon Music
ComplexCon 2022 is closing out on a high note as NIGO® is set to bring his second studio album I Know NIGO! to life in Long Beach, California. Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Clipse, Ski Mask the Slump God, Kodak Black, and Teriyaki Boyz are set to hit the stage, and one can only expect NIGO® will have more surprises up his sleeve.
Roddy Ricch and Lil Durk Team Up for “Twin” Video
Following the release of his new project Feed Tha Streets III, Roddy Ricch has teamed up with Lil Durk for the “Twin” music video. The flashy clip for the track, a hypnotic cut that served as a single in the lead-up to the third entry in the Feed Tha Streets series, sees the two rappers flaunting their chemistry. The Jerry Production clip sees them performing while hanging out the window of their cars, and from the inside of a store they drop by for some retail therapy.
Dijahsb Announces ‘Living Simple’ EP, Releases New Single “Khadijah”
Toronto rapper Dijahsb’s is back with new single “Khadijah,” while also announcing their newest EP Living Simple, a play on the hit 90s TV show Living Single. “Khadijah” is a breezy track about trying to find true love while being posted up at home wondering if it’s even possible. It’s not as serious as it sounds though as Dijahsb still finds time to crack a joke about their suitors.
Kelly Rowland Tells Booing Crowd to ‘Chill Out’ While Accepting American Music Award on Chris Brown’s Behalf
Kelly Rowland told the audience at Sunday night’s American Music Awards ceremony to “chill out” while accepting an award on behalf of Chris Brown, who was not in attendance. Brown emerged victorious in the Favorite Male R&B Artist category, with Rowland briefly addressing the crowd at the...
Here Are the Winners for the 2022 American Music Awards
Bad Bunny leads the pack with eight nominations, while Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift earned six nods each. All of the aforementioned artists will square off for ultimate bragging rights in the Artist of the Year category. According to People, Bad Bunny could match Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year, if he were to win in every category.
From Clipse to Jheri Curl Uzi, Here’s What You Missed at the ‘I Know Nigo’ ComplexCon Concert
NIGO has made a lot of friends throughout his historic career in music and fashion, and those connections have culminated with I Know NIGO—a collaborative album that reflects the multi-hyphenate’s elite ear and strong relationships. Those friendships were on full display at ComplexCon on Sunday night as NIGO, Teriyaki Boyz, the Clipse, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, and Ski Mask the Slump God graced the stage together to perform some of Nigo’s album (and some of their own essentials) live for the first time.
Chuck D Shouts Out Mississauga Rapper Es, Calls “The Come Up Story” His Favourite Rap Track of 2022
Over the weekend, Public Enemy frontman Chuck D tweeted out a link to the latest episode of his podcast “...AndYouDon’tStop” where he said his favourite rap track of the year is Mississauga-based rapper Es’ “The Come Up Story.”. “Dope beat, quick cuts, one of my...
North West Does Aunt Kylie Jenner’s Makeup In New TikTok Video: Watch
North West is already on her way to greatness! The budding makeup artist, 9, took to her shared TikTok account with mom Kim Kardashian to post a fun makeover video with aunt Kylie Jenner, 25 on Tuesday, November 22. “Doing auntie KYLIE make up,” she captioned the 48 second clip, which featured TLC’s 90s hit “Creep.” In the video, Kylie sat patiently in a makeup chair wearing a pretty pair of silver heart earrings and a black robe, her hair wet and pulled back with a wide black and white headband.
Pania’s Debut EP Delves Into the Multifaceted Matters of the Heart
On her debut EP, Pania is daringly addressing the trials and tribulations of love and heartbreak by meshing together powerful lyrics, afrobeats and classic R&B sounds with confidence and vulnerability. Her seven-track ensemble, burnt ur clothes & changed the addy, communicates the intimacy of two souls moving towards miscommunication and destruction through diaristic melodies and addictive hooks.
Michael B. Jordan Exclusively Announces at ComplexCon That Dreamville Is Executive Producing ‘Creed III’ Soundtrack
While speaking during a ComplexCon(versations) panel that also featured Jonathan Majors, Michael B. Jordan shared that J. Cole’s Dreamville record label will be executive producing the soundtrack to his upcoming film Creed III. “I’m probably gonna get in trouble,” Jordan said while speaking towards the end of the discussion....
The Best Outfits at Day One of ComplexCon 2022
As usual, attendees came out in their very best outfits when attending ComplexCon this year. Naturally, the first ComplexCon to ever be hosted by Verdy attracted a crowd of fashion enthusiasts who were ready to buy drops from Japanese labels like Undercover, Human Made, Girls Don’t Cry, and more. While panels featuring Clipse and Jim Jones temporarily kept attendees off the shopping floor, there were plenty of exciting moments going on at various booths throughout the event. Vince Staples made a surprise appearance at Superplastic. Vandy The Pink built his own fast food restaurant to sell merch. And Awake NY invited Earsnot of the IRAK crew to paint their entire booth.
Post Malone Drops $500,000 on 23-Carat Diamond Pinky Ring
Post Malone celebrated the conclusion of the U.S. leg of his Twelve Carat Tour by dropping $500,000 on a pinky ring. TMZ reports Posty enlisted famed jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers for an extravagant ring that features 23 carats worth of diamonds. The piece is highlighted by a 5-carat Emerald cut center stone, and features another 5 carats of round diamonds on the side, as well as 13 more 1-carat stones around the band.
Where Are They Now: How ComplexCon Brands to Watch Alumni Are Growing Their Lines
Since its inception 20 years ago, Complex has done its best to constantly spotlight the brands that are next up. We may not be doing it in the pages of a print magazine anymore, but we’re still putting people on. ComplexCon, which launched in 2016, has always been a vehicle for introducing new brands that go on to be wildly successful.
Our Favorite Moments From Day 1 at ComplexCon 2022
ComplexCon 2022 kicked off on Saturday (Nov. 19) at the Long Beach Convention Center in California, and it was jam-packed with surprises at every turn. No matter how much anticipation builds up leading up to the yearly event, nothing can fully prepare you for what happens on the ground the day of. Day 1 was filled with scheduled appearances from names like Angus Cloud and Vince Staples, as well as panels featuring Hit-Boy, Pusha T, T.I., Jadakiss, Bun B, and more. But other unexpected stars had to stop by to join in on the action, providing some of the day’s most unforgettable moments.
Kodak Black Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Kodak Black goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Flight Club in Miami and talks about why he loves black/yellow Jordans, his love for Reeboks, and spends over $22,000. Looking for the best deal on a pair of sneakers? Download the Sole Collector app now here.
Meet the Artists Performing at Pigeons & Planes’ No Ceilings Shows in NYC
No Ceilings is a Pigeons & Planes concert series that we’ve been doing with Move Forward Music since 2014. We’ve put on the first NYC headlining shows for artists like 6LACK, Noname, and Dominic Fike, and over the years our lineups have featured so many other acts during their rise: Smino, Denzel Curry, $NOT, Rico Nasty, Omar Apollo, Westside Boogie, Ravyn Lenae, Choker, Saba, LUCKI, Little Simz, Kevin Abstract, and more.
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Are Reportedly Broken Up Again
Just a few months after getting back together following a brief break-up, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have officially decided to call it quits. People reports Jenner and Booker, who started dating in 2020, broke up last month, as Kendall plans to focus on her 818 Tequila brand, while Devin continues to establish himself as one of the best young stars in the NBA. The source confirmed that the break-up was mutual, with the pair planning to stay in touch.
You Can Sleep in DJ Khaled’s Sneaker Closet
A majority of sneaker fans won’t ever amass the collection that DJ Khaled has, but the music mogul is giving a few lucky individuals the chance to tour his closet and spend the night at his house via a partnership with Airbnb. Today, Khaled and the vacation rental company...
