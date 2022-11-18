ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

14news.com

Mail carrier arrested, accused of trafficking marijuana in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A mail carrier in Henderson is facing charges after police say they saw her delivering a package to her own home. According to a press release, that USPS employee was identified as 28-year-old Destiny Thomas. Police say they discovered the package contained ten pounds of high-grade...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Former Henderson doctor admits to wrongfully accessing patient records, documents show

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Henderson doctor is on probation after documents show he confessed to improperly accessing patient records. A document filed with the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure shows reports from Deaconess Privacy Department found Dr. Quang Nguyen admitted to looking up medical records on several occasions after breaking off a dating relationship.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

EPD: Evansville man shot through closed door, woman arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man in Evansville was shot by a woman at his home Saturday just before 6 a.m. According to an affidavit, the man was shot by 57-year-old Marsheila Starks. Officials were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Lombard Avenue where they say they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Man shot at Evansville motel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police responded to a shooting Sunday morning. Dispatchers say it happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Esquire Motel at 1817 Old Business 41. Police say the victim reported he won a large amount of money at the casino, and contacted a woman online to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Community shares Thanksgiving meal in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined Dawson springs residents to start their holiday a couple days early at the town’s pre-Thanksgiving celebration located at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. “I’m just thankful that they’re all alive, that we’re all alive,” said Henrietta Lane....
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
14news.com

Food box distribution held Monday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, officials with Rhythm Church held a food box distribution. It was at 1230 East Michigan Street, just south of Oak Hill Cemetery. The event ended at 8 p.m. Officials say anyone in need was welcome, and they handed out more than 150 boxes before...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crumbl Cookie coming to Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s west side is about to get sweeter as Crumbl Cookie announces plans to open a new location. Owners of the east side location confirmed the news on Tuesday. They say the new bakery will be located in the same plaza as Buffalo Wild Wings...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Tri-State woman celebrates 100th birthday at Evansville Wartime Museum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Sunday, a Tri-State native turned 100 years old, and her family threw her a special surprise party at the Evansville Wartime Museum. Sally Overbey celebrated her birthday at the museum in the shadow of an iconic P-47 airplane, the same type of plane she helped to build in Evansville during World War II. At that time, her husband was fighting in the war overseas, and they went on to be married for 71 years.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews battle house fire in Ohio County

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Fordsville Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight in Ohio County. According to fire officials, that incident happened on Basham Road between Dundee and Fordsville. FFD says they had assistance putting out the fire from Dundee and Whitesville fire departments. According to officials,...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Crews called to rollover crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to a rollover crash. They say it happened around 10:35 a.m. Sunday at Oak Grove and Cross Pointe. We’ve not heard information on injuries.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Officials identify victim in deadly Union Co. house fire

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Uniontown Fire Department and Kentucky Fire Marshals Office is investigating a deadly house fire. They say it happened in the 500 block of Madison Street early Monday morning. According to fire officials, three people were in the home at the time of the fire,...
UNIONTOWN, KY
14news.com

Meeting held to discuss school buildings in Webster Co.

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County School Board approved to submit their “draft facility plan” to the Kentucky Department of Education for review. Every four years, the Local Planning Committee meets to discuss the needs for Webster County schools. An architect went into each of the...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Historic Newburgh holding gingerbread house contest

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Just in time for the holidays, Historic Newburgh is hosting their second annual Gingerbread House Contest. The contest will take place December 3 at “Newburgh Celebrates Christmas.”. They say the theme for this year is “Small Town Christmas”. They’ll have categories for under 13,...
NEWBURGH, IN

