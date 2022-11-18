Read full article on original website
Mail carrier arrested, accused of trafficking marijuana in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A mail carrier in Henderson is facing charges after police say they saw her delivering a package to her own home. According to a press release, that USPS employee was identified as 28-year-old Destiny Thomas. Police say they discovered the package contained ten pounds of high-grade...
Former Henderson doctor admits to wrongfully accessing patient records, documents show
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Henderson doctor is on probation after documents show he confessed to improperly accessing patient records. A document filed with the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure shows reports from Deaconess Privacy Department found Dr. Quang Nguyen admitted to looking up medical records on several occasions after breaking off a dating relationship.
EPD: Evansville man shot through closed door, woman arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man in Evansville was shot by a woman at his home Saturday just before 6 a.m. According to an affidavit, the man was shot by 57-year-old Marsheila Starks. Officials were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Lombard Avenue where they say they...
Police: Man shot at Evansville motel
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police responded to a shooting Sunday morning. Dispatchers say it happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Esquire Motel at 1817 Old Business 41. Police say the victim reported he won a large amount of money at the casino, and contacted a woman online to...
Owensboro Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil hosted after mass shooting at CO LGBTQ club
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Tri-State Alliance assembled a vigil for Transgender Day of Remembrance. It came just a day after five people were murdered in an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. Julie Robinson is non-binary and the president of Tri-State Alliance. She told 14 News on Monday that...
Community shares Thanksgiving meal in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined Dawson springs residents to start their holiday a couple days early at the town’s pre-Thanksgiving celebration located at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. “I’m just thankful that they’re all alive, that we’re all alive,” said Henrietta Lane....
Food box distribution held Monday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, officials with Rhythm Church held a food box distribution. It was at 1230 East Michigan Street, just south of Oak Hill Cemetery. The event ended at 8 p.m. Officials say anyone in need was welcome, and they handed out more than 150 boxes before...
‘Drums on the Ohio’ not happening in 2023, plans underway for 2024
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A post from the “Drums on the Ohio” Facebook page shows the event will not happen in 2023. Officials say it’s not being included in the 2023 Drum Corps International tour schedule. They say they hope to bring back the event in 2024,...
Update: Body found in Spencer Co. creek identified, authorities say
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We now know the name of the person who was found dead in a Spencer County. Deputies say the body of 56-year-old Bret Fulks, was found on the side of the road in Eureka. Officials say he was deceased when they found him. They say...
City of Jasper closing 3rd St. for storm-sewer infrastructure installment
Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Updated: Nov. 16, 2022...
Crumbl Cookie coming to Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s west side is about to get sweeter as Crumbl Cookie announces plans to open a new location. Owners of the east side location confirmed the news on Tuesday. They say the new bakery will be located in the same plaza as Buffalo Wild Wings...
Tri-State woman celebrates 100th birthday at Evansville Wartime Museum
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Sunday, a Tri-State native turned 100 years old, and her family threw her a special surprise party at the Evansville Wartime Museum. Sally Overbey celebrated her birthday at the museum in the shadow of an iconic P-47 airplane, the same type of plane she helped to build in Evansville during World War II. At that time, her husband was fighting in the war overseas, and they went on to be married for 71 years.
New after-school program building opens at Vanderburgh Co. mobile home park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mobile home park has a new after-school program building. Organizers cut the ribbon inside the new space at Grandin Pointe. This is just off north St. Joe avenue. Thanks to the new building, officials say the after school program will be able to serve...
Crews battle house fire in Ohio County
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Fordsville Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight in Ohio County. According to fire officials, that incident happened on Basham Road between Dundee and Fordsville. FFD says they had assistance putting out the fire from Dundee and Whitesville fire departments. According to officials,...
Crews called to rollover crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to a rollover crash. They say it happened around 10:35 a.m. Sunday at Oak Grove and Cross Pointe. We’ve not heard information on injuries.
Officials identify victim in deadly Union Co. house fire
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Uniontown Fire Department and Kentucky Fire Marshals Office is investigating a deadly house fire. They say it happened in the 500 block of Madison Street early Monday morning. According to fire officials, three people were in the home at the time of the fire,...
Meeting held to discuss school buildings in Webster Co.
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County School Board approved to submit their “draft facility plan” to the Kentucky Department of Education for review. Every four years, the Local Planning Committee meets to discuss the needs for Webster County schools. An architect went into each of the...
‘The Great American Bluegrass Jam’ coming to Downtown Owensboro spring 2023
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Great American Bluegrass Jam is set to take over the Downtown Owensboro area this March. The Great American Bluegrass Jam will take place in March in downtown Owensboro. This event features the Kentucky Fried Pickin’ Hotel Jam, the Kentucky State Fiddle Championship, and excursions to...
Historic Newburgh holding gingerbread house contest
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Just in time for the holidays, Historic Newburgh is hosting their second annual Gingerbread House Contest. The contest will take place December 3 at “Newburgh Celebrates Christmas.”. They say the theme for this year is “Small Town Christmas”. They’ll have categories for under 13,...
Perry County Memorial Hospital, Deaconess Health System announce affiliation
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Board of Directors of Perry County Memorial Hospital announced a new affiliation with Deaconess Health System. According to a press release, that will be effective January 1, 2023. Officials say PCMH will remain a county-owned hospital, and will continue to be governed by the...
