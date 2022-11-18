Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chulavistatoday.com
The San Diego Humane Society invites the public to name their price on adult dogs
The San Diego Humane Society wants prospective adopters to name their price for adult dogs ages 7 months and older through Sunday. This promotion will take place through Nov. 20 to allow adopters name their price out of 230 available adult dogs. “We have an incredible amount of adult dogs...
San Diego Rescue Mission provides homeless with Thanksgiving meal
Donnie Dee, the CEO of San Diego Rescue Mission, spoke about the group's effort on Saturday to provide people who are homeless with a hearty Thanksgiving meal.
Army veteran who tackled gunman in Club Q shooting is San Diego native
One of the men who jumped in to stop the shooter at Club Q over the weekend in Colorado Springs is originally from San Diego.
No Room to Rest — Series Part 2: San Diego homeless shelters provide beds but also pose challenges
This La Jolla Light series looks at local homelessness, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
kusi.com
Suspect in Colorado shooting revealed to be California Assemblyman’s grandson
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On the night of Nov. 19, a gunman opened fire at a queer club in Colorado Springs. The shots fired killed five individuals and injured 25 others. The suspect was revealed to be grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel (R). Voepel was recently voted out...
La Mesa Police Call for Public’s Help to Find Answers in Missing Teen Cassidy Hopwood’s Death
Authorities on Monday released a photo of the teen girl whose lifeless body was found eight months ago at a strip mall in La Mesa and sought the public’s help in the case. Cassidy Hopwood, 17, of El Cajon, who had been reported missing, was discovered dead behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Boulevard on March 13, according to police.
NBC San Diego
Tenants at Occidental Hotel in Bankers Hill Fear Homelessness, Again
Steven Langel has called The Occidental hotel home for the past year and a half. “I was very happy that I have a roof over my head, that I have a place where I can kick back,” said Langel. The hotel currently serves as an SRO, which means it’s...
Hundreds walk to end gun violence in National City
A walk in National City was organized by families of young gun violence victims. Madison Weil reports.
Manchesters, Manchester Family Foundation Donate $1M to 114th Anniversary Charity Ball
Papa Doug and Lisa Manchester and the Manchester Family Foundation have donated $1,000,000 to the 114th Anniversary Charity Ball benefiting Chadwick Center for Children & Families at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, the single largest gift in Charity Ball history. The 114th Anniversary Charity Ball, “Come Fly with Me” will...
San Diego police dog, hero, survives 2nd stabbing in 4 months
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police K9, Karson, is recovering after surviving a second stabbing this year. Earlier on Monday, a family called San Diego Police saying their son was having mental health issues and trying to hit family members, and was carrying a knife. Officers got to the...
37-Year-Old Woman Seriously Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The San Diego Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Sunday. The accident occurred at the 1400 block of Rigel Street at 11:30 p.m. According to the officials, a woman was walking across the street when a vehicle struck her.
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego Botanic Garden hosts Lightscape attraction for holiday season
ENCINITAS — In Ari Novy’s understandably biased opinion, the San Diego Botanic Garden is the most beautiful garden of its kind in the world. But even Novy, who is president and CEO of the 37-acre property in Encinitas, can admit it just got a lot prettier. That’s because...
eastcountymagazine.org
ENCHANTED VILLAGE IN SPRING VALLEY DEC. 16-22
November 21, 2022 (Spring Valley) - Noah Homes in Spring Valley invites you to its annual Enchanted Village December 16-22 from 5-8 p.m. Guests will stroll through acres of brilliantly lit trees, magical cottages, light tunnels, live entertainers, and over a million lights with interactive displays and other festive decorations. Santa will be at the Enchanted Village every night for photos with guests.
chulavistatoday.com
Otay Ranch Town Center to light up holiday tree
The Otay Ranch Town Center will be hosting Santa’s arrival and the lighting of a Christmas tree, towering nearly 50 feet over the Main street and featuring more than 17,000 lights. The annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Farmers Markert at the Otay Ranch Town Center will take place from...
1 stabbed in El Cajon domestic dispute
One person was stabbed during a domestic dispute in El Cajon on Tuesday, said, El Cajon Police Department Lt. Randy Soulard.
sandiegoville.com
San Diego's First Amazon Fresh Grocery Store Currently "Delayed Indefinitely"
The first San Diego location of the technologically-advanced Amazon Fresh grocery store is "delayed indefinitely." Amazon Fresh is an ultra-modern marketplace with no checkout required, with the first location opened as Amazon Go in 2017 in the company's home city of Seattle, WA. At Amazon Fresh grocery store, there are no checkout lines. Rather, customers use a "smart" shopping cart called the Amazon Dash Cart, which helps customers find products, automatically identifies items placed in the cart, keeps a running tally of products, and allows patrons to leave without the need to pay on the spot. The checkout-free shopping experience is made possible by similar technologies used in self-driving cars. Shoppers merely walk through a special Dash Cart lane, where sensors identify the cart and the items selected, and the transaction is processed using the credit card on file under their Amazon account. Same-day grocery delivery and pickup also are offered directly from Amazon Fresh stores, and customers can obtain their orders at an onsite service counter or at a designated pickup parking spot.
Hearing held in wrongful death lawsuit of three women killed in Encinitas cliff collapse
A judgement motion hearing was held Friday in the wrongful death and negligence lawsuit involving three women killed at an Encinitas beach when a bluff collapsed in 2019.
NBC San Diego
1 Dead, 2 Revived After Fentanyl Overdoses in Mission Beach
One person died and two people were revived from fentanyl overdoses at a home in Mission Beach, police said Tuesday. Three people overdose from fentanyl at the home near Belmont Park and along the boardwalk, San Diego police said. Officers arrived just after 2:30 a.m. and gave each of the individuals Narcan, according to San Diego police.
Person Rescued from Mission Trails Regional Park
A person was taken to a hospital Saturday after being injured in the Mission Trails Regional Park, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department. Just before 10 a.m., an SDFD crew responded to Golfcrest Drive and Mission Gorge Road for an open-space rescue. The unidentified victim was located between Cowles Mountain and Pyles Peak, a spokesman said.
Coast News
Del Mar hot spot of juvenile white sharks draws experts’ attention
DEL MAR — Early Friday morning, student researchers Patrick Rex and Lauren Faulkner donned Neoprene wetsuits and 30-pound scuba tanks, preparing to depart from Del Mar Lifeguard headquarters into the ocean water to gather data on their research subjects — sharks. Rex and Faulkner, part of a team...
Comments / 0