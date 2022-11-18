Read full article on original website
Volunteers plant more than 200 trees in Paradise over the weekend
PARADISE, Calif. - Rebuilding continues in Paradise as dozens of volunteers planted trees on over the weekend. About 120 people spent their weekend on the ridge to help plant trees within the Camp Fire burn scar at Noble Park. The Paradise Recreation and Park District (PRPD) oversees six undeveloped parks, one of them being Noble.
Red Bluff home destroyed by fire
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A home was destroyed by fire in Tehama County Sunday night. CAL FIRE Dispatch said the fire was reported just before 7 p.m.Sunday on in West Red Bluff on Ridge Road near Wayne Avenue. A double-wide trailer was destroyed. No injuries were reported. CAL FIRE was...
Vegetation fire breaks out Monday morning at Dog Island Park in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A vegetation fire broke out early Monday morning at Dog Island Park in Red Bluff. The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn unit found the fire burning in an area known to be a homeless camp. Fire crews tell Action News Now it appears to be a warming fire.
Woman hit by van in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. 11:09 A.M. UPDATE - A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Red Bluff. The collision happened just after 7 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Antelope Boulevard between Damon and Chestnut Avenues. Red Bluff Police said the woman was...
Free Thanksgiving meals happening in Northern California
Oroville Rescue Mission Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. next door to the Oroville Rescue Mission at 4248 Lincoln Blvd. Good News Rescue Mission’s Great Thanksgiving Banquet. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 3075 Veda St.
3 dozen fire hydrants were painted in area of Las Plumas High on Saturday
OROVILLE, Calif. - Three dozen fire hydrants were painted in the area of Las Plumas High School and Sump Drive on Saturday. CAL FIRE says crews teamed up with members of the Key Clubs of Las Plumas and Oroville High School to paint these hydrants. CAL FIRE says that the...
Christmas Preview brings thousands to downtown Chico for holiday sights and sounds
CHICO, Calif. - The streets of downtown Chico were filled with the sights and sounds of the holidays, for the Downtown Christmas Preview Sunday night. Christmas carols filled the air, dancers performed in storefronts and the ice skating rink was in full swing. The Christmas preview is a chance for...
Queen Bee Bucks Boost Orland's Local Economy
Queen Bee bucks have been very successful in Orland bringing in around $25,000 in their first week of sales, all that can be spent at 30 participating local businesses. Owner of Bless Your Heart Mercantile, Panda Bell says it's been helping support her business, "So you said you use Queen Bee Bucks, how has that helped your business?...I think it's really helped, it's nice that the city stepped up and was doing a program where they were helping to boost the local economy and this week we got a report and we had 12 uses of the card."
Storm Tracker Forecast: Frosty start to your Tuesday, but warmer & windy mid week
Bundle up and give yourself an extra minute or two to scrape the frost off of your windshield as you get ready to head out the door Tuesday morning. We have another chilly start to your morning, and widespread frost is likely across our valley and mountain areas to start the day. High pressure to our east and west will continue to keep us dry today, but low pressure tracking into the Pacific Northwest will provide more cloud cover over northern California through your Tuesday. We're mostly clear before sunrise, but will be partly to mostly sunny through the day. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and mostly in the teens to 20's in our mountain zones early today. Winds will be light and out of the north through the entire day, and does not appear to be any kind of an issue for outdoor activities. High temperatures will be fairly similar to what we had on Monday, with most valley areas topping out in the mid 60's this afternoon. Foothill areas will top out in the lower 50's to lower 60's and our mountain zones will range from the lower 40's to around 60 degrees later today. Clouds will linger across our region this evening, and that will drive a slower cooling trend from Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning.
Police search for suspect in burglary of a Chico beauty store
CHICO, Calif. - Police are looking for a suspect the burglarized a Chico beauty story Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. at the Ulta Beauty store near Costco on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Police said the suspect entered the store alone, threatened workers and took off with more...
Habitat for Humanity dedicates 4 new homes in Paradise, more to come
Four families will soon move into their brand new homes in Paradise. Homeowners help build their homes from start to finish with the organizations help.
Chico State University Choir returns to jumpstart holiday spirit, raise scholarship funds
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico State University Choir, preparing for the Glorious Sounds of the Season, returns to Chico State after a COVID hiatus. This event is directed by Chris Navarrete. He said the concert focuses on holiday music and will jumpstart everyone’s holiday spirit. The Glorious Sounds of...
Man in Thursday night head-on crash on Skyway in critical condition
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition Friday morning after a crash on Skyway Thursday night. Enloe Medical Center confirmed to Action News Now that Ethan Wells of Chico is in critical condition following a head-on crash at about 5 p.m. Thursday. Tyler Vincent, 18 of...
Yuba City man dies after crashing into back of semi-truck in Sutter County
WILSON, Calif. — A man is dead after crashing into the back of a semi-truck near Wilson on Monday night. The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on Highway 99 at Wilson Road, according to Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol. A semi-truck with an empty trailer was driving southbound on Highway...
CHP says car was hit by train in Tehama County Saturday night, no injuries
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CHP says that a train hit a car north of Tehama-Vina Road, parallel to Highway 99 east at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The back of the car was hanging off of the train tracks, but the driver took off before they arrived on the scene.
Chico police sweep neighborhood looking for burglary suspect
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police officers were searching along Little Chico Creek early Friday morning looking for a burglary suspect. Chico dispatch said the burglary was reported around 2 a.m. from Christopher Alan Lane in the Heritage Oak Subdivision off Springfield Drive. An officer was out marking and recovering evidence...
Police: Bomb squad called to Paradise after driver found with pipe bomb, drugs and machete
PARADISE, Calif.- The bomb squad was called to Paradise Monday night after police said a motorcyclist was found with a pipe bomb, drugs and a machete. The incident started around 10:30 Monday night when an officer pulled over a motorcyclist at Clark and Elliott Roads. The driver was identified as...
Suspect in the 1999 killing of a Yuba City woman has been found, arrested in Mexico 20 years later
YUBA CITY — A suspect in the killing of a Yuba City woman in 1999 was found and arrested in Mexico.According to Yuba City Police, on Jul. 26, 1999, officers responded to the 600 block of Queens Avenue in response to a homicide.During the beginning stages of their investigation, police discovered that 32-year-old Bianca Duenas-Arellano was allegedly killed by her estranged husband, 27-year-old Francisco Arellano.Police say that after he killed Bianca, Arellano fled to Mexico with their two children.In 1999, police obtained a search warrant, but they could not locate Arellano over the next 20 years. In 2019, investigators learned that Arellano was in Morales, Mexico.The Yuba City Police Department and the Sutter County District Attorney's Office worked with the Office of Internal Affairs to start the extradition process. On June. 22, 2022, Arellano, now 51 years old, was arrested in Morales with the help of the U.S. Marshalls.The news release made no mention of the two children, who would now be adults, that he took with him to Mexico.On Nov. 18, Arellano was extradited into the U.S. and transported by Yuba City police to the Sutter County Jail.He is currently in custody for homicide on a no-bail warrant.
Two car crashes on Skyway leaves one with life-threatening injuries, two with major injuries
CHICO, Calif. - 8:22 A.M. UPDATE - All lanes on Skyway are open again after multiple car crashes, including one head-on crash that left a person with life-threatening injuries and two others with major injuries, CHP confirmed. Officials say the first crash occurred just after 5 p.m. when a Ford...
Police say drug house was shutdown in Anderson on Wednesday
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department says that their Problem Oriented Policing Team shutdown a drug house and arrested three people on Wednesday. The POP Team was conducting a probation search at a home in the 3100 block of Begonia Street in Anderson, and detained Kyle Martin Mcleod, 31, of Anderson, Alyssa Morgan Hayden, 23, of Redding and Kirsten Marie Mcleod, 28, of Anderson.
