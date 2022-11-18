Read full article on original website
Complex
Meek Mill Drops ‘Flamerz 5’ Mixtape Featuring Him Rapping Over “God Did,” “Super Gremlin,” and More
Meek Mill has finally shared Flamerz 5. The mixtape’s 15 tracks—many of them seeing him body popular instrumentals, which he promised with a No Ceilings comparison—feature appearances from Vory, Fridayy, Tafia, Yung Ro, and Kur. “This me basically doing 360’s and windmills in the layup line type...
thesource.com
Ab-Soul Announces New Album ‘Herbert’ for December Release
Ab-Soul is back! The rapper, born Herbert Anthony Stevens IV, will drop his next album on Dec. 16. The album is named Herbert. Herbert is described as an “intimate portrait of the man behind Ab-Soul going back to his foundation, as noted by the name of the record, leaving the conspiracy theories he’s known for behind while emphasizing his musicality. After suffering through a series of unspeakable tragedies, Stevens completed the album as a changed man with a new sense of purpose.”
Complex
Meek Mill Shares Video for “God Did” Freestyle
Ahead of the release of his new mixtape Flamerz 5, which is expected to drop on a free mixtape platform later today, Meek Mill returns with a new freestyle over the title track from DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album God Did. Directed by Benjamin Carter, the new video for...
Complex
Dijahsb Announces ‘Living Simple’ EP, Releases New Single “Khadijah”
Toronto rapper Dijahsb’s is back with new single “Khadijah,” while also announcing their newest EP Living Simple, a play on the hit 90s TV show Living Single. “Khadijah” is a breezy track about trying to find true love while being posted up at home wondering if it’s even possible. It’s not as serious as it sounds though as Dijahsb still finds time to crack a joke about their suitors.
Complex
Chuck D Shouts Out Mississauga Rapper Es, Calls “The Come Up Story” His Favourite Rap Track of 2022
Over the weekend, Public Enemy frontman Chuck D tweeted out a link to the latest episode of his podcast “...AndYouDon’tStop” where he said his favourite rap track of the year is Mississauga-based rapper Es’ “The Come Up Story.”. “Dope beat, quick cuts, one of my...
Complex
Stepz Taps Fizzler For New Grime-Tinged Heater “Pacman”
The sample drill debate may still be raging, but it seems there’s still fun to be had judging by UK rap risers Stepz and Fizzler’s new single, “Pacman”. As you’ve probably guessed, it’s the world’s most famous circular ghost-muncher who’s been mined for the track’s central melody by producer Jojo F. Set against sharp bass stabs, this one’s built more for phone speakers than soundsystems, giving it the perfect format to spread far and wide in the digital world.
Complex
DaBaby Claims He’s on Same Level as Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole
DaBaby isn’t shy when it comes to boasting about his rapping ability. During a recent appearance on My Expert Opinion with Math Hoffa, the North Carolina rapper argued that his mic skills are on the same level as all-time greats such as Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole. “If...
Complex
Kelly Rowland Tells Booing Crowd to ‘Chill Out’ While Accepting American Music Award on Chris Brown’s Behalf
Kelly Rowland told the audience at Sunday night’s American Music Awards ceremony to “chill out” while accepting an award on behalf of Chris Brown, who was not in attendance. Brown emerged victorious in the Favorite Male R&B Artist category, with Rowland briefly addressing the crowd at the...
Complex
Sinbad’s Family on Comedian’s Recovery Following Stroke: ‘His Progress Is Nothing Short of Remarkable’
Sinbad is looking forward to seeing fans again as he continues on his journey toward recovery following a stroke. In an Instagram update shared Monday, the comedian’s family thanked fans for the “love and support” they’ve continued to send their way over the past two years. Fans and fellow comedians alike shared well wishes in the comments, including D.L. Hughley and India Arie. Others have also reshared the family’s latest message, including Questlove.
Complex
Here Are the Winners for the 2022 American Music Awards
Bad Bunny leads the pack with eight nominations, while Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift earned six nods each. All of the aforementioned artists will square off for ultimate bragging rights in the Artist of the Year category. According to People, Bad Bunny could match Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year, if he were to win in every category.
Madonna Declares She's 'In The Mood For Love' Despite Fans Attacking Her For Wearing Animal Fur: 'The Epitome Of Cruelty'
The Material Girl has gone too far with her wardrobe choices.Madonna took to Instagram on Monday, November 21, to tell fans she was “in the mood for love,” but things quickly took a turn south.Social media users were outraged to see a long fur coat wrapped around the 64-year-old's nearly naked body as she posed in various provocative positions.The Queen of Pop’s bizarre behaviors have always been a cause for concern among fans, except this time around, her saucy ways were the least of their worries.MADONNA STRANGELY 'GROOMS' HERSELF IN WEIRD VIDEO AS BACKLASH FROM 'DISGUSTED' FANS RAGES ONMadonna’s comments...
Complex
From Clipse to Jheri Curl Uzi, Here’s What You Missed at the ‘I Know Nigo’ ComplexCon Concert
NIGO has made a lot of friends throughout his historic career in music and fashion, and those connections have culminated with I Know NIGO—a collaborative album that reflects the multi-hyphenate’s elite ear and strong relationships. Those friendships were on full display at ComplexCon on Sunday night as NIGO, Teriyaki Boyz, the Clipse, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, and Ski Mask the Slump God graced the stage together to perform some of Nigo’s album (and some of their own essentials) live for the first time.
Complex
Roddy Ricch and Lil Durk Team Up for “Twin” Video
Following the release of his new project Feed Tha Streets III, Roddy Ricch has teamed up with Lil Durk for the “Twin” music video. The flashy clip for the track, a hypnotic cut that served as a single in the lead-up to the third entry in the Feed Tha Streets series, sees the two rappers flaunting their chemistry. The Jerry Production clip sees them performing while hanging out the window of their cars, and from the inside of a store they drop by for some retail therapy.
Complex
6 Things We Learned From the 20 Years of ‘Lord Willin’ With Clipse ComplexCon Panel
It’s been two decades since The Clipse put Virginia Beach on the map, solidified their familial chemistry, and made lunchroom history with their debut studio album, Lord Willin. Produced by the Neptunes, Pusha-T and No Malice released the project through Arista’s Star Trak Records shortly after their release from...
Complex
Post Malone Drops $500,000 on 23-Carat Diamond Pinky Ring
Post Malone celebrated the conclusion of the U.S. leg of his Twelve Carat Tour by dropping $500,000 on a pinky ring. TMZ reports Posty enlisted famed jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers for an extravagant ring that features 23 carats worth of diamonds. The piece is highlighted by a 5-carat Emerald cut center stone, and features another 5 carats of round diamonds on the side, as well as 13 more 1-carat stones around the band.
Complex
Hit-Boy Discusses Some of His Biggest Records With Jay-Z, Kanye, and More at ComplexCon
Hit-Boy’s catalog is filled with a number of major records that have made an impact from a commercial and critical acclaim standpoint, and he pulled up to ComplexCon 2022 to discuss some of them. During the ComplexCon(versations) panel Mixed & Mastered With Hit-Boy, the multi-platinum and Grammy-winning producer spoke with host and Complex’s very own Speedy Morman about songs he’s made with the likes of Jay-Z and Kanye West (“N***as in Paris”), Nipsey Hussle (“Racks in the Middle”), and ASAP Rocky (“Goldie”), sharing some behind the scenes moments along the way.
Complex
Cadence Weapon Unveils #MyMerch Campaign To End Venue and Festival Merch Cuts
Cadence Weapon unveiled his #MyMerch campaign in collaboration with the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) and the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers (UMAW) in an attempt to rally venues to not take a cut of the merchandise sold at shows. On Cadence Weapon’s Twitter, the rapper posted a series of...
Complex
First Impressions Of Meekz’s New Project ‘Respect The Come Up’
From his incendiary Hoods Hottest freestyle in 2019 to his prescient appearance on “Year Of The Real” with Pa Salieu, M1llionz and Teeway in 2020, the Can’t Stop Won’t Stop EP to last year’s “In The Fire” with Dave and co., Manchester’s Meekz has given us some absolute gold over the past few years and embedded himself in some of modern British rap’s most iconic moments. In short, the pressure was on for this debut mixtape.
Complex
Exclusive: Check Out the Terrifying Trailer for ‘Fear,’ Starring Joseph Sikora, T.I., Terrence J and More
What are you afraid of? The upcoming film Fear shows what happens when you let the things that scare you take over you. The film’s trailer, exclusively available above, is also proof that the horror genre is having a major moment in Hollywood. The psychological horror film hits theaters...
Complex
Meet the Artists Performing at Pigeons & Planes’ No Ceilings Shows in NYC
No Ceilings is a Pigeons & Planes concert series that we’ve been doing with Move Forward Music since 2014. We’ve put on the first NYC headlining shows for artists like 6LACK, Noname, and Dominic Fike, and over the years our lineups have featured so many other acts during their rise: Smino, Denzel Curry, $NOT, Rico Nasty, Omar Apollo, Westside Boogie, Ravyn Lenae, Choker, Saba, LUCKI, Little Simz, Kevin Abstract, and more.
