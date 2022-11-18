ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thesource.com

Ab-Soul Announces New Album ‘Herbert’ for December Release

Ab-Soul is back! The rapper, born Herbert Anthony Stevens IV, will drop his next album on Dec. 16. The album is named Herbert. Herbert is described as an “intimate portrait of the man behind Ab-Soul going back to his foundation, as noted by the name of the record, leaving the conspiracy theories he’s known for behind while emphasizing his musicality. After suffering through a series of unspeakable tragedies, Stevens completed the album as a changed man with a new sense of purpose.”
Complex

Meek Mill Shares Video for “God Did” Freestyle

Ahead of the release of his new mixtape Flamerz 5, which is expected to drop on a free mixtape platform later today, Meek Mill returns with a new freestyle over the title track from DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album God Did. Directed by Benjamin Carter, the new video for...
Complex

Dijahsb Announces ‘Living Simple’ EP, Releases New Single “Khadijah”

Toronto rapper Dijahsb’s is back with new single “Khadijah,” while also announcing their newest EP Living Simple, a play on the hit 90s TV show Living Single. “Khadijah” is a breezy track about trying to find true love while being posted up at home wondering if it’s even possible. It’s not as serious as it sounds though as Dijahsb still finds time to crack a joke about their suitors.
Complex

Stepz Taps Fizzler For New Grime-Tinged Heater “Pacman”

The sample drill debate may still be raging, but it seems there’s still fun to be had judging by UK rap risers Stepz and Fizzler’s new single, “Pacman”. As you’ve probably guessed, it’s the world’s most famous circular ghost-muncher who’s been mined for the track’s central melody by producer Jojo F. Set against sharp bass stabs, this one’s built more for phone speakers than soundsystems, giving it the perfect format to spread far and wide in the digital world.
Complex

Sinbad’s Family on Comedian’s Recovery Following Stroke: ‘His Progress Is Nothing Short of Remarkable’

Sinbad is looking forward to seeing fans again as he continues on his journey toward recovery following a stroke. In an Instagram update shared Monday, the comedian’s family thanked fans for the “love and support” they’ve continued to send their way over the past two years. Fans and fellow comedians alike shared well wishes in the comments, including D.L. Hughley and India Arie. Others have also reshared the family’s latest message, including Questlove.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Complex

Here Are the Winners for the 2022 American Music Awards

Bad Bunny leads the pack with eight nominations, while Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift earned six nods each. All of the aforementioned artists will square off for ultimate bragging rights in the Artist of the Year category. According to People, Bad Bunny could match Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year, if he were to win in every category.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Declares She's 'In The Mood For Love' Despite Fans Attacking Her For Wearing Animal Fur: 'The Epitome Of Cruelty'

The Material Girl has gone too far with her wardrobe choices.Madonna took to Instagram on Monday, November 21, to tell fans she was “in the mood for love,” but things quickly took a turn south.Social media users were outraged to see a long fur coat wrapped around the 64-year-old's nearly naked body as she posed in various provocative positions.The Queen of Pop’s bizarre behaviors have always been a cause for concern among fans, except this time around, her saucy ways were the least of their worries.MADONNA STRANGELY 'GROOMS' HERSELF IN WEIRD VIDEO AS BACKLASH FROM 'DISGUSTED' FANS RAGES ONMadonna’s comments...
Complex

From Clipse to Jheri Curl Uzi, Here’s What You Missed at the ‘I Know Nigo’ ComplexCon Concert

NIGO has made a lot of friends throughout his historic career in music and fashion, and those connections have culminated with I Know NIGO—a collaborative album that reflects the multi-hyphenate’s elite ear and strong relationships. Those friendships were on full display at ComplexCon on Sunday night as NIGO, Teriyaki Boyz, the Clipse, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, and Ski Mask the Slump God graced the stage together to perform some of Nigo’s album (and some of their own essentials) live for the first time.
Complex

Roddy Ricch and Lil Durk Team Up for “Twin” Video

Following the release of his new project Feed Tha Streets III, Roddy Ricch has teamed up with Lil Durk for the “Twin” music video. The flashy clip for the track, a hypnotic cut that served as a single in the lead-up to the third entry in the Feed Tha Streets series, sees the two rappers flaunting their chemistry. The Jerry Production clip sees them performing while hanging out the window of their cars, and from the inside of a store they drop by for some retail therapy.
Complex

Post Malone Drops $500,000 on 23-Carat Diamond Pinky Ring

Post Malone celebrated the conclusion of the U.S. leg of his Twelve Carat Tour by dropping $500,000 on a pinky ring. TMZ reports Posty enlisted famed jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers for an extravagant ring that features 23 carats worth of diamonds. The piece is highlighted by a 5-carat Emerald cut center stone, and features another 5 carats of round diamonds on the side, as well as 13 more 1-carat stones around the band.
Complex

Hit-Boy Discusses Some of His Biggest Records With Jay-Z, Kanye, and More at ComplexCon

Hit-Boy’s catalog is filled with a number of major records that have made an impact from a commercial and critical acclaim standpoint, and he pulled up to ComplexCon 2022 to discuss some of them. During the ComplexCon(versations) panel Mixed & Mastered With Hit-Boy, the multi-platinum and Grammy-winning producer spoke with host and Complex’s very own Speedy Morman about songs he’s made with the likes of Jay-Z and Kanye West (“N***as in Paris”), Nipsey Hussle (“Racks in the Middle”), and ASAP Rocky (“Goldie”), sharing some behind the scenes moments along the way.
Complex

Cadence Weapon Unveils #MyMerch Campaign To End Venue and Festival Merch Cuts

Cadence Weapon unveiled his #MyMerch campaign in collaboration with the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) and the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers (UMAW) in an attempt to rally venues to not take a cut of the merchandise sold at shows. On Cadence Weapon’s Twitter, the rapper posted a series of...
Complex

First Impressions Of Meekz’s New Project ‘Respect The Come Up’

From his incendiary Hoods Hottest freestyle in 2019 to his prescient appearance on “Year Of The Real” with Pa Salieu, M1llionz and Teeway in 2020, the Can’t Stop Won’t Stop EP to last year’s “In The Fire” with Dave and co., Manchester’s Meekz has given us some absolute gold over the past few years and embedded himself in some of modern British rap’s most iconic moments. In short, the pressure was on for this debut mixtape.
Complex

Meet the Artists Performing at Pigeons & Planes’ No Ceilings Shows in NYC

No Ceilings is a Pigeons & Planes concert series that we’ve been doing with Move Forward Music since 2014. We’ve put on the first NYC headlining shows for artists like 6LACK, Noname, and Dominic Fike, and over the years our lineups have featured so many other acts during their rise: Smino, Denzel Curry, $NOT, Rico Nasty, Omar Apollo, Westside Boogie, Ravyn Lenae, Choker, Saba, LUCKI, Little Simz, Kevin Abstract, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

