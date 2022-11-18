ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

ClutchPoints

John Calipari drops Oscar Tshiebwe truth bomb after Kentucky basketball loss to Gonzaga

The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.
LEXINGTON, KY
Bleacher Report

5 NBA Starting Lineups That Desperately Need a Change

A cohesive NBA starting lineup that blends the right amount of star power, role players, shooting, defense and ball movement can be a huge advantage to begin a game. The reverse is also true, as having too many mouths to feed on offense, not enough floor spacing, playmakers or defenders can doom squads from the start.
Bleacher Report

The 9 Best Trade Chips in the NBA Right Now

'Tis the season for identifying the glitziest trade assets around the NBA, fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la. Perhaps you're laughing, but hopefully it's at my inability to sing in key. The unofficially official start of NBA Trade Season (Dec. 15) is just around the corner. Teams have now played out between 15 and 20 percent of their schedule. We know who most squads are—or, equally important, what they aren't.
Bleacher Report

2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Rankings: Has Bennedict Mathurin Caught Paolo Banchero?

We're barely a month into the 2022-23 NBA season, and it's already clear that this year's rookie class boasts loads of talent, multiple potential stars and several more who should be longtime rotation players. If the season ended today, which of them would be the Rookie of the Year?. By...
Bleacher Report

Justin Fields Undergoes X-Ray On Shoulder Injury After Bears' Loss to Falcons

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields underwent an X-ray after suffering a left shoulder injury during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. According to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Fields—who is dealing with pain—is unsure how the injury will affect him moving forward. "The pain right now...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Knicks' Evan Fournier Says He Isn't Thinking About a Trade Despite Being Benched

Evan Fournier isn't thinking about being traded just yet despite being benched by the New York Knicks. Fournier said, via Melvin Karsenti of Basket USA (h/t HoopsHype):. "Like I said, I’m not thinking about (a trade) yet. In 82 games, a lot of things can change. I hope it won’t be the case but there could be injuries, there could be a transfer. You never know what can happen. And to be totally genuine, my wife who is pregnant and due in February, so transferring now means I won’t see my family for several months, I won’t see my new son. I’m at a stage in my career where that’s hard, and I don’t necessarily want to go through that… So it’s a complicated situation, also on the family level. So let’s be patient for now and we’ll see.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Browns vs. Bills Matchup in Detroit Sees 56K Tickets Sold in 48 Hours

A total of 56,000 tickets were sold in less than 48 hours for Sunday's Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills game, which has been moved from Western New York to Detroit's Ford Field after a massive snowstorm topped six feet in the Bills' home region. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

The 3-Team Trade That Would Make the Los Angeles Lakers Contenders

With LeBron James sidelined with a thigh injury, the 5-10 Los Angeles Lakers have pulled up from a dismal start to win three straight (vs. the depleted Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs). Is it enough to give the Lakers' front office any real hope that a blockbuster trade can make the team a Western Conference contender?
LOS ANGELES, CA

