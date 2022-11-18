Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Exec Thinks Jordan Clarkson May Get New Jazz Contract Instead of Trade
Jordan Clarkson's stay in Salt Lake City might extend beyond initially thought amid the Utah Jazz's surprising 12-6 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday that "one rival team official told me he thinks that the Jazz are more likely to extend organizational favorite [Clarkson's] contract before they consider trading him."
Bleacher Report
Kawhi Leonard on Gregg Popovich: 'We've Been in Too Many Battles to Have a Scar'
Kawhi Leonard said there is no bad blood between him and San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich after the Los Angeles Clippers star faced his old team Sunday. Leonard scored 11 points as the Clippers earned a 119-97 win over the Spurs on Saturday. The 31-year-old spent his first seven...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Klay Thompson Says 'I Really Let the Trolls Get to Me' After 41-Point Game
After a month of battling a shooting slump, the old Klay Thompson was finally back in a Warriors uniform Sunday night. Thompson scored a season-high 41 points, hitting 10 of his 13 three-point attempts, seemingly regaining his confidence in the process as he lead the Warriors to a 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets.
Bleacher Report
Report: Rivals Wonder If Pistons Shut Down Cade Cunningham to Land Victor Wembanyama
Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham is feared to have a stress fracture in his left shin and is considered to be out indefinitely, though he hasn't been ruled out for the entirety of the 2022-23 season. However, rival executives are wondering whether the Pistons would prefer Cunningham to "shut it...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Stephen Curry Feels He Deserved 2015 NBA Finals MVP vs. LeBron James, Cavs
Stephen Curry already had three NBA championships sitting on his mantle heading into the 2022 Finals, but one piece of his legacy was missing: a Finals MVP. While the 2017 and 2018 trophies went to Kevin Durant—and few would argue anyone else deserved it—the 2015 MVP given to Andre Iguodala stood out arguably as a mistake by the voters.
John Calipari drops Oscar Tshiebwe truth bomb after Kentucky basketball loss to Gonzaga
The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.
Bleacher Report
5 NBA Starting Lineups That Desperately Need a Change
A cohesive NBA starting lineup that blends the right amount of star power, role players, shooting, defense and ball movement can be a huge advantage to begin a game. The reverse is also true, as having too many mouths to feed on offense, not enough floor spacing, playmakers or defenders can doom squads from the start.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kings' Harrison Barnes Not the Subject of Any Active Trade Talks
Harrison Barnes will reportedly remain with the Sacramento Kings for the immediate future. According to James Ham of ESPN 1320, the Kings are not actively discussing any trades involving the forward and are instead "focused on building chemistry with this group of players, and the positive start to the season."
Bleacher Report
The 9 Best Trade Chips in the NBA Right Now
'Tis the season for identifying the glitziest trade assets around the NBA, fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la. Perhaps you're laughing, but hopefully it's at my inability to sing in key. The unofficially official start of NBA Trade Season (Dec. 15) is just around the corner. Teams have now played out between 15 and 20 percent of their schedule. We know who most squads are—or, equally important, what they aren't.
Bleacher Report
2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Rankings: Has Bennedict Mathurin Caught Paolo Banchero?
We're barely a month into the 2022-23 NBA season, and it's already clear that this year's rookie class boasts loads of talent, multiple potential stars and several more who should be longtime rotation players. If the season ended today, which of them would be the Rookie of the Year?. By...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Klay Thompson Drops 41, Delivers 'I-Told-You-So Performance' vs. Rockets
The five-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion helped lead the Golden State Warriors to a 127-120 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday with 41 points behind a blistering 10-of-13 shooting from three-point range. Social media had plenty of praise for the future Hall of Famer:. Klay Thompson is making...
Bleacher Report
Justin Fields Undergoes X-Ray On Shoulder Injury After Bears' Loss to Falcons
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields underwent an X-ray after suffering a left shoulder injury during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. According to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Fields—who is dealing with pain—is unsure how the injury will affect him moving forward. "The pain right now...
Bleacher Report
Report: Blazers Fan Removed from Game for Racist Comments Toward Jordan Clarkson
A Portland Trail Blazers fan was escorted from the team's 118-113 loss against the Utah Jazz on Saturday after reportedly directing racial remarks at Utah's Jordan Clarkson, per Sarah Todd of the Deseret News. Clarkson didn't comment on the situation when talking to reporters after the game. The fan was...
Bleacher Report
Knicks' Evan Fournier Says He Isn't Thinking About a Trade Despite Being Benched
Evan Fournier isn't thinking about being traded just yet despite being benched by the New York Knicks. Fournier said, via Melvin Karsenti of Basket USA (h/t HoopsHype):. "Like I said, I’m not thinking about (a trade) yet. In 82 games, a lot of things can change. I hope it won’t be the case but there could be injuries, there could be a transfer. You never know what can happen. And to be totally genuine, my wife who is pregnant and due in February, so transferring now means I won’t see my family for several months, I won’t see my new son. I’m at a stage in my career where that’s hard, and I don’t necessarily want to go through that… So it’s a complicated situation, also on the family level. So let’s be patient for now and we’ll see.”
Bleacher Report
NBA 'Needs to Protect' Giannis, Players from Hits, Says Bucks HC Mike Budenholzer
Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer believes Giannis Antetokoumpo doesn't get enough respect from officials on the court. "I just think sometimes the hits that Giannis is taking, the league needs to look at them," Budenholzer told reporters Monday. "The league needs to protect him." The forward got to the free-throw...
Bleacher Report
Blazers' Damian Lillard Has Grade 1 Strain; Injury Will Be Re-Evaluated in 1-2 Weeks
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has a Grade 1 strain of the soleus muscle in the right lower leg and will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks, the team announced Sunday night. Lillard previously said that he expected to miss some of his team's four-game road trip after...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Trade Rumors: Russell Westbrook, Protected 1st Offered to Spurs Before Season
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was the subject of substantial trade speculation this offseason, and there reportedly was a chance he would have ended up with the San Antonio Spurs. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Monday the two teams had a deal in place, but talks stalled because...
Bleacher Report
Browns vs. Bills Matchup in Detroit Sees 56K Tickets Sold in 48 Hours
A total of 56,000 tickets were sold in less than 48 hours for Sunday's Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills game, which has been moved from Western New York to Detroit's Ford Field after a massive snowstorm topped six feet in the Bills' home region. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news...
Bleacher Report
The 3-Team Trade That Would Make the Los Angeles Lakers Contenders
With LeBron James sidelined with a thigh injury, the 5-10 Los Angeles Lakers have pulled up from a dismal start to win three straight (vs. the depleted Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs). Is it enough to give the Lakers' front office any real hope that a blockbuster trade can make the team a Western Conference contender?
Bleacher Report
Lakers May Be Better off Not Pursuing a Blockbuster Trade amid Latest NBA Rumors
It's been a lot of fun talking about what the Los Angeles Lakers could do before the February trade deadline, and there has been no shortage of buzz on the rumor mill. The Lakers have been linked to multiple players, dating back to the offseason and Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.
