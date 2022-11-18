It's almost time to say goodbye to Netflix's epic fictionalized biopic of the British Royal Family. The Crown, which was created by Peter Morgan and has been devoured by viewers since its 2016 series premiere, is set to end after its forthcoming sixth season. The final run will cover another tumultuous period following season 5 (opens in new tab)'s focus on Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce, beginning with the late princess's death in 1997 and continuing on into the 21st century. Here's everything we know about the final season so far.

6 DAYS AGO