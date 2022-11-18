ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Spotted! Kate Middleton's Best Polka Dot Moments This Year

The Princess of Wales has frequently reached for the playful print in 2022  Kate Middleton seems to have a soft spot for polka dots! The Princess of Wales, 40, has increasingly incorporated the cheerful trend into her wardrobe this year. She was most recently spotted at the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre in a navy and yellow shirt dress — similar Ukraine's national colors, a flawless lesson in "flag" dressing.  ...
Harper's Bazaar

The Princess of Wales wears a high-street jumper dress

The Princess of Wales demonstrated how to master workwear dressing in the colder months yesterday, stepping out in a cosy jumper dress. But instead of wearing a luxury label, Kate turned to the high-street – as she often does – opting for an affordable knitted design from Mango. She paired it with co-ordinating pieces in similar shades of green, during a royal visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon.
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
People

Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla

The Prince and Princess of Wales are helping to host the president of South Africa for the first state visit of the new reign Kate Middleton and Prince William are back in a royal carriage! The Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla in a dazzling horse-drawn carriage procession through London to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday as part of the first state visit of the new monarch's reign. The royal pageantry carried the visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the palace, as the British royal family carried out...
E! News

Three Wise Men and a Baby Is the Hallmark Channel Crossover Event of Our Christmas Dreams

Watch: Three Wise Men and a Baby EXCLUSIVE: An Unexpected Baby Arrives. Forget the MCU, the Hallmark Channel Universe is officially here and it's spreading Christmas cheer. Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell, three of the network's most popular leading men, are teaming up for Three Wise Men and a Baby, which premieres Saturday, Nov. 19, and is one of 2022 Countdown to Christmas' most anticipated releases.
Bustle

Meet Kelly Fisher, Dodi Fayed’s Ex-Fiancée

The Crown Season 5 mainly deals with Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s messy divorce, setting up the sixth and final season to deal with Diana’s relationship with Dodi Fayed, and the couple’s death in a car accident in August 1997. Early in Season 5, an entire episode...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Daily Mail

Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Corgi Susan had a secret part in her wedding day – after Her Majesty hid her 'best friend' in the carriage when she set off on honeymoon with Prince Philip, claims author

Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Corgi played a secret part in her wedding day to Prince Philip, an author has revealed. Her Majesty, who died aged 96 on September 8 at Balmoral, kept her 'best friend' close during her special day on November 20, 1947. The pet was hidden in the...
People

Queen Victoria's 9 Children: Everything to Know

She's known as the teen queen of Britain, but Queen Victoria was also a mom. Queen Victoria acceded to the throne in 1837 when she was 18 years old. As historian Daisy Goodwin told PEOPLE, this was a revelatory moment for the United Kingdom. Goodwin explained, "That is a huge deal. After a succession of old men, they had a teenage woman running the country." She and her husband, Prince Albert, had a true love match when they married in 1840, and the pair had nine children together.
Marie Claire

'The Crown' Season 6: Everything We Know

It's almost time to say goodbye to Netflix's epic fictionalized biopic of the British Royal Family. The Crown, which was created by Peter Morgan and has been devoured by viewers since its 2016 series premiere, is set to end after its forthcoming sixth season. The final run will cover another tumultuous period following season 5 (opens in new tab)'s focus on Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce, beginning with the late princess's death in 1997 and continuing on into the 21st century. Here's everything we know about the final season so far.
People

Paddington Bear Is Getting the Royal Treatment at the Palace — and a Tea Party with Queen Camilla!

Queen Camilla will join a tea party along with actor Hugh Bonneville as the special bears are donated to a children's charity Paddington Bear is feeling right at home at Buckingham Palace. Following Queen Elizabeth's death in September, over 1,000 Paddington Bear teddies were left outside royal residences by mourners in tribute to the late monarch. The teddy bears became a touching symbol for the Queen following her death, which came just a few months after she appeared in a sketch alongside the animated bear during her Platinum Jubilee in June. Palace staffers...

