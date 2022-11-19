San Diego Police Disproportionately Tow Low-Income People’s Cars: Report

Authorities reported a 22-year-old man was shot and a 30-year-old man was hit with the gun on Sunday at Westview Park in Mira Mesa. The homeless victims were confronted just before 7 p.m. by the shooter, who complained that his victim was not cleaning the bathroom that all three men were sleeping in, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO