The 2000s was an iconic decade for many reasons, and quality reality television is certainly one of them. Over those 10 years, audiences were able to experience just about every type of reality TV show imaginable — from following the lives of elite Orange County, California, teens to spending time with eccentric, attractive Italian Americans in New Jersey to watching aspiring chefs duke it out for a once-in-a-lifetime shot at working in one of Gordon Ramsay's kitchens — the options were endless! To start us off? Two words: That's hot. "The Simple Life," which ran from 2003 to 2007, saw privileged Los Angeles socialites Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie experience life without luxury. Stripped of their money, wardrobes and vehicles, Paris and Nicole spent time with families who might as well have lived on a different planet. It's hard to pick just one favorite moment from the series — from the time Paris literally thought Walmart sold walls to when the ladies worked at a tanning salon, there are just too many!

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO