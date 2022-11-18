Read full article on original website
Related
wonderwall.com
Lisa Rinna, Demi Lovato, Andy Cohen, Hilarie Burton, more react to Colorado LGBTQ club shooting that killed 5
The 22-year-old man who opened fire at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Nov. 19, 2022, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury after he opened fire on patrons, killing five and injuring 25 others, reports claimed. The Saturday-night shooting at Club Q has caused shockwaves throughout the country. After the incident, many celebrities and notable names reacted with horror…
Madonna Declares She's 'In The Mood For Love' Despite Fans Attacking Her For Wearing Animal Fur: 'The Epitome Of Cruelty'
The Material Girl has gone too far with her wardrobe choices.Madonna took to Instagram on Monday, November 21, to tell fans she was “in the mood for love,” but things quickly took a turn south.Social media users were outraged to see a long fur coat wrapped around the 64-year-old's nearly naked body as she posed in various provocative positions.The Queen of Pop’s bizarre behaviors have always been a cause for concern among fans, except this time around, her saucy ways were the least of their worries.MADONNA STRANGELY 'GROOMS' HERSELF IN WEIRD VIDEO AS BACKLASH FROM 'DISGUSTED' FANS RAGES ONMadonna’s comments...
wonderwall.com
Hollywood reacts to Bob Iger's return to Disney, more news
On Monday (Nov. 21), celebs and Hollywood execs celebrated the news of Bob Iger's return to the helm of Disney — and Bob Chapek's ouster — with stars like Josh Gad hopping on social media to post about their excitement. "I don't think I've ever been so happy. Welcome home @RobertIger." the "Frozen" star tweeted, adding, "❤️❤️❤️- the GOAT is back!!!!" Others, like "My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" actor Benjamin Siemon, praised Disney for its decision, given both execs' stances on LGBTQ issues. "Iger helped stand up for LGBTQ employees while Bob Chapek stayed silent as 'Don't Say Gay' passed," he tweeted. "Chapek's indifference cemented the trend of corporations saying nothing as LGBTQ employees suffered." Disney saw stocks enjoy a boost as well on Monday, although analysts are already warning of an upcoming period of "uncertainty," as Iger begins to dismantle some of the changes Chapek instituted at the company. Yahoo reports Iger quickly fired Kareem Daniel after taking over his former post and began "restructuring" Disney's Media and Entertainment Distribution division. Although the outlet notes the changes are causing confusion among some employees, the response on social media remained positive as of Tuesday.
Quentin Tarantino calls Marvel actors 'not movie stars'; 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu fires back
Simu Liu is firing back at Quentin Tarantino after the Oscar-winner's comments about the effect Marvel movies have had on the film industry.
wonderwall.com
The best reality TV shows of the 2000s
The 2000s was an iconic decade for many reasons, and quality reality television is certainly one of them. Over those 10 years, audiences were able to experience just about every type of reality TV show imaginable — from following the lives of elite Orange County, California, teens to spending time with eccentric, attractive Italian Americans in New Jersey to watching aspiring chefs duke it out for a once-in-a-lifetime shot at working in one of Gordon Ramsay's kitchens — the options were endless! To start us off? Two words: That's hot. "The Simple Life," which ran from 2003 to 2007, saw privileged Los Angeles socialites Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie experience life without luxury. Stripped of their money, wardrobes and vehicles, Paris and Nicole spent time with families who might as well have lived on a different planet. It's hard to pick just one favorite moment from the series — from the time Paris literally thought Walmart sold walls to when the ladies worked at a tanning salon, there are just too many!
Comments / 0