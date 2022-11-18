ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘The View’ Derailed by $95,000 Taylor Swift Tickets: “I’m Surprised We’re On Air Today”

The View hosts are the latest to weigh in on the bad blood brewing between Swifties and Ticketmaster over the last couple of days. While the site was supposed to give access codes to an exclusive presale for Taylor Swift tickets on Tuesday (Nov. 15), many of the codes didn’t work and the site crashed, leaving angry fans without a passes to her highly anticipated Eras Tour.
Women's Health

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After The Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. And fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding. We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts...
OK! Magazine

Taylor Swift Responds To Fan Outrage Over Ticketmaster Scandal: 'I'm Not Going To Make Excuses'

Taylor Swift has responded to the millions of fans who were unable to get tickets to her upcoming "Eras" tour. In a Friday, November 18, statement shared via her Instagram Story, the pop sensation explained, "Well it goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans." Swift went on to note that many aspects of her career have been specifically handled by herself and her team in order to "improve the quality" of her fans' experiences and to ensure that they are well taken care of. Thus, she has found that trusting any "outside entities" has been extremely "difficult"...
Indy100

Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Business Insider

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells pissed-off Swifties to demand the Justice Department break up Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift tickets debacle

Ticketmaster cancelled its general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Thursday, prompting outcry. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged fans to "take action" on the "Ticketmaster monopoly." Lawmakers have previously called for the Justice Department to investigated the company. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged Taylor Swift fans to tell the Department of...
musictimes.com

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Ticket Sales Canceled Due to THIS Shocking Reason

Taylor Swift showed her power once again after her fans crashed Ticketmaster's website on the day of the ticket sale for the "Eras" tour. Amid Swift's unstoppable releases in the past months, she confirmed her touring return after five years with her "Eras" tour, which would start on Mar. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.
GLENDALE, AZ
wmagazine.com

Taylor Swift Finally Addresses the Eras Tour Ticketmaster Mess

On Friday, Taylor Swift finally shared a statement about the absolute chaos her fans have been dealing with as they try to buy tickets to her upcoming Eras Tour. Faced with insanely long online waits, confusing emails, dynamic pricing setting them back tens of thousands of dollars, and reports of accidental overcharging, the Swifties were on the verge of rioting and asking themselves some painful questions: Is capitalism bad? And does Taylor Swift love capitalism?
ETOnline.com

Cardi B Makes a Surprise Appearance at 2022 AMAs Following Takeoff Tribute

Cardi B made a surprise appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday -- joining GloRilla onstage for a high-energy performance of their hit, "Tomorrow 2." The moment marked Cardi's first televised performance following the death of rapper Takeoff, the former Migos bandmate and cousin of Cardi's husband, Offset.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy