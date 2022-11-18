Read full article on original website
‘The View’ Derailed by $95,000 Taylor Swift Tickets: “I’m Surprised We’re On Air Today”
The View hosts are the latest to weigh in on the bad blood brewing between Swifties and Ticketmaster over the last couple of days. While the site was supposed to give access codes to an exclusive presale for Taylor Swift tickets on Tuesday (Nov. 15), many of the codes didn’t work and the site crashed, leaving angry fans without a passes to her highly anticipated Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift tour tickets listed for as much as $22,000 as Ticketmaster crashes
Millions of fans try to snap up presale tickets to singer’s 2023 Eras tour in the US, with Ticketmaster’s website facing ‘historically unprecedented demand’
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who bought 6 $500 tickets for herself and her friends and plans to buy even more
Kasey Reiter took two days off of work and spent more than 13 hours on Ticketmaster trying to snag the coveted tickets, she told Insider.
Taylor Swift Blasts Ticketmaster Amid Sales Debacle: Stop Stealing From My Fans, You Creeps!
Few world-famous artists enjoy as close a connection with their fans as Taylor Swift. So when the pop icon announced that she would be revisiting the most beloved songs from her celebrated body of work on her upcoming Eras Tour, excitement spread like wildfire across social media. That enthusiasm has...
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who regrets paying $5,500 for resale tickets: 'I'm embarrassed I did it, I regret it, and I kind of just wish I had a nosebleed ticket'
Paige, a Swiftie for 15 years, was excited to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. Now she feels like it's a "dirty ticket."
Bruce Springsteen Responds to $5,000 Ticket Prices: “Any Complaints on the Way Out, You Can Have Your Money Back”
Several months after Ticketmaster employed “dynamic pricing,” resulting in some tickets reaching as high as $5,000 apiece, Bruce Springsteen has addressed the controversial surge in ticket pricing around his upcoming 2023 tour with the E Street Band. “What I do is a very simple thing,” Springsteen told Rolling...
Taylor Swift Responds To Fan Outrage Over Ticketmaster Scandal: 'I'm Not Going To Make Excuses'
Taylor Swift has responded to the millions of fans who were unable to get tickets to her upcoming "Eras" tour. In a Friday, November 18, statement shared via her Instagram Story, the pop sensation explained, "Well it goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans." Swift went on to note that many aspects of her career have been specifically handled by herself and her team in order to "improve the quality" of her fans' experiences and to ensure that they are well taken care of. Thus, she has found that trusting any "outside entities" has been extremely "difficult"...
Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells pissed-off Swifties to demand the Justice Department break up Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift tickets debacle
Ticketmaster cancelled its general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Thursday, prompting outcry. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged fans to "take action" on the "Ticketmaster monopoly." Lawmakers have previously called for the Justice Department to investigated the company. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged Taylor Swift fans to tell the Department of...
Ticketmaster cancels general public sale of tickets for Taylor Swift's tour due to "extraordinarily high demands"
After days of complaints about complications and system glitches that arose during the presale for Taylor Swift's The Eras tour, Ticketmaster announced Thursday that the public sale of tickets has been canceled. They were set to go on sale Friday. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient...
Taylor Swift: Ticketmaster cancels public sale for Eras tour after refusing to take blame for website crashing
Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance at Bon Iver show to perform 'Exile'. Ticketmaster has officially cancelled the public sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. General tickets were scheduled to go on sale on Friday (18 November), however, Ticketmaster announced the cancellation the day before. “Due to extraordinarily high demands...
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift’s reign of chaos continues as Swifties discover if they have tour presale access
Taylor Swift’s fandom was sent into another state of chaos — a regular occurrence ever since her tenth studio album Midnights came out — following news that Ticketmaster had begun sending out emails for The Eras Tour presale. Swift announced The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, and...
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Ticket Sales Canceled Due to THIS Shocking Reason
Taylor Swift showed her power once again after her fans crashed Ticketmaster's website on the day of the ticket sale for the "Eras" tour. Amid Swift's unstoppable releases in the past months, she confirmed her touring return after five years with her "Eras" tour, which would start on Mar. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.
Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown
Swifties, your girl has spoke on the Ticketmaster meltdown
Upset Taylor Swift says she was told Ticketmaster could handle demand
LOS ANGELES, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pop superstar Taylor Swift said on Friday it was "excruciating" for her to watch fans struggle to secure tickets for her upcoming U.S. tour after she had been assured that Ticketmaster (LYV.N) could handle large demand.
wmagazine.com
Taylor Swift Finally Addresses the Eras Tour Ticketmaster Mess
On Friday, Taylor Swift finally shared a statement about the absolute chaos her fans have been dealing with as they try to buy tickets to her upcoming Eras Tour. Faced with insanely long online waits, confusing emails, dynamic pricing setting them back tens of thousands of dollars, and reports of accidental overcharging, the Swifties were on the verge of rioting and asking themselves some painful questions: Is capitalism bad? And does Taylor Swift love capitalism?
