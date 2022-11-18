Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
The Rock Wood Fired Pizza in Kennewick pays $11k for denying service to disabled customer
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The owners of the Rock Wood Fired Pizza, located in Kennewick will take remedial measures at multiple restaurants across the state of Washington and will pay thousands in compensatory damages after denying service to a disabled customer, who required the use of a service animal. On...
KIMA TV
Coach of Skagit County man killed at University of Idaho reflects on their relationship
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Investigators said there is still no suspect in custody in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students. A week has passed since the gruesome murders, and many have more questions than answers. That’s the concern for the long-time basketball coach of Ethan Chapin, one of the four University of Idaho students who was killed.
KIMA TV
Memorial service held for Mount Vernon man killed at University of Idaho
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A memorial service was held Monday in Mount Vernon for one of the four University of Idaho students killed earlier this month. The memorial service for 20-year-old Ethan Chapin was held at 4 p.m. Monday at McIntyre Hall, located at 2501 E College Way in Mount Vernon.
KIMA TV
Cookie companies go to battle with Crumbl in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
KIMA TV
The Tri-Cities Special Olympics wraps up Fall competitions this weekend
Tri-Cities Wash. — Today, all over Tri-Cities, the Washington Special Olympics had its final day of competing and awards. With the last special Olympics in our area held in 2019, organizers and competitors alike were glad to be back on the field. This years fall competitions were held over...
KIMA TV
Oklahomans propose state question to guarantee rights to reproductive freedom
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A group from the Tulsa area is seeking a statewide vote to guarantee reproductive rights in Oklahoma. The documents were filed with the Oklahoma Secretary of State. According to the filing, the group hopes voters will decide on State Question 828 during the next special election, set for March 7, 2023. Monday was the final day to file any protests against it.
