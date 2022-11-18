ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

Cookie companies go to battle with Crumbl in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KIMA TV

Oklahomans propose state question to guarantee rights to reproductive freedom

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A group from the Tulsa area is seeking a statewide vote to guarantee reproductive rights in Oklahoma. The documents were filed with the Oklahoma Secretary of State. According to the filing, the group hopes voters will decide on State Question 828 during the next special election, set for March 7, 2023. Monday was the final day to file any protests against it.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy