NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — North Sioux City Police are warning residents about a recent scam. North Sioux City Police say there is a scam going around using the NSCPD information and phone number to say you have a warrant out for your arrest. The callers want you to either pay it on the phone or they will send someone to arrest you.

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD ・ 6 HOURS AGO