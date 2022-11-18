Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
SCPD investigate after victim says truck was shot
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a call for shots fired near W14th and Burton St. Tuesday morning. A victim stated to police that his truck was shot at and he pulled into the Goodwill on 4th St. When police arrived at The Goodwill they found...
siouxlandnews.com
Norfolk man killed in crash near Battle Creek
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. — A Norfolk man was killed in a crash near Battle Creek, Nebraska. The Madison County Sheriff says that just before 8:00 a.m. on November 20, 2022, Norfolk Dispatch was notified of a vehicle in the ditch just east of 545 Avenue on 834th Road, southwest of Battle Creek.
siouxlandnews.com
North Sioux City Police warn residents of scam
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — North Sioux City Police are warning residents about a recent scam. North Sioux City Police say there is a scam going around using the NSCPD information and phone number to say you have a warrant out for your arrest. The callers want you to either pay it on the phone or they will send someone to arrest you.
siouxlandnews.com
Walking Dead finale held at Sioux City comic store run by Walkers
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Walking Dead series came to an end Sunday night after 11 seasons, and a Sioux City Comic book store held a viewing party to celebrate the occasion. The ACME Comics and Collectibles shop's owners had been fans of The Walking Dead since the beginning, and they have even made appearances throughout the series as walkers. The owners decided to host a party in honor of the groundbreaking show's finale.
siouxlandnews.com
Morning crash on Lewis Blvd. topples traffic light
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morning Traffic on Lewis Boulevard was disrupted by a crash just before 8:00 a.m. Monday. The wreck caused significant damage to at least one vehicle and caused a traffic light to fall into the roadway at the Lewis Boulevard and Glenn Ave. intersection in Sioux City.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland couple retires from Tyson Foods after 50 years with the company
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. — A local couple celebrated a milestone over the weekend - one not many people can claim. Darrell and Janet Mellick celebrated their retirement Saturday, Nov. 19 in Dakota City, after 50 years with Tyson Foods. This retirement has been in the works for months. The...
siouxlandnews.com
Furry friends get in on holiday photos with Paws 'N Claws event
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland Humane Society held its annual Paws and Claws event this weekend. This annual fundraiser gives Siouxlanders a chance to get their photos taken with Santa and bring their furry friends along too! For just $35 you could get professional photos taken just in time for the holidays with proceeds going back to the Siouxland Humane Society.
siouxlandnews.com
SCPD team up with Hy-Vee to give out free meals ahead of Thanksgiving
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Officers picked up 18 holiday meal kits from Hy-Vee Tuesday afternoon and delivered them across town to families in need of food for Thursday. Police are also cooking and serving a Thanksgiving meal at the Siouxland Soup Kitchen on West 7th Street. That meal is still being served until 6 o'clock Tuesday evening.
siouxlandnews.com
Verizon "Call for Kindness" brings a gift of groceries to Siouxlanders this holiday season
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Verizon is highlighting kindness this holiday season with local surprises that are set to be the talk around the Thanksgiving table and one of those surprises happened right here in Sioux City. Verizon teamed up with Siouxland News and Hy-Vee to give out 25 $100...
siouxlandnews.com
Where to find a free meal on Thanksgiving Day in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's Thanksgiving week and not everyone is able to host family and friends for a large meal. Several non-profit groups are making sure you are invited to their meal. Siouxland Soup Kitchen. NOVEMBER 22: Traditional Thanksgiving menu. 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. The address is 717 W...
siouxlandnews.com
List of Holiday Festivities happening in Downtown Sioux City on Monday
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's going to be a busy and bustling night on Monday downtown for the Holidays in Sioux City. Starting at 6:15 p.m. the Holiday Lighted Parade is taking over 4th Street starting at Iowa Street and ending at Nebraska Street. Make sure you find your spot along the route early.
siouxlandnews.com
Santa lights Downtown Sioux City tree, kicking off the holiday season in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's officially the holiday season in Sioux City. Downtown Partners and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers kicked off the season with the annual Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade Monday evening, Nov. 21. The parade route went down historic Fourth St. in Sioux City. Siouxland News...
siouxlandnews.com
Toy collectors take over South Sioux City conference center for annual Midwest Toy Show
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The Marriott Conference Center in South Sioux City was a toy box for big kids over the weekend. Hundreds of antique and unique toy vendors got together for the annual Midwest Toy Show, giving people of all ages a chance to show off classic toys, trains, trucks, model cars and more.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland businesses feel pain of inflation and box store prices this holiday season
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Tyson Event Center hosted its annual Holiday Show this weekend inviting thousands through their door, but vendors at these holiday expos say that inflation has created a very different scene this year when it comes to shopping locally. Craft shows create big exposure for...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City's City Council approves loan for new Whispering Creek housing
Sioux City's City Council has approved a loan to help build hundreds of new housing units in the Whispering Creek neighborhood. The Council is loaning the developer of "The Ridge at Whispering Creek" $424,000 over the next three years. The loan will help finance the construction of 212 "multi-family residential...
siouxlandnews.com
Local sports complex hosts the largest soccer tournament in Siouxland
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — A local sports academy hosted the largest soccer tournament in Siouxland's recent memory. The United Sports Academy hosted an 87-team indoor soccer tournament over the weekend. Teams ranging from 8-U to 18-U came from all over to compete, including teams from Cedar Valley, Norfolk,...
siouxlandnews.com
Morningside avoids upset against Arizona Christian
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Morningside Mustangs, after taking a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, saw that lead dwindle to three when Arizona Christian rallied off 18 unanswered points in the third quarter of the first round in the NAIA playoffs. But, the Mustangs were able to score...
Comments / 0