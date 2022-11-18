ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, NE

SCPD investigate after victim says truck was shot

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a call for shots fired near W14th and Burton St. Tuesday morning. A victim stated to police that his truck was shot at and he pulled into the Goodwill on 4th St. When police arrived at The Goodwill they found...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Norfolk man killed in crash near Battle Creek

MADISON COUNTY, Neb. — A Norfolk man was killed in a crash near Battle Creek, Nebraska. The Madison County Sheriff says that just before 8:00 a.m. on November 20, 2022, Norfolk Dispatch was notified of a vehicle in the ditch just east of 545 Avenue on 834th Road, southwest of Battle Creek.
NORFOLK, NE
North Sioux City Police warn residents of scam

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — North Sioux City Police are warning residents about a recent scam. North Sioux City Police say there is a scam going around using the NSCPD information and phone number to say you have a warrant out for your arrest. The callers want you to either pay it on the phone or they will send someone to arrest you.
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
Walking Dead finale held at Sioux City comic store run by Walkers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Walking Dead series came to an end Sunday night after 11 seasons, and a Sioux City Comic book store held a viewing party to celebrate the occasion. The ACME Comics and Collectibles shop's owners had been fans of The Walking Dead since the beginning, and they have even made appearances throughout the series as walkers. The owners decided to host a party in honor of the groundbreaking show's finale.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Morning crash on Lewis Blvd. topples traffic light

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morning Traffic on Lewis Boulevard was disrupted by a crash just before 8:00 a.m. Monday. The wreck caused significant damage to at least one vehicle and caused a traffic light to fall into the roadway at the Lewis Boulevard and Glenn Ave. intersection in Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Furry friends get in on holiday photos with Paws 'N Claws event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland Humane Society held its annual Paws and Claws event this weekend. This annual fundraiser gives Siouxlanders a chance to get their photos taken with Santa and bring their furry friends along too! For just $35 you could get professional photos taken just in time for the holidays with proceeds going back to the Siouxland Humane Society.
SIOUX CITY, IA
SCPD team up with Hy-Vee to give out free meals ahead of Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Officers picked up 18 holiday meal kits from Hy-Vee Tuesday afternoon and delivered them across town to families in need of food for Thursday. Police are also cooking and serving a Thanksgiving meal at the Siouxland Soup Kitchen on West 7th Street. That meal is still being served until 6 o'clock Tuesday evening.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Where to find a free meal on Thanksgiving Day in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's Thanksgiving week and not everyone is able to host family and friends for a large meal. Several non-profit groups are making sure you are invited to their meal. Siouxland Soup Kitchen. NOVEMBER 22: Traditional Thanksgiving menu. 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. The address is 717 W...
SIOUX CITY, IA
List of Holiday Festivities happening in Downtown Sioux City on Monday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's going to be a busy and bustling night on Monday downtown for the Holidays in Sioux City. Starting at 6:15 p.m. the Holiday Lighted Parade is taking over 4th Street starting at Iowa Street and ending at Nebraska Street. Make sure you find your spot along the route early.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City's City Council approves loan for new Whispering Creek housing

Sioux City's City Council has approved a loan to help build hundreds of new housing units in the Whispering Creek neighborhood. The Council is loaning the developer of "The Ridge at Whispering Creek" $424,000 over the next three years. The loan will help finance the construction of 212 "multi-family residential...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Local sports complex hosts the largest soccer tournament in Siouxland

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — A local sports academy hosted the largest soccer tournament in Siouxland's recent memory. The United Sports Academy hosted an 87-team indoor soccer tournament over the weekend. Teams ranging from 8-U to 18-U came from all over to compete, including teams from Cedar Valley, Norfolk,...
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
Morningside avoids upset against Arizona Christian

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Morningside Mustangs, after taking a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, saw that lead dwindle to three when Arizona Christian rallied off 18 unanswered points in the third quarter of the first round in the NAIA playoffs. But, the Mustangs were able to score...
SIOUX CITY, IA

