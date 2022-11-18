Herschel Supply Co. Black Friday sale takes 30% off sitewide!

Herschel Supply Co. is kicking off it's Black Friday sale this weekend by offering 30% off sitewide. That means huge discounts on backpacks, duffle bags, headwear, outerwear, you name it. Their holiday Black Friday sale, the 'Save On Everything' savings event , starts tomorrow with a bevvy of discounts on their most popular gear.

But if you're hoping to score some deals today, Herschel is offering early access to those who sign up for their newsletter right now! That's a full 24 hour head start on some serious savings.

Offering premium, high-quality bags and apparel that provide a level of style and durability all their own, Herschel's selection is not only great for day to day use but also utility. From luggage to duffle bags, backpacks and even tote bags, Herschel's bag lines are some of the top sought after options for travelling.

And their price tags reflect this. Running upwards of $300 Herschel's gear can get a bit pricey. Which is exactly why this Black Friday sale is such a big deal! With 30% off everything, savings of up to $50 or more can be had on some premium apparel and gear.

The sale, which begins Saturday, November 19, and runs through Monday, November 28 (Cyber Monday), is one you won't want to miss you're shopping for a classy Christmas gift or just some new luggage for yourself. But sign up today for their newsletter and you can get in on the action early!

