Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Motorcycle run raises money for holidays at children’s home
NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Motorcyclists have the opportunity to participate in the annual Kennedy Toy Run on Saturday. The event is a 30-year tradition benefiting the Children at the Kennedy Baptist Children’s home in Kinston. Riders can register at Temple Church on Saturday at 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Temple Church in Kinston. From there, riders […]
WITN
Missing Greenville woman may be without medication
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
towndock.net
Spirit of Christmas 2022 is on the Way
Uminaria lighting South Ave. The Tree of Names and Lights. The Coast Guard pilots Santa at the end of the parade. It’s all part of The Spirit of Christmas. The Spirit of Christmas is the weekend of December 9 & 10. The Coast Guard takes Santa on a ride...
wcti12.com
ENC church gives away 500 turkey dinners ahead of Thanksgiving
NEW BERN, Craven County — Five-hundred families will have a turkey and all of the sides to go with it on their table thanks to a free turkey dinner giveaway in New Bern. This is the ninth year that Without Limits Christian Center has given away 500 turkey dinner boxes to the community.
NC’s MrBeast is the world’s most popular YouTuber. He’s sharing his techniques at ECU.
He’s buried himself alive, ridden a Ferris wheel for 1,000 laps and built a working car out of Legos. Now he’s offering tips in an online class.
luminanews.com
Sky the Surf Girl
Wrightsville Beach, NC – You can find one of the top junior surfers in the country in the water at Wrightsville Beach most every day. Skylar Steinmetz, who lives on a farm with her family in Rocky Point, is in the water twice a day, usually on the south end near Access 39. When she’s in the water she’s training to compete but she never forgets to have fun.
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing teenager
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Jahmir Troy. Per the announcement, Troy is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Troy was last seen on Nov. 18 in the 500 block of...
WITN
Jacksonville police looking for answers in tobacco store fraud case
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say is a person of interest in a fraud case. The Jacksonville Police Department says it happened at the Lowest Tobacco Prices Store at 600 North Marine Blvd. on Nov. 16th.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington fixture set to shut down permanently after more than 30 years
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington fixture around for more than 30 years is set to shut down for good next week. After more than three decades – Starway Flea Market owner Ellan Hibbard is ready for a change. “My husband and I bought this place 33 years...
WNCT
Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving
A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one time is now giving back to members of the community who are also experiencing hard times. Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving. A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one...
Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Calling all barbeque lovers! Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival on Friday and Saturday. It’s taking place at Onslow Pines Parks. One by one, hopeful pitmasters set up at the park in preparation for the Whole Hog Competition on Saturday. “[We’re] just kind of prepping everything […]
WITN
Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
Woman didn’t know her NC home was foreclosed and sold to highest bidder, lawyer says
Now she’s sleeping on a friend’s couch after an HOA sold the house, her attorney says.
WNCT
Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community
The Sweet Potato Drop is an annual event where two 40,000-pound loads of sweet potatoes are dropped off in Bethel and Robersonville. The drop is a collaborative effort with farmers and the local food bank. Shannon Baker has more on this. Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community. The...
wcti12.com
Emerald Isle Bridge requires lane closures
Emerald Isle — The North Carolina Department of Transportation issued an update regarding work on the Emerald Isle Bridge. Starting Sunday, November 27th, a state highway contractor will begin instituting daytime lane closures on weekdays on the two-lane Emerald Isle Bridge (N.C. 58) for the ongoing bridge preservation project.
WITN
WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mainstay of weather forecasting in Eastern Carolina is wrapping up an over three-decade career in meteorology. WITN Meteorologist Phillip Williams is stepping down from the First Alert weather team after the 11 p.m. newscast Friday. With 35 years of experience, Phillip has been a comforting...
WITN
Coastal Carolina authors rekindle a farmer’s market tradition
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The co-manger of the New Bern farmers market and a local author are trying to rebuild the tradition that brings local authors to the local community. All genres of books were featured at the Books Festival for Authors Sunday. More than 35 authors got to explain what makes the book so special to potential readers at the New Bern Farmer’s Market. They signed and sold their books, and there were even some live reads from the authors.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: variable temperatures, rain chances for Thanksgiving week
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Monday. Your First Alert Forecast continues with an overall great stretch for holiday errands and travel across the Cape Fear Region - and the broader region - as a friendly high pressure cell controls the weather. Expect sunshine, light breezes, and afternoon highs in the 60s Tuesday - a nice rebound after some towns started deep in the 20s!
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 17, 18 & 19
Michael Shane Strickland, 55, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, November 19th at Munden Funeral Home. Michael was born on September 2, 1967, in Easton, Maryland, to the late Dallas and Mary Strickland.
Comments / 2