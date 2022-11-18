ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

WNCT

Motorcycle run raises money for holidays at children’s home

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Motorcyclists have the opportunity to participate in the annual Kennedy Toy Run on Saturday. The event is a 30-year tradition benefiting the Children at the Kennedy Baptist Children’s home in Kinston. Riders can register at Temple Church on Saturday at 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Temple Church in Kinston. From there, riders […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Missing Greenville woman may be without medication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
GREENVILLE, NC
towndock.net

Spirit of Christmas 2022 is on the Way

Uminaria lighting South Ave. The Tree of Names and Lights. The Coast Guard pilots Santa at the end of the parade. It’s all part of The Spirit of Christmas. The Spirit of Christmas is the weekend of December 9 & 10. The Coast Guard takes Santa on a ride...
ORIENTAL, NC
wcti12.com

ENC church gives away 500 turkey dinners ahead of Thanksgiving

NEW BERN, Craven County — Five-hundred families will have a turkey and all of the sides to go with it on their table thanks to a free turkey dinner giveaway in New Bern. This is the ninth year that Without Limits Christian Center has given away 500 turkey dinner boxes to the community.
NEW BERN, NC
luminanews.com

Sky the Surf Girl

Wrightsville Beach, NC – You can find one of the top junior surfers in the country in the water at Wrightsville Beach most every day. Skylar Steinmetz, who lives on a farm with her family in Rocky Point, is in the water twice a day, usually on the south end near Access 39. When she’s in the water she’s training to compete but she never forgets to have fun.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department looking for missing teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Jahmir Troy. Per the announcement, Troy is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Troy was last seen on Nov. 18 in the 500 block of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving

A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one time is now giving back to members of the community who are also experiencing hard times. Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving. A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one...
FARMVILLE, NC
WNCT

Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Calling all barbeque lovers!  Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival on Friday and Saturday. It’s taking place at Onslow Pines Parks.  One by one, hopeful pitmasters set up at the park in preparation for the Whole Hog Competition on Saturday.  “[We’re] just kind of prepping everything […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community

The Sweet Potato Drop is an annual event where two 40,000-pound loads of sweet potatoes are dropped off in Bethel and Robersonville. The drop is a collaborative effort with farmers and the local food bank. Shannon Baker has more on this. Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Emerald Isle Bridge requires lane closures

Emerald Isle — The North Carolina Department of Transportation issued an update regarding work on the Emerald Isle Bridge. Starting Sunday, November 27th, a state highway contractor will begin instituting daytime lane closures on weekdays on the two-lane Emerald Isle Bridge (N.C. 58) for the ongoing bridge preservation project.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WITN

WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mainstay of weather forecasting in Eastern Carolina is wrapping up an over three-decade career in meteorology. WITN Meteorologist Phillip Williams is stepping down from the First Alert weather team after the 11 p.m. newscast Friday. With 35 years of experience, Phillip has been a comforting...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Coastal Carolina authors rekindle a farmer’s market tradition

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The co-manger of the New Bern farmers market and a local author are trying to rebuild the tradition that brings local authors to the local community. All genres of books were featured at the Books Festival for Authors Sunday. More than 35 authors got to explain what makes the book so special to potential readers at the New Bern Farmer’s Market. They signed and sold their books, and there were even some live reads from the authors.
NEW BERN, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: variable temperatures, rain chances for Thanksgiving week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Monday. Your First Alert Forecast continues with an overall great stretch for holiday errands and travel across the Cape Fear Region - and the broader region - as a friendly high pressure cell controls the weather. Expect sunshine, light breezes, and afternoon highs in the 60s Tuesday - a nice rebound after some towns started deep in the 20s!
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 17, 18 & 19

Michael Shane Strickland, 55, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, November 19th at Munden Funeral Home. Michael was born on September 2, 1967, in Easton, Maryland, to the late Dallas and Mary Strickland.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

