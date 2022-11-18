Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three new fire stations to be built in CheyenneOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Les Schwab wants to replace homes at Moran Ave and Dell RangeOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Two Dell Range businesses are now open!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
3 Great Burger Places in WyomingAlina AndrasWyoming State
Runza is not coming--FNBO Bank, instead.OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
5 Best Places to Sit for the 2022 Cheyenne Christmas Parade
Nothing welcomes the holidays better than the annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade. I've been going since I was a young girl, and this year, I get to bring my son with me for his first-ever Christmas Parade! So, I'm planning on finding the best seats in the house to ensure he gets to enjoy the parade in all its glory. I've great a great spot lined up - do you?
capcity.news
Obituaries: Cowell; Lucero; Groom; Dager
Steve W. Cowell: April 14, 1947 – November 11, 2022. Steve W. Cowell, 75, of Cheyenne, passed away Nov. 11, 2022. He was born April 14, 1947, in Havre, Montana, to Glen and Ethel Cowell. He met Sharon, his wife of 51 years, in Anaconda, Montana, They were married on Aug. 23, 1971.
De’s Candy Shop Sweetens Cheyenne Holidays with Handmade Treats
Chances are, if you've ever driven South down Ridge past Albertson's, you've probably seen a sign for De's Candy Shop. The small white house has stood there since before I can remember - and its green and the red sign has beckoned sweet-loving residents for well over 50 years. If...
It’s a Retro Christmas at Wyoming’s Historic Governor’s Mansion!
If you've never been to the Wyoming Historic Governor's Mansion in Cheyenne, there's no better time to visit than during the holidays. Every year, the Historic Governor's Mansion pulls out all the stops for the holidays. Decorations from the last century of Christmas celebrations come out of storage to bedeck the mansion in holiday cheer for the annual "Tinsel Through Time" event.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Small Business Saturday List
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce has posted a list of places to go for Small Business Saturday this week. The list below consists of the businesses throughout the city that will be participating in Small Business Saturday. You can find all member deals by following the link here.
capcity.news
Two Cheyenne residents among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. Two of the...
kunc.org
'I woke up this morning and couldn't breathe': Northern Colorado communities mourn lives lost in the mass shooting at Club Q
Less than 24 hours after a gunman killed five and injured 25 at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, dozens gathered in Old Town Fort Collins to observe Transgender Day of Remembrance and mourn those who died in the mass shooting. “I mentor freshmen at CSU and...
A Laramie Elementary School To Represent Wyoming In DC
Beitel Elementary was nominated by the Wyoming Department of Education to represent the entire state of Wyoming at the “America Celebrates” National Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington D.C. this holiday season, according to Mandi Pollard, an art teacher at Beitel Elementary. The “America Celebrates” ornament program is an...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Hebert; P. Anderson; Schuessler; Foster; Carter; E. Anderson
Nelson “Ed” Hebert: September 1, 1943 – November 16, 2022. Nelson “Ed” Hebert, 79, of Cheyenne passed away Nov. 16, 2022, in Cheyenne. He was born Sept. 1, 1943, in Springfield, Illinois. Ed was a sheet metal worker for over 40 years. He was an...
Laramie Police Issue Statement On Colorado Springs Shootings
The Laramie Police Department has posted a statement on the shooting deaths of five people over the weekend at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. The following was posted on the LPD Facebook page:. Thoughts to the Colorado Springs community while they deal with the tragedy of the mass shooting...
Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity
Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Once In A Lifetime’: Wyoming Hunter Recounts Rare Mountain Goat Get
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Physical fitness, good marksmanship and grizzly country savvy are all important on a hunt for Rocky Mountain goats, Guy Litt of Laramie said. But patience is probably the most important element of all – if you’re lucky enough to get a...
capcity.news
Trey Korber Green named Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Trey Korber Green, a seventh grader at McCormick Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Nov. 28. He was nominated by the selection committee because he is a hard worker who remains engaged...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne trash, recycling schedule altered for Thanksgiving holiday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for this week will be slightly different due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24, will instead take place Saturday, Nov. 26. The city asks residents to have trash and recycling containers out by 6 a.m.
kunc.org
Favorite Fort Collins restaurant is at the center of property dispute
One of Fort Collins’ oldest Mexican restaurants closed last Spring, and its new owner wants to sell the property to a fast food chain that plans to knock the building down. But now the Perez family, who ran the restaurant for decades, is fighting to preserve the building and its history.
capcity.news
Youth Alternatives awarded $45K grant for suicide prevention
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s Office of Youth Alternatives has been awarded a $45,301 grant from Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. The focus of the grant is to provide suicide prevention, intervention and postvention for struggling youth in the community. With increasing needs in the community, this grant will enhance the services currently being provided by Youth Alternatives.
Douglas Budget
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
capcity.news
Cheyenne-based contractors given $12 million for road projects by Wyoming Transportation Commission
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A $12 million bid has been awarded to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for projects around Laramie County by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.76 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Nov. 17 business meeting. The commission...
oilcity.news
Eastbound I-90 still closed from Buffalo to Sheridan; black ice on I-80 with snow falling in SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While some closures that were in place this morning have been lifted along Interstate 90, eastbound I-90 remains closed as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In southeast Wyoming, snow is falling in some areas along I-80 and black ice advisories...
capcity.news
Dog rescued off I-80 by Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control was called on Saturday to rescue a Blue Heeler that was standing on the median of Interstate 80 West near the port of entry. The reporting party stated the dog looked like it was thinking about crossing the interstate. As Animal...
Comments / 1