Laramie Live

5 Best Places to Sit for the 2022 Cheyenne Christmas Parade

Nothing welcomes the holidays better than the annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade. I've been going since I was a young girl, and this year, I get to bring my son with me for his first-ever Christmas Parade! So, I'm planning on finding the best seats in the house to ensure he gets to enjoy the parade in all its glory. I've great a great spot lined up - do you?
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Obituaries: Cowell; Lucero; Groom; Dager

Steve W. Cowell: April 14, 1947 – November 11, 2022. Steve W. Cowell, 75, of Cheyenne, passed away Nov. 11, 2022. He was born April 14, 1947, in Havre, Montana, to Glen and Ethel Cowell. He met Sharon, his wife of 51 years, in Anaconda, Montana, They were married on Aug. 23, 1971.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

It’s a Retro Christmas at Wyoming’s Historic Governor’s Mansion!

If you've never been to the Wyoming Historic Governor's Mansion in Cheyenne, there's no better time to visit than during the holidays. Every year, the Historic Governor's Mansion pulls out all the stops for the holidays. Decorations from the last century of Christmas celebrations come out of storage to bedeck the mansion in holiday cheer for the annual "Tinsel Through Time" event.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Small Business Saturday List

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce has posted a list of places to go for Small Business Saturday this week. The list below consists of the businesses throughout the city that will be participating in Small Business Saturday. You can find all member deals by following the link here.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

A Laramie Elementary School To Represent Wyoming In DC

Beitel Elementary was nominated by the Wyoming Department of Education to represent the entire state of Wyoming at the “America Celebrates” National Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington D.C. this holiday season, according to Mandi Pollard, an art teacher at Beitel Elementary. The “America Celebrates” ornament program is an...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Once In A Lifetime’: Wyoming Hunter Recounts Rare Mountain Goat Get

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Physical fitness, good marksmanship and grizzly country savvy are all important on a hunt for Rocky Mountain goats, Guy Litt of Laramie said. But patience is probably the most important element of all – if you’re lucky enough to get a...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

City of Cheyenne trash, recycling schedule altered for Thanksgiving holiday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for this week will be slightly different due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24, will instead take place Saturday, Nov. 26. The city asks residents to have trash and recycling containers out by 6 a.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Youth Alternatives awarded $45K grant for suicide prevention

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s Office of Youth Alternatives has been awarded a $45,301 grant from Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. The focus of the grant is to provide suicide prevention, intervention and postvention for struggling youth in the community. With increasing needs in the community, this grant will enhance the services currently being provided by Youth Alternatives.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne-based contractors given $12 million for road projects by Wyoming Transportation Commission

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A $12 million bid has been awarded to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for projects around Laramie County by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.76 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Nov. 17 business meeting. The commission...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Dog rescued off I-80 by Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control was called on Saturday to rescue a Blue Heeler that was standing on the median of Interstate 80 West near the port of entry. The reporting party stated the dog looked like it was thinking about crossing the interstate. As Animal...
CHEYENNE, WY

