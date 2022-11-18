ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Top Speed

Teaser Previews The First Scout EV Off-Roaders Powered By Volkswagen

Six months ago, Volkswagen announced its decision to offer both an electric pick-up truck and a rugged off-roader under the Scout name. At the time, Herbert Diess, then head of Volkswagen, explained that the electrification of the automotive industry offered a historic opportunity for the Volkswagen Group to enter the highly attractive electric pick-up and SUV segment. Volkswagen had not been able to get a foot in the market until recently and therefore did not even offer its Amarok pick-up in North America. A first teaser image now tells us that its new effort to capitalize on the segment with Scout Motors is on the way.
Jalopnik

U.S. Automakers Cut Production by 79,000 Vehicles This Week, Report Says

The ongoing global semiconductor shortage has been pissing in the Wheaties of the entire automotive industry (figuratively speaking) for two years now, and there doesn’t seem to be any sign of slowing down. In fact, according to a report published on Sunday by Automotive News Canada, it’s led U.S. automakers to reduce output by 79,000 cars just this week alone.
Consumer Reports.org

How Asian, Domestic, and European Automakers Rank for Car Reliability

We understand how buying a car has become an anxiety-riddled process. It can be a headache to have to choose from limited inventory. Then, you’re forced to pay full sticker price for a new vehicle, plus a “market adjustment” fee, all of which makes you feel like you were taken advantage of.
MotorTrend Magazine

New Patents Hint That Volkswagen ID5 and ID6 EVs Might Come to U.S.

The U.S.-market 2023 Volkswagen ID4 is a solid all-rounder of a compact electric SUV, offering rear- or all-wheel-drive, a comfortable interior, and just enough performance to keep you moving down the highway. It's a very calculated package, and not one meant for pure performance. VW is a family brand first, but even then, the ID4 only goes so far.
TENNESSEE STATE
wealthinsidermag.com

10 Cars That Lose Most of Their Resale Value in 5 Years

When you buy a new car, its value begins to depreciate — but not as nearly quickly as in the past. For example, 5-year-old used cars sold in 2022 had lost an average of just 33.3% of their value by that point, according to a new analysis by iSeeCars. That’s down from 40% in the 2021 analysis.
electrek.co

Tesla China responds to dramatic crash that kills two [video]

Tesla will assist Chinese authorities in investigating a dramatic Tesla Model Y crash in Guangdong, China, which killed two and injured three. But rumors have been flying on social media about potential causes of the crash, most of which are untrue or impossible. The accident happened on November 5, and...
GOBankingRates

7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
ZDNet

Southwest Airlines just made a twisted admission that'll infuriate customers

Do you find yourself breathing a little more deeply these days?. The evenings are getting ever darker, the pressure of work ever more intractable. You need to be somewhere different. You need to experience different people, different places, and different smells. You want, in essence, to get away. Yet cheap,...

