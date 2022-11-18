ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Four CCHS Students Participate in All-State Music Festival

The 76th Annual Iowa All-State Festival, presented by the Iowa High School Music Association over the weekend, included participation by four Charles City students. Tenor Anders Haglund is made his third appearance at All-State in chorus. Sophia Jensen was selected for the All-State band playing the flute. It’s her second...
CHARLES CITY, IA
Turkey and Elf Events Tuesday (11.22) in Chickasaw, Floyd Counties

Family events to get you into the holiday spirit are being offered Tuesday (11.22) evening in Floyd and Chickasaw counties. With Thanksgiving Thursday, Naturalist Matt Crayne says Chickasaw County Conservation presents “Talkin’ Turkey with Tots” at the Twin Ponds Nature Center southeast of Iowa Tuesday evening at 5 p.m.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
Waverly Police Investigate Assault Involving Juvenile

Authorities are investigating an assault last week at a northeast Iowa high school. The Waverly Police Department says officers responded to an assault at Waverly-Shell Rock Senior High School shortly before 6 p.m. last Wednesday evening. Upon arrival, police identified the individuals involved, interviewed witnesses, and spoke with school staff.
WAVERLY, IA
Jeanne Miller, 82, Ionia

Jeanne Miller age 82 of Ionia, IA died Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Perry Lutheran Home in Perry, IA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Ionia. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Ionia.
IONIA, IA
Chickasaw County Salvation Army Seeks Bell Ringers

Tis the season to volunteer to ring bells for the Red Kettles in support of the Salvation Army. Liz Markham with Chickasaw County Salvation Army says bell ringers can fly solo or in groups. However, if bell ringing isn’t your thing, Markham hopes you’ll make a donation, knowing that, for...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
Floyd County Interchange Eastbound Lanes Slated to Open Tuesday

Despite a semi crash that closed the intersection for a brief period Monday morning, the new east/southbound lanes of the new Highway 218/18/Avenue of the Saints interchange at Floyd are set to open to motorists Tuesday. Pete Hjelmstad with the Mason City District office of the Iowa DOT says that...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
Santa’s Shining Light Show 2022 to Debut Saturday in Charles City

Preparations continue for Santa’s Shining Light Show to return for a second year in Charles City. The festivities are organized by the Satellite Rotary Club of Charles City and the club’s Jessica Gintz says they’re getting ready to light up Central Park this Saturday evening. Gintz says...
CHARLES CITY, IA

