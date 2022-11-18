Read full article on original website
Modern Camaro-Based Take On The Chevrolet Corvair Is Awesome
In the long and rich history of American automotive oddities, few cars stand out as much as the Chevrolet Corvair. This was, and remains, the only American-designed, mass-produced passenger car with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, and it was also the first to feature turbocharging. The Corvair is one of the...
Road & Track
This Wild STI-Swapped Porsche 911 GT3 Is What SEMA Is All About
SEMA is known for bringing out the wildest custom builds out there, and 2022 is no exception. This Subaru boxer-engine-swapped Porsche 911 GT3 "STI" is the craziest we've seen so far. Purists are not going to like this one. Built by DevSpeed Motorsports in collaboration with Eneos, this car started...
Autoweek.com
Porsche’s Macan EV Will Debut a New Platform with a Ton of Power
The upcoming Premium Platform Electric can support 603 hp and 707 lb-ft of torque at launch, which could make for a wildly powerful Macan model. Porsche's new battery-electric platform will be modular and will support rear- and all-wheel-drive systems. Porsche’s Premium Platform Electric architecture could expand throughout the brand’s product...
Top Speed
Can A Tuned Audi TT RS Keep Pace With A GT-R Godzilla And An AMG GTS In A Race?
A drag race between high-performance vehicles is bound to be interesting, but what happens when you throw in an unlikely adversary into the mix? YouTube channel Sam CarLegion has gathered a 2018 Nissan GT-R, Mercedes AMG GTS, and a seemingly overmatched but tuned Audi TT-RS to find out. All three are known to be amazing platforms for high-horsepower builds. The GT-R has shown it can destroy supercars like the Ferrari SF90 when horsepower is matched, and the Merc packs a twin-turbo V-8 from AMG. Regardless, the Audi TT has always been a pocket rocket capable of overachieving.
MotorAuthority
Carroll Shelby's 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 heads to auction
A 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 once owned by Carroll Shelby himself will cross the block at a Mecum auction taking place in Kissimmee, Florida, from Jan. 4-15. Mecum didn't provide much detail on the car's history, noting only that the Candyapple Red ride is presented with a Carroll Hall Shelby Trust title and Shelby Certificate of Authenticity attesting to its pedigree. Actor and director Jackie Cooper also owned the Mustang at one time, according to the listing.
fox56news.com
Porsche is moving fast into EVs: Lessons learned from Taycan
In 2013, German carmakers got their hands on Tesla Model S luxury five-door hatchbacks and tore them apart. An industry insider in that country reported the Model S was a massive shock to Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz—but perhaps even more so to Porsche, which had been hugely successful with its fast, sporty Panamera five-door.
This $380K Porsche-Built VW Van for Sale Is a Wonderful, Speedy Brick in the Wind
One of only a handful in the world, this VW T3 van for sale has an incredible backstory and Porsche racing pedigree.
Autoweek.com
Porsche Built a Safari 911 Concept To Climb Volcanoes
Combining company heritage and aftermarket success, Porsche reveals an experimental off-road focused 911, known as the High Altitude 911. Based on a 992-generation Carrera 4S, Porsche's own engineering team worked with Romain Dumas to create the ideal adventure-ready concept, complete with lifted suspension, portal axles, and switchable differential lockers. Porsche...
Road & Track
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Gets 220 HP, 50 Percent More Electric Range
The 2023 Toyota Prius is here with a new design, up to 196 hp, and up to 57 mpg. But, as the hardcore fan probably knows, there's an even more efficient version. Like the previous-generation car, the new Prius also offers a plug-in hybrid version called the Prime. Toyota unveiled the updated model Wednesday night, and this time around, it makes 220 hp.
Top Speed
The Former Stig Takes The New BMW M3 Touring For A Spin Around Nürburgring
Being "The Stig" on BBC's Top Gear is probably one of the coolest and important roles you get to play, and Ben Collins had the distinction for seven years. The role appeared in 2002 with "The Black Stig" - played by ex-Formula 1 driver Perry McCarthy for just one year – and continued with "The White Stig," portrayed Collins, a racing driver, from 2003 until 2010. His impressive racing career helped him not only be the best Stig out there, but also give some of the best driven reviews on any car you can imagine. Recently, the guys over Drivetribe were invited to test the new BMW M3 Touring around the Nurburgring, and as no surprise, they decided to send The Stig, er, Ben Collins, himself.
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato off-road supercar revealed
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is an off-road version of the mid-engine supercar that's been designed to be suitable for driving on rough dirt and gravel roads.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
benzinsider.com
The Benefits of Buying a Mercedes
When it comes to the automobile industry, the name Mercedes-Benz has become synonymous with luxury, style, and performance for almost a century. With a global brand value of $25.8 billion in 2021, the prestige that accompanies the name has made Mercedes Benz an aspirational brand for many motorists creating a loyal customer base in the worldwide automobile sector.
Top Speed
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
Autoblog
Corvette Museum puts Corvette ZR1 Easter egg on a pallet
In numerous conversations over the years with teams that develop the Chevrolet Corvette, it's obvious how much work they put into having fun with America's sports car and the car's fans. The crew seems to be having special fun with the C8, a model that started its life by going where no Corvette had gone before and only continues to do so. The teasing continued over the summer, perhaps unintentionally, but few realized it until recently. When Corvette Blogger toured the restoration workshop during the 28th Anniversary Celebration at the National Corvette Museum in September, the outlet did a video walkaround of an LT6 engine used in the Z06 sitting on a wood pallet specially constructed to hold the 5.5-liter V8. At the front of the engine, a square black piece of tape covered a portion of the pallet. No one paid attention to it.
Road & Track
The Fiat Abarth 500e Is a 155-HP All-Electric Ball of Fun
Fiat performance arm Abarth revealed its first all-electric hot hatch on Tuesday. Named the Abarth 500e, it packs 155 hp from a 42-kWh battery pack, is quicker than the standard 500e, and it comes with a handful of sharp cosmetic upgrades. The news comes just days after Fiat revealed it would be selling the 500e in the United States, giving us some hope we might actually get the Abarth version.
Attractive New Cadillac GT4 SUV Revealed In Leaked Images
Images of the new Cadillac GT4 have leaked via China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, giving us a first glance at this rather attractive crossover. Positioned between the XT4 and XT5 models, the newcomer has a far sleeker roofline than the aforementioned models. According to Car News China, two...
American Brands Rank As Least Reliable While Asian Brands Excel
Consumer Reports has published its annual reliability findings for brands, and American automakers have found themselves at the bottom. Predictably, Japanese brands sit at the top, with a few exceptions. Of the American brands, Lincoln rates as the most reliable despite some recalls, and Jeep the least. However, even Lincoln...
insideevs.com
Giant Introduces The Stormguard E+, A Rugged, Full-Suspension E-Bike
When it comes to bicycles—both electric and otherwise—few brands hold as strong a reputation as Giant bicycles. An industry giant for several decades now, Giant has both economies of scale and impressive quality as credentials that enable it to continuously grow and innovate in the industry. We’ve seen many new e-bikes from Giant lately, however, none of them are like the new Stormguard E+.
