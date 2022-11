COLUMBIA, Mo. – With so much roster turnover in the age of the transfer portal, it’s rare to play against the same quarterback three consecutive seasons. But that’s the challenge Missouri faces Friday. K.J. Jefferson made his second career start against the Tigers in 2020, replacing injured senior Feleipe Franks in the annual Battle Line Rivalry clash, and dueled Mizzou’s Connor Bazelak in an offensive shootout. Last fall, entrenched as the Razorbacks QB, Jefferson gave the Tigers all kinds of problem in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 9 HOURS AGO