After a brutal start in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons is finding his stride just in time to face the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets guard connected on 11 of 13 shot on Sunday en route to 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 122-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The point total was a third-straight season high after scoring 15 and 11 points in his previous two games. He led the Nets with a plus-19 in the plus-minus column.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO