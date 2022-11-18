Read full article on original website
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 6: With injuries mounting, grab Killian Hayes
Week 5 is in the books, and fantasy managers are left scrambling for backups after a slew of injuries. Here's a quick rundown of everyone who went down and will presumably miss some time. Nikola Jokic entered health and safety protocols on November 15. Return to be determined. Ja Morant...
Kyrie Irving available to return from Nets suspension Sunday, after 8 missed games
Kyrie Irving is close to finishing his suspension from the Brooklyn Nets and could return as soon as Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The team sent a pretty big message that would be the case, upgrading Irving's status to "available" for Sunday's game. The...
Basketball trainer Rob McClanaghan, who worked with LeBron James and Stephen Curry, arrested on reported rape charge
Content warning: This story contains depictions of alleged sexual assault. Rob McClanaghan, one of the most well-known names in NBA training circles, was reportedly arrested Friday and charged with rape. McClanaghan was reportedly arrested in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, according to wcvb.com. McClanaghan, 43, is accused of drugging and raping...
Ben Simmons scores season-high 22, 'ready to play' at 76ers on Tuesday
After a brutal start in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons is finding his stride just in time to face the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets guard connected on 11 of 13 shot on Sunday en route to 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 122-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The point total was a third-straight season high after scoring 15 and 11 points in his previous two games. He led the Nets with a plus-19 in the plus-minus column.
Justin Fields carted off after end of loss to Falcons
After falling 27-24 to the Atlanta Falcons, Justin Fields was carted off the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He had been seen earlier in the game receiving treatment on his hamstrings, and as the game ended, his left shoulder was clearly causing him pain. Fields had been riding a remarkable run...
