ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KOKI FOX 23

Basketball trainer Rob McClanaghan, who worked with LeBron James and Stephen Curry, arrested on reported rape charge

Content warning: This story contains depictions of alleged sexual assault. Rob McClanaghan, one of the most well-known names in NBA training circles, was reportedly arrested Friday and charged with rape. McClanaghan was reportedly arrested in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, according to wcvb.com. McClanaghan, 43, is accused of drugging and raping...
BOSTON, MA
KOKI FOX 23

Ben Simmons scores season-high 22, 'ready to play' at 76ers on Tuesday

After a brutal start in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons is finding his stride just in time to face the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets guard connected on 11 of 13 shot on Sunday en route to 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 122-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The point total was a third-straight season high after scoring 15 and 11 points in his previous two games. He led the Nets with a plus-19 in the plus-minus column.
BROOKLYN, NY
KOKI FOX 23

Justin Fields carted off after end of loss to Falcons

After falling 27-24 to the Atlanta Falcons, Justin Fields was carted off the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He had been seen earlier in the game receiving treatment on his hamstrings, and as the game ended, his left shoulder was clearly causing him pain. Fields had been riding a remarkable run...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy