Naples, FL

BOTH NCH BAKER AND NORTH NAPLES HOSPITALS NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED WITH AN “A” LEAPFROG HOSPITAL SAFETY GRADE

 4 days ago
Cape Coral Hospital Named One of the Best Maternity Care Hospitals in the U.S.

November 22, 2022— Cape Coral Hospital made Leapfrog and Money’s list as one of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care in the country. The Money Group, a digital platform that was originally founded as a print magazine, partnered with Leapfrog to create this list and, using Leapfrog’s data, facilities were selected that consistently delivered the safest, highest-quality maternity care. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization focused on quality and safety in health care in the United States.
Collier County launches program to aid in insurance deductible payments

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, November 18, the Collier County Community and Humans Services Division has announced the Disaster Insurance Deductible Assistance Program. The program aims at helping vulnerable residents of Collier County who cannot afford to seek claims on Hurricane Ian damage. Deductibles can be covered up...
Free Dental Care Day offering services to Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Smiles for the Community is looking to give back to Southwest Florida by offering free dental service on Saturday, November 19th. The free program is for adults 18 or over who can not get dental care anywhere else. It will take place from 7:00 a.m until 3:00 p.m.
Collier County buys scattered agricultural parcels for $2M

Collier County purchased 252.41 acres of scattered agricultural parcels at Burn Road, Section 33, in East Naples from HHH Limited Partnership for $2,072,500. Randy Thibaut, ALC, and William Rollins, CCIM, ALC, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the buyer and seller.
Florida farm on the road to recovery post-Hurricane Ian

(NewsNation) — It has been nearly two months since Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida’s southwest coast and the Category 4 storm caused as much as $1.8 billion in damage to Florida’s agricultural industry, state agriculture officials said. Farmer Robert McMahon with Southern Fresh Farms in Fort Myers joined...
Listed for $10.75 Million, This Classic Key West Style Home offers Expansive Views from Every Room in Naples, Florida

211 Bay Point, Naples, Florida is a classic Key West style home with over 100 ft waterfrontage has complete hurricane protection, wood paneling ceilings on the lanai, built in summer kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Bay Point, please contact Margo T Holloway (Phone: 239-269-4713) at Downing Frye Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
Fort Myers Beach manager, formerly a Marco manager, ousted

Shortly after the Nov. 8 election, former Marco Island city manager Roger Hernstadt has now left his follow-up post with Fort Myers Beach Town Council. With the new Town Council in place, members quickly moved to make the change in its leadership. Critical of Hernstadt’s handling of the Hurricane Ian...
Lee County Property Appraiser announces addition of Post-Ian Aerial Photography

Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell has announced the addition of aerial photography to the Property Appraiser’s website (www.leepa.org) for access by taxpayers, appraisers, contractors and other interested parties. The aerial photography was taken in the days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Sept. 28 and will help the Property Appraiser’s Office identify properties impacted by the storm. Caldwell encourages all taxpayers who were impacted by Hurricane Ian to visit the website to provide staff with their contact information and describe their damage. The Property Appraiser’s Office will use residents’ contact information to keep them informed about any changes that could provide tax relief.
Life on Fifth Avenue South returning to normal after hurricane flooding 

Life is steadily returning to normal after flood waters surged down Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples nearly two months ago. . Two longtime Fifth Avenue South restaurants — Pazzo! Cucina Italiana and Chops City Grill — reopen at 4:30 p.m. today for the first time since Hurricane Ian flooded them on Sept. 28. 
PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers

Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
Raccoon attack puts woman in emergency room

A woman goes to the hospital after getting attacked by a raccoon while walking her dog in Jamaica Bay Village in Fort Myers. Gail Poirier was finishing a pleasant evening in her Jamaica Bay community for people 55 and older. “Louis, and I went for a walk. And it was...
