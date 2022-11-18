BOTH NCH BAKER AND NORTH NAPLES HOSPITALS NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED WITH AN “A” LEAPFROG HOSPITAL SAFETY GRADE

Read full article on original website
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cape Coral Hospital Named One of the Best Maternity Care Hospitals in the U.S.
November 22, 2022— Cape Coral Hospital made Leapfrog and Money’s list as one of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care in the country. The Money Group, a digital platform that was originally founded as a print magazine, partnered with Leapfrog to create this list and, using Leapfrog’s data, facilities were selected that consistently delivered the safest, highest-quality maternity care. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization focused on quality and safety in health care in the United States.
WINKNEWS.com
Golden Gate residents, planning commission oppose proposed location of behavioral health center
David Lawrence Center, which has been providing mental health services to Collier County for about five decades, didn’t receive a positive recommendation from the Collier County Planning Commission last week for the location of its new behavioral health center. The proposed location for a 64,000-square-foot, 102-bed facility is on...
Cape Coral accepting applications to insurance deductible program
Residents have until December 9 to apply for up to $10,000 in grant money to help with payments of an insurance deductible.
NBC 2
Collier County launches program to aid in insurance deductible payments
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, November 18, the Collier County Community and Humans Services Division has announced the Disaster Insurance Deductible Assistance Program. The program aims at helping vulnerable residents of Collier County who cannot afford to seek claims on Hurricane Ian damage. Deductibles can be covered up...
Collier County Public School's presents a modified boundry plan
Due to Collier county's rapid growth, Collier County Public School's presents a modified plan for high school's after a new one will open in the fall and one for its middle schools
NBC 2
Free Dental Care Day offering services to Lee County
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Smiles for the Community is looking to give back to Southwest Florida by offering free dental service on Saturday, November 19th. The free program is for adults 18 or over who can not get dental care anywhere else. It will take place from 7:00 a.m until 3:00 p.m.
FEMA extends deadline, seasonal residents can't qualify for assistance
FEMA announced the new deadline to apply for direct federal funding. However residence who do not primarily live in Florida will not qualify.
'Your whole life is gone': Elderly retirees in Florida struggle to rebuild after Ian
Florida is a magnet for retirees — not just for those who can afford exclusive gated communities, but also for those on fixed incomes. Now, many face a wrenching reality: rebuilding is not an option.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Collier County buys scattered agricultural parcels for $2M
Collier County purchased 252.41 acres of scattered agricultural parcels at Burn Road, Section 33, in East Naples from HHH Limited Partnership for $2,072,500. Randy Thibaut, ALC, and William Rollins, CCIM, ALC, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the buyer and seller.
fox4now.com
Housing Crisis: survey reveals North Port, Cape Coral as highest jumps for income needed in U.S. for borrowers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As mortgage rates fluctuate each week, with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage still more than double the interest rate of November 2021, this is also having a clear impact for borrowers on the infamous question of “how much home can I afford?”. With North Port...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Elderly people who survived Hurricane Ian are faced with a choice: to stay or to go?
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) Oh, victory in Jesus. DANIELLE KAYE, BYLINE: In a parking lot surrounded by barren trees, dozens of people gather under a tent. It's Sunday morning at Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers. Service has been held outside since Hurricane Ian flooded their building. ROBERT WALKER: And I...
newsnationnow.com
Florida farm on the road to recovery post-Hurricane Ian
(NewsNation) — It has been nearly two months since Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida’s southwest coast and the Category 4 storm caused as much as $1.8 billion in damage to Florida’s agricultural industry, state agriculture officials said. Farmer Robert McMahon with Southern Fresh Farms in Fort Myers joined...
luxury-houses.net
Listed for $10.75 Million, This Classic Key West Style Home offers Expansive Views from Every Room in Naples, Florida
211 Bay Point, Naples, Florida is a classic Key West style home with over 100 ft waterfrontage has complete hurricane protection, wood paneling ceilings on the lanai, built in summer kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Bay Point, please contact Margo T Holloway (Phone: 239-269-4713) at Downing Frye Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
Marconews.com
Fort Myers Beach manager, formerly a Marco manager, ousted
Shortly after the Nov. 8 election, former Marco Island city manager Roger Hernstadt has now left his follow-up post with Fort Myers Beach Town Council. With the new Town Council in place, members quickly moved to make the change in its leadership. Critical of Hernstadt’s handling of the Hurricane Ian...
WINKNEWS.com
What to expect with holiday travel at Southwest Florida International Airport
We have started the holiday season, and that means lots of people are hitting the roads and going to the airport to travel. So many people are expected to travel this holiday season Southwest Florida International Airport is warning that you get to the airport super early. Parking lots are...
capecoralbreeze.com
Lee County Property Appraiser announces addition of Post-Ian Aerial Photography
Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell has announced the addition of aerial photography to the Property Appraiser’s website (www.leepa.org) for access by taxpayers, appraisers, contractors and other interested parties. The aerial photography was taken in the days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Sept. 28 and will help the Property Appraiser’s Office identify properties impacted by the storm. Caldwell encourages all taxpayers who were impacted by Hurricane Ian to visit the website to provide staff with their contact information and describe their damage. The Property Appraiser’s Office will use residents’ contact information to keep them informed about any changes that could provide tax relief.
WINKNEWS.com
Life on Fifth Avenue South returning to normal after hurricane flooding
Life is steadily returning to normal after flood waters surged down Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples nearly two months ago. . Two longtime Fifth Avenue South restaurants — Pazzo! Cucina Italiana and Chops City Grill — reopen at 4:30 p.m. today for the first time since Hurricane Ian flooded them on Sept. 28.
WINKNEWS.com
PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers
Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
WINKNEWS.com
Raccoon attack puts woman in emergency room
A woman goes to the hospital after getting attacked by a raccoon while walking her dog in Jamaica Bay Village in Fort Myers. Gail Poirier was finishing a pleasant evening in her Jamaica Bay community for people 55 and older. “Louis, and I went for a walk. And it was...
