Madison, WI

The Spun

Big Ten Star Running Back Announces Decision On 2023 Season

The Wisconsin Badgers will reportedly see the return of a familiar face in their 2023 backfield. According to Badgers insider Evan Flood, senior running back Chez Mellusi says he's coming back for another season in Madison. Mellusi returned to Wisconsin's lineup for the first time in five weeks to help...
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Athlete Helling To Become A Badger

A highly-decorated local high school runner has committed to attend the University of Wisconsin next year. Senior Mikaela Helling of Two Rivers plans to walk on as a Badger athlete in cross country and track and field after taking an official visit to the Madison campus early this month. Helling...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: How to Watch Week 13 Matchup

Wisconsin and Minnesota will meet for the 132nd time on Saturday as they battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. The Axe game has been played more than any other rivarly game in college football and it has been as close as any rivalry game as the splits are nearly dead even. The Badgers have won 62 of the meetings while the Gophers have taken 61 (8 ties).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
nbc15.com

Badgers knock off No. 1 Minnesota in series finale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 3 Wisconsin women’s hockey team knocked off No. 1 Minnesota and earned a series win thanks to a 4-1 victory on Sunday. Graduate student Nicole LaMantia got the Badgers on the board 15 minutes into the game with a power play goal in the first period. Sarah Wozniewicz, Kirsten Simms and Jesse Compher each tallied goals in Minnesota’s first conference loss of the year.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Fans React To Football Head Coach Job Posting

The Wisconsin Badgers came back to beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday 15-14. The Badgers improved to 6-5 and became bowl eligible. The win gave interim head coach Jim Leonhard his fourth victory with the Badgers. He’s 4-2 as the interim head coach. Many fans and current players back...
MADISON, WI
royalpurplenews.com

Basketball freshman possesses unlimited potential

Renee Rittmeyer is a freshman at UW-Whitewater from Winnebago, Ill. Rittmeyer made her first appearance for the Warhawks on Saturday, Nov. 12 and played a big role in the team’s win over Millikin. In addition to her on court potential the freshman is also an impressive student who is pursuing a business degree here at Whitewater.
WHITEWATER, WI
onfocus.news

Opening Weekend Deer Totals and Hunting Incidents

MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 –...
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com

Hononegah bowlers break national and state records

Hononegah bowlers break national and state records. Hononegah bowlers break national and state records. Man reported missing after fleeing from police, crash …. Police say Christopher Miller, 27, has not been heard from by his family after he ran from police and crashed his car in Janesville. Buyer beware: These...
ROCKTON, IL
scenicstates.com

5 Aquariums Near Madison, WI Your Kids Will Love

Aquariums provide animal lovers the chance to observe strange, interesting creatures that live underwater without having to actually dive and snorkel. If you’re trying to find an aquarium near Madison, WI, you’re in luck; there are some great options within driving distance. I’ve included aquariums as well as...
MADISON, WI
US 104.9

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE
fortatkinsononline.com

Fort school board moves seven high school courses, six course revisions toward approval

The School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education Thursday approved consideration of seven new courses and six course revisions which could potentially be offered to Fort Atkinson High School students beginning with the 2023-24 school year. During Thursday’s regular school board meeting, school board members unanimously approved two motions,...
FORT ATKINSON, WI

