Wisconsin and Minnesota will meet for the 132nd time on Saturday as they battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. The Axe game has been played more than any other rivarly game in college football and it has been as close as any rivalry game as the splits are nearly dead even. The Badgers have won 62 of the meetings while the Gophers have taken 61 (8 ties).

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO