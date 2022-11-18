ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Allen Declares Jay Leno Is Still 'Handsome' After Sustaining Burns To His Face From Car Fire

By Nikki Schuster
 4 days ago
Tim Allen has offered a rather humorous update on how his pal Jay Leno is doing.

After paying the former Tonight Show host a visit at the hospital — where he has been since Sunday, November 13, following a freak accident with one of his classic cars — the Last Man Standing actor told paparazzi in the parking lot, "He’s feeling better."

"We did some jokes, which is what we do," Allen, 69, continued. "We commiserated."

JAY LENO'S FRIEND SAVES COMEDIAN'S LIFE BY SMOTHERING FLAMES ON HIS FACE IN FRANTIC GARAGE FIRE

And while Leno, 72, sustained burns to his face , hands and chest, he is expected to make a full recovery — and remain as handsome as ever, according to Allen.

"He’s handsome and he's happy," the Home Improvement star insisted, praising the hospital for "doing a great job taking care of him."

The bandaged-up television host spent part of this week in a hyperbaric chamber to help his healing process , as one of his doctors explained the tank is used to "decrease swelling" and "increase blood flow with good oxygenation" after sustaining third-degree burns.

Offering an update on Leno earlier this week, Dr. Pete Grossman confirmed Leno sustained "serious" injuries, but "his condition is good."

Grossman also revealed that his famous patient underwent surgery earlier this week that was described as a "grafting procedure," in which he "did well." He will have a second surgery this week.

"He is in good spirits …" the doctor praised, adding that he has even been cheering up the other patients, going around and passing out cookies to children.

UPDATE: JAY LENO'S DOCTOR CONFIRMS HE SUFFERED 'SERIOUS BURNS' IN GASOLINE FIRE BUT IS IN 'GOOD' CONDITION

Leno explained earlier this week that he was working on his 115-year-old car when an explosion was triggered from a fuel leak and a simultaneous spark in the 1907 White Steam Car. Luckily, his friend was there to put the fire out and quit possibly save his life .

After Leno was set ablaze — the fuel leak sprayed gasoline across his face and hands — his dear friend Dave quickly jumped on top of him to smother flames on the star's body.

Page Six reported on Allen's update of Leno.

Related
OK! Magazine

Jay Leno Shows Off Face & Body Scars As He's Discharged From Burn Center One Week After Horrifying Accident

Jay Leno is on the road to recovery. The former Tonight Show host was discharged from the hospital on Monday, November 21, after suffering serious injuries from a horrifying garage fire one week prior.Looking happy and healthy upon leaving the facility, Leno posed with staff from the Grossman Burn Center for a photo. Leno's facial scars can be seen in the snap by his jawline and on his neck. His left hand also appears to be badly burned compared to his right.His doctors offered an update on Leno's health as he was set to return back home, sharing in a...
Page Six

Bandaged Jay Leno seen treating third-degree burns in hyperbaric chamber

Jay Leno is receiving various forms of treatment for his third-degree burns. In video obtained by “Inside Edition,” the “Jay Leno’s Garage” host lies in a hyperbaric chamber where his left arm can be seen bandaged almost to his elbow while just his right hand is wrapped. A brief glimpse also reveals Leno’s face is entirely wrapped in gauze. Dr. Peter Grossman explained that the hyperbaric chamber helps to “decrease swelling” and “increase blood flow with good oxygenation,” as well as decrease bacteria. Grossman also shared Wednesday that Leno, 72, was in “good” condition after undergoing one surgery that was described as a “grafting procedure.” “His...
RadarOnline

Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center

Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying gas all over Leno and causing a fire. Leno sustained "serious burns" from the accident and was rushed to a local Burbank emergency room.The talk show host was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center for further specialized treatment. Mavis appeared disheveled — understandably so — as she and another...
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

Jay Leno Net Worth: How Rich is the Former The Tonight Show Host Today?

Jay Leno is probably one of the wealthiest stand-up comedians and TV hosts today, with hundreds of millions of net worth. He's best known for the now-debunk The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and his extensive car collection. Table of contents. So, where is he today, and how much net...
brides.com

Jeff Bridges Worked With a Trainer in Order to Walk His Daughter Down the Aisle

On August 21, 2021, Jeff Bridges escorted his daughter, Hayley Bridges, down the aisle in a romantic ceremony in California's Santa Ynez Valley. As the father of the bride, the Academy Award-winning actor knew he'd be playing an important role during the wedding, so he had a lot of planning to do leading up to the big day. His main priority? Work on is health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Reacts To Matthew Perry’s Claim They Made Out While She Was Married

Actress Valerie Bertinelli is reacting to a claim from Matthew Perry that they made out while she was still married to Eddie Van Halen. Bertinelli went on TikTok and shared a couple of thoughts. She’s looking into the camera while a Taylor Swift song, Anti-Hero, plays. Bertinelli captioned the video this way: “Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?” One of the lyrics in the Swift song goes, “It’s me, hi. I’m the problem, it’s me.”
OK! Magazine

'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards

Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
NASHVILLE, TN
TMZ.com

Jay Leno Heads Back to Garage 10 Days After Car Fire Accident

Jay Leno can't stop, won't stop -- unbelievably, he's back on the open road less than 2 weeks after he was severely burned in a car fire, and his first stop ... the same garage where it happened. Tuesday, the comedian drove himself -- still visibly scarred on his face...
Page Six

Jay Leno spotted driving back into same garage where car fire burned him

Jay Leno is wasting no time getting back on that proverbial horse. Just one day after being discharged from the hospital — where he was being treated for severe burns sustained in a car fire — the comedian was spotted driving back to the scene of the freak accident. In photos obtained by Page Six exclusively, Leno, 72, is seen pulling into his famed Los Angeles garage, where he stores his dozens of prized vintage vehicles, in a Mercedes-Benz E55 on Tuesday. Scarring from third-degree burns to his face and hands was clearly visible as he got back behind the wheel. “[I’m] hanging in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Simon Cowell's Fiancée Lauren Silverman Complains About Star Riding Electric Bike Sans A Helmet After Multiple Horrifying Accidents

Simon Cowell is back to riding his electric bike, but seeming to not learn from past mistakes, he's doing so without a helmet. While the X Factor creator joked that he's "officially nuts" for still riding the bike without a helmet after multiple accidents, his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, didn't appear to be amused by Cowell making light of his history on the bike.When asked at the Broadway opening of "& Juliet" on Thursday, November 17, whether he protects his head, Cowell told a news outlet, "Not yet, but I will," prompting Silverman to chime in, admitting she, "wishe[s] he would...
