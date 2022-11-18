Tim Allen Declares Jay Leno Is Still 'Handsome' After Sustaining Burns To His Face From Car Fire

mega

Tim Allen has offered a rather humorous update on how his pal Jay Leno is doing.

After paying the former Tonight Show host a visit at the hospital — where he has been since Sunday, November 13, following a freak accident with one of his classic cars — the Last Man Standing actor told paparazzi in the parking lot, "He’s feeling better."

"We did some jokes, which is what we do," Allen, 69, continued. "We commiserated."

And while Leno, 72, sustained burns to his face , hands and chest, he is expected to make a full recovery — and remain as handsome as ever, according to Allen.

"He’s handsome and he's happy," the Home Improvement star insisted, praising the hospital for "doing a great job taking care of him."

The bandaged-up television host spent part of this week in a hyperbaric chamber to help his healing process , as one of his doctors explained the tank is used to "decrease swelling" and "increase blood flow with good oxygenation" after sustaining third-degree burns.

Offering an update on Leno earlier this week, Dr. Pete Grossman confirmed Leno sustained "serious" injuries, but "his condition is good."

Grossman also revealed that his famous patient underwent surgery earlier this week that was described as a "grafting procedure," in which he "did well." He will have a second surgery this week.

"He is in good spirits …" the doctor praised, adding that he has even been cheering up the other patients, going around and passing out cookies to children.

Leno explained earlier this week that he was working on his 115-year-old car when an explosion was triggered from a fuel leak and a simultaneous spark in the 1907 White Steam Car. Luckily, his friend was there to put the fire out and quit possibly save his life .

After Leno was set ablaze — the fuel leak sprayed gasoline across his face and hands — his dear friend Dave quickly jumped on top of him to smother flames on the star's body.

