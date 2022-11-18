Read full article on original website
Related
virginiasports.com
Virginia Falls Against No. 15 Northwestern
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (0-1, 0-0 ACC) dropped their home opener against Northwestern (1-0, 0-0 B1G) 20-13 on Sunday (Nov. 20) in Memorial Gymnasium in Charlottesville, Va. HOW IT HAPPENED. After losing the first two weight classes, Virginia turned things around with victories from No. 9...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Closes Road Trip on Sunday at American
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (4-0, 1-0 ACC) closes out the week by playing at American (0-2, 0-0 Patriot) on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m., at Bender Arena in Washington, D.C. BROADCAST INFORMATION. The game will be streamed on ESPN + (subscription required) All...
virginiasports.com
Cavaliers Close Out Tennessee Invite with Five Wins
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Senior Kate Douglass improved her own American record in the 200-yard breaststroke to lead five wins for the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams on the final night at the Tennessee Invitational. UVA’s women finished 3-0 on the weekend with wins over...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Wins Five Events on Second Night at Tennessee Invite
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams combined for five wins on the second night at the Tennessee Invitational on Friday night. Alex and Gretchen Walsh both picked up their second wins of the meet, while seniors Kate Douglass and Ella Nelson added wins for the women and junior Noah Nichols picked up a win for the men’s team.
Comments / 0