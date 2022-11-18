KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams combined for five wins on the second night at the Tennessee Invitational on Friday night. Alex and Gretchen Walsh both picked up their second wins of the meet, while seniors Kate Douglass and Ella Nelson added wins for the women and junior Noah Nichols picked up a win for the men’s team.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO