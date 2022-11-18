ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
lanereport.com

Legislators continue to consider gray machines

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Interim Joint Committee on Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations heard ardent comments and testimony regarding gambling machines known as “gray machines.”. This isn’t the first time lawmakers have heard about the machines, as a measure to prohibit the machines in Kentucky failed during the...
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

KY Power helps families this winter through energy assistance programs

ASHLAND, Ky. — Kentucky Power-funded home energy assistance programs provide financial aid to families needing help with wintertime electric bills. Applications for HEART, Home Energy Assistance in Reduced Temperatures (HEART), are now being accepted by Community Action groups, which administer these programs through their regional agencies. Applications for THAW, Temporary Heating Assistance in Winter, will be accepted starting January 9.
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Appointed John Scott as Magistrate for the 6th District of Bracken County. Appointed Kenneth Smith to serve as an Administrative Law Judge in the Department of Workers’ Claims. Kenneth Smith of Ashland...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy