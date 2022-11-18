Ideal for boosting your home security on a budget, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 (wireless) is relatively affordable and is straight-forward to install and use. We were impressed by the quality of the footage captured; but it's annoying that video history is lost when the free trial period ends, and that the batteries require recharging more often than we'd like. It's a slight downgrade on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus (no longer available) in that it doesn't have black and white pre-roll video – but this didn't affect our overall opinion of this otherwise very good video doorbell.

