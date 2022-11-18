Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals live: $89 smart TVs, cheap OLEDs and more
With multiple sales in full swing, we're kicking off our live coverage of all the best Black Friday TV deals available right now. We've already spotted hundreds of savings on everything from cheap smart TVs that are ideal for everyday viewing to gigantic OLED displays that will show off all your favorite shows, movies and games. Prices for some of these TVs start at just $89.99, while there are savings of up to $3,000 on the more premium models.
TechRadar
Here are the Black Friday Samsung TV deals I'd buy for less than $1000
Amazon has great deals on TV sets for its Black Friday deals, and you can find a large TV from any of Samsung's major tech categories to suit a variety of needs. If you want the best looking picture for the buck, the 55-inch Samsung QN85 is $997.99 with a $400 discount at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, but that isn't the only Samsung TV to consider.
TechRadar
How to get a really cheap Fitbit deal on Black Friday
Looking for a cheap Fitbit deal? As the Black Friday Fitbit deals have kicked off in earnest, you can get great discounts on some of the most sought-after smartwatches and trackers from now until Cyber Monday, November 28. Whether you’re looking for an entry-level Fitbit Inspire fitness tracker, or a fully-fledged Fitbit Sense 2 or Versa 4 smartwatch, this week is the time to pick one up.
TechRadar
This $99 Chromebook deal breaks all my Black Friday rules, but it's too good to miss
I've just found a Black Friday deal that goes against almost every laptop buying rule I have, with Best Buy selling the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook for a ridiculous $99 (opens in new tab), a saving of $90 on the regular price of $189. (If you're not in the US, scroll down to see the best Chromebook deals where you are.)
TechRadar
Don't miss the Black Friday double discount on a year's PS Plus subscription
Amazon's hosting a 10% off deal for PS Plus subscriptions this week only, which includes all three tiers of Sony's online service. That might not sound like much, but Sony's hosting its own Black Friday 2022 sale for PS Plus subscriptions on PS5 and PS4. The PlayStation Store currently lets you buy a PS Plus subscription at 25% off. Add Amazon's own 10% (15% for Premium) discount on top of that, and you're effectively saving 35% off a year's subscription for the Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
TechRadar
19 Black Friday deals we've found at their lowest ever price
One of the biggest stories about this Black Friday is that many deals are apparently not genuine. According to a Which? report, just one in seven deals offer a genuine discount (opens in new tab), and many have been available for less earlier in the year. That sounds about right...
TechRadar
Purple's new budget mattress just got even cheaper in this top Black Friday mattress deal
Purple is one of America's most popular bed-in-a-box brands, and right now there's a Black Friday mattress offer that knocks $100 off the all-new NewDay mattress (opens in new tab). The NewDay was added to the range just a month or so ago, as a more budget-friendly option for those who want the incredible pressure relief, but are on a tighter budget.
TechRadar
This Black Friday deal makes the Asus gaming PC a great budget buy
If you're in the market for a new gaming PC, you can get your hands on an Asus ROG Strix G10CE for only $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), saving a whopping $400 off the retail price which turns this into an amazing budget gaming PC. It's equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage space. Thanks to the rollout of early Black Friday PC deals, an already decently-priced gaming PC is now a phenomenal deal.
TechRadar
5 under 50: the best cheap Black Friday headphones and earbuds deals live now
Have you caught any of our live coverage of the deals fest known more widely as Black Friday? It's OK, the big day isn't actually until Friday, November 25, but with so many Black Friday deals already live, I've decided to narrow the goalposts a little. The rules: all of...
TechRadar
I’m using Black Friday to Marie Kondo my desk - here are the best deals I found
If you’re anything like me, you find great satisfaction from investing in new ways to get organised, and Black Friday deals are a great opportunity to save some money on your clean-up kick. I’ll preface this with a necessary disclosure: I am messy. There, I said it. I’m a...
TechRadar
Ring Video Doorbell 3 (wireless)
Ideal for boosting your home security on a budget, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 (wireless) is relatively affordable and is straight-forward to install and use. We were impressed by the quality of the footage captured; but it's annoying that video history is lost when the free trial period ends, and that the batteries require recharging more often than we'd like. It's a slight downgrade on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus (no longer available) in that it doesn't have black and white pre-roll video – but this didn't affect our overall opinion of this otherwise very good video doorbell.
TechRadar
GoPro's Black Friday deals are some of the best we've seen in years
One of GoPro's biggest ever Black Friday sales has just slashed 15% off the prices of all of its action cameras (opens in new tab) – and the new record-low prices on models from the Hero 9 Black to the recent Hero 11 Black Mini make it a great time to pick up a new waterproof adventure cam.
TechRadar
Should I buy the Roborock S4 Max?
If you’re looking to buy a new robot vacuum cleaner to buy online you may come across the S4 Max and find yourself asking ‘Is it worth the spend?’. As a hard-working member of the Roborock family, the S4 Max robot vacuum has been on our wish list for a while due to its excellent pickup performance and great-value price. We've explored a number of the best robot vacuums for 2022, and the Roborock S4 Max is a name that comes up time and time again, for good reason.
TechRadar
Black Friday 2022 live: more deals today as prices continue to drop
The latest Black Friday news and deals on Sunday, November 20. * Many products have dropped to their cheapest prices of the year already. * Black Friday has started at Amazon. Half price Alexa devices, video games, homeware and more. * There's up to £1,600 off energy efficient LG and...
TechRadar
Apple Watch SE 2022 falls to just $229 in record-breaking Amazon Black Friday deal
The Apple Watch SE 2022 has dropped to just $229 (was $249) (opens in new tab) thanks to Amazon's early Black Friday deals today - the lowest price yet on this budget smartwatch. A $20 saving might not seem like the biggest news (especially since the older SE model is...
TechRadar
These PC deals are as good as any you'll find on Black Friday, so grab em while you can
Computers for your home or office are some of the most popular holiday items on everyone's shopping list this time of year, and this year's sales are bringing some of the best prices we've ever seen on powerful new PCs like the HP Victus 15L and the Apple iMac 24-inch.
TechRadar
Our favorite budget gaming laptop is even cheaper thanks to this Black Friday deal
When it comes to cheap gaming laptops that deliver solid gaming performance, it is hard to miss with the HP Victus 15 on sale for just $479.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now, down from $799.99 for an incredible $320 saving. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
TechRadar
This is the cheapest RTX 3060 gaming laptop we've seen this Black Friday
The Black Friday discounts keep rolling in, and we've just found one we really like: a healthy price cut on the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, one of the best budget gaming laptops out there. This model is reduced by $149, bringing the price to $649 down from $798 at Walmart (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
No, you’re not having an identity crisis - there could be strangers in your iCloud photos
Bizarre and alarming bug on iCloud for Windows seems to be allowing other people’s photos into your library. iCloud for Windows app users are reporting some fairly bizarre glitches with photo and video content when accessing the platform on a PC. Numerous complaints on the MacRumours forum (opens in...
TechRadar
The Xbox Series S is cheaper than it's ever been this Black Friday
Been looking to jump into current-gen at a reduced price? This Xbox Series S deal might just be perfect for you. Microsoft has brought the Black Friday 2022 goods with this stellar Xbox Series S deal. In the US, it's dropped to $249.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. That's a huge saving of $50. UK buyers are in luck, too, with a huge £60 off the console at Amazon, dropping it to just £189.99 (opens in new tab).
Comments / 0