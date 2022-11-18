Read full article on original website
Welcome to the new Twitter: Kanye West is back and Elon Musk trolls the ADL
(JTA) — Elon Musk bantered with Kanye West and trolled the Anti-Defamation League this weekend, signalling the no-bigots-barred free-for-all he apparently hopes the platform will become. The rapper and designer who also goes by Ye was banned last month from Twitter for threatening Jews, and then freed from Twitter...
6,500 Chabad rabbis and guests chart Jewish revival at NY forum
(chabad.org via JNS) Arriving in New York from the four corners of the earth in a Hakhel year devoted to gatherings large and small, 6,500 Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries (shluchim), and their guests from all 50 states and more than 100 nations and territories around the world are immersed this week in workshops, special events and personal encounters at the annual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries.
Comedian David Baddiel takes his ‘Jews Don’t Count’ shpiel to TV
LONDON (JTA) — David Baddiel, a comedian-turned-activist against antisemitism who calls himself “one of the U.K.’s very few famous Jews,” was holding court in the basement of one of Britain’s best-known TV studios. As a reporter headed hurriedly for the exit, Baddiel slouched into his...
The exhausting, never-ending job of debunking antisemitic conspiracy theories
(JTA) — A few days after the comedian Dave Chappelle appeared to justify the never-ending appeal of Jewish conspiracy theories, this sentence appeared in the New York Times: “Bankman-Fried is already drawing comparisons to Bernie Madoff.”. I’ll explain: Sam Bankman-Fried is the 30-year-old founder of FTX, the crypto-currency...
