Citrus County Chronicle
The Path Home: Service until my head is on the desk
I have a friend who told me to consider being a consultant for the vast amount of information I have from being involved in rescue work for over 25 years. I thought to myself, I’m already a consultant, but I don’t send a bill. You can’t spend any time around me for very long to find out where my heart is and my deep commitment to my calling of being a rescue mission director.
