Read full article on original website
Related
Puppy Befriends Abandoned Magpie, BFFs Become Instagram Celebrities
They say birds of a feather flock together, but in the case of one abandoned magpie in Australia, that simply isn’t true. In fact, the bird’s best friend is a dog – and their unlikely friendship has spawned internet fame for them both. Meet Cute The pals’ names are Molly (the magpie) and Peggy (a […] The post Puppy Befriends Abandoned Magpie, BFFs Become Instagram Celebrities appeared first on DogTime.
27 Dog Tweets That Deserve To Be Read, Laughed Like Hell At, And Seriously, Seriously Appreciated
"Until you have a dog, you have no idea what could be eaten."
'It makes me feel really, really happy': Weymouth girl to host annual toy drive Saturday
WEYMOUTH – Sophie Ames first got the idea for a toy drive when she was in the fifth grade. She took a class that encouraged students to get involved with a charity through volunteer work or raising donations, and her connection to family members who served in the military pushed her to partner with Toys for Tots, a collection for underprivileged kids held each year by the Marine Corps.
Comments / 0