ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
DogTime

Puppy Befriends Abandoned Magpie, BFFs Become Instagram Celebrities

They say birds of a feather flock together, but in the case of one abandoned magpie in Australia, that simply isn’t true. In fact, the bird’s best friend is a dog – and their unlikely friendship has spawned internet fame for them both. Meet Cute The pals’ names are Molly (the magpie) and Peggy (a […] The post Puppy Befriends Abandoned Magpie, BFFs Become Instagram Celebrities appeared first on DogTime.
Patriot Ledger

'It makes me feel really, really happy': Weymouth girl to host annual toy drive Saturday

WEYMOUTH – Sophie Ames first got the idea for a toy drive when she was in the fifth grade. She took a class that encouraged students to get involved with a charity through volunteer work or raising donations, and her connection to family members who served in the military pushed her to partner with Toys for Tots, a collection for underprivileged kids held each year by the Marine Corps.
WEYMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy