A Netflix anthology series that you can watch in any order you want? A star-studded cast that includes Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, and Giancarlo Esposito? A story about master thieves planning a heist with the biggest payday in history? My expectations are now as high as they can possibly get for Kaleidoscope, an 8-episode Netflix releases coming on January 1 that will bring a different and fresh perspective to the crime genre.

32 MINUTES AGO