Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 Chiefs-Chargers showdown includes Travis Kelce, Austin Ekeler & Patrick Mahomes in a star-studded lineup

Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
What happened to JuJu Smith-Schuster? Chiefs WR out for 'Sunday Night Football' after controversial hit
The Chiefs will be without its top wide receiver in a pivotal Week 11 matchup against the AFC West rival Chargers. Kansas City ruled JuJu Smith-Schuster out for the "Sunday Night Football" clash with a concussion. Smith-Schuster leads all Chiefs wide receivers with 46 catches for 615 yards, and has caught a pair of touchdowns on the year. Tight end Travis Kelce (63 catches, 740 yards, eight touchdowns) leads the receiving triple crown in Kansas City this year.
Sporting News
Sean Payton coaching rumors: Why former Saints coach makes sense in LA as Brandon Staley's seat gets hotter
In Los Angeles, is it the hot seat or the electric chair?. The 5-4 Chargers haven't quite lived up to their preseason hype so far in 2022. Whether that's injuries, inconsistencies or general ineffectiveness, someone has to take the blame. Of course, that blame customarily falls on the head coach,...
Sporting News
What channel is Chiefs vs. Chargers on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 11
The two top dogs in the AFC West meet in prime time on Sunday. The Chiefs and Chargers were the first game in the 2022 season to be flexed into a primetime spot, and with good reason: The two squads sit in first and second in the AFC West this year, a division that hasn't quite lived up to its billing this season.
Sporting News
What channel is Bengals vs. Steelers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 11 game
There's a sense of urgency surrounding the Bengals, who emerge from their bye still chasing a playoff spot after their 0-2 start. Cincinnati (5-4) opened its season with a narrow loss to the Steelers, falling just short despite a turnover-filled day for Joe Burrow. In the return game Sunday, the Bengals will need the Burrow that dominated the Falcons and Panthers before the bye.
Sporting News
Why NBC flexed Bengals vs. Steelers out of 'Sunday Night Football' slot for Week 11
The Chiefs and Chargers will be in primetime together for the second time this season, but this time they'll meet on "Sunday Night Football." But that wasn't always meant to be the case. Originally, Bengals vs. Steelers in Pittsburgh was supposed to be the marquee matchup of the week, but...
Sporting News
Why Steelers WR George Pickens was ejected for hit on onside kick late in loss to Bengals
George Pickens may only be a rookie, but he has officially become ingrained in the heated rivalry that is Steelers vs. Bengals. The receiver was ejected late in Pittsburgh's 37-30 loss to Cincinnati after a failed onside kick recovery attempt by his team. Pickens delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit to Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd.
Sporting News
Ron Rivera has one-word answer for why Taylor Heinicke is still Commanders' starting QB over Carson Wentz
Ron Rivera officially ended the Commanders' quarterback controversy before it could begin in earnest. Rivera announced his decision when he was asked whether Taylor Heinicke or Carson Wentz would be the team's starter going forward after the team's 23-10 victory over the Texans in Week 11. "We're going to go...
Sporting News
How Patrick 'Magic' Mahomes led the Chiefs to another late win vs. the Chargers
There was a feeling of inevitability across the NFL world when the Chiefs got the ball back with 1:46 left to play and trailing by four points Sunday night. Everyone watching the game at home could feel it. The Chiefs were certainly feeling it. Even Justin Herbert appeared to recognize the Chargers could be in trouble.
Sporting News
Ravens' Lamar Jackson picks up unusual, drive-stalling delay of game penalty by punting ball
The Ravens were hoping to mount their first touchdown drive of the day in the fourth quarter of their defensive slog against the Panthers. It looked like Baltimore was driving and might have a chance to reach the end zone for the first time. However, a third-and-8 played a part in ensuring that they would be forced to settle for a field goal.
Sporting News
Why is 49ers vs. Cardinals in Mexico City? History of NFL's International Series games
The NFL's International Series for 2022 will conclude in Week 11 as the 49ers and Cardinals square off in Mexico City. It will be the fifth regular-season game played in Mexico City all time and the fifth game to be played outside the United States this year. Three games have...
Sporting News
NFL Thanksgiving halftime shows: Who is performing during Cowboys, Lions games in 2022?
The NFL is in the process of taking over every holiday from September through February, but the league has had a monopoly on Thanksgiving for nearly a century. The Thanksgiving slate of games, which routinely comes in among the most-watched sporting events of the year, has become a spectacle itself.
Sporting News
Why did the Giants trade Kadarius Toney? Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes might have gotten a steal
Kadarius is setting the . . . you get the idea. It was a year ago that Kadarius Toney was flashing open-field ability and potentially cementing himself as a game-breaking talent for the Giants, even in limited action. Unfortunately, those flashes turned out to be just that — flashes.
Sporting News
Who is Squirrel Winter? Meet Bills fan who helped clear Josh Allen's driveway ahead of Browns game
There aren't many fanbases that compare to Bills Mafia, particularly when it comes to what they will do for their team. One such Bills fan has made headlines for helping out Buffalo's most essential player. During the Bills' Week 11 contest against the Browns, CBS broadcasters Andrew Catalon and James...
Sporting News
Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 12: Deshaun Watson, Jameson Williams, Odell Beckham Jr. among top free agent pickups
Welcoming to stashing season! As playoff pictures snap into focus in fantasy football leagues, contenders are stocking up on assets who might -- might -- be able to help in the postseason. As such, guys who have yet to play this year, including Deshaun Watson, Jameson Williams, and Odell Beckham Jr., will be among the top Week 12 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds. These guys aren't worth waiver claims like Samaje Perine, Latavius Murray, and Cam Akers, but they are worth targeting after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Sporting News
Why did Melvin Gordon get cut by Broncos? Chronic fumble issues force Denver to release veteran RB
The Broncos have lost another running back following a game against the Raiders. This time, the decision was made by the team. Denver announced Monday it had waived veteran running back Melvin Gordon after a 22-16 overtime defeat to Las Vegas. During the Broncos' 32-23 loss to the Raiders in Week 4, starter Javonte Williams tore several ligaments in his knee, including his ACL, that ended his 2022 campaign.
Sporting News
NFL DFS picks Week 12: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
Happy Thanksgiving week, everyone! The holidays are about family, friends, food, and football, and we have a full slate of NFL games on the docket for daily fantasy fun. With such a plentiful spread of DFS options on DraftKings and FanDuel, you'll want to include some values and sleepers in your lineups (like cranberry sauce and cornbread) so you can afford some proven, consistent high-priced plays (like turkey and ham).
Sporting News
Josh Allen sends love to Bills Mafia after win over Browns: 'Pay those fans some f—ing respect'
The Bills were able to snap their two-game losing streak with a 31-23 win over the Browns in Week 11, and they are taking nothing about the victory for granted. That's especially true regarding how they got to the Week 11 matchup, which was moved from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., to Detroit because of a massive snowstorm in the Buffalo area.
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 11 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final two months. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 11.
Sporting News
It sure sounds like Zach Wilson is losing the Jets' locker room
The Jets lost to the Patriots on Sunday, but Zach Wilson may be losing the locker room. Wilson's performance on Sunday left a lot to be desired for a No. 2 overall pick: The second-year quarterback threw for 77 yards on 9-of-22 passing against a stout Patriots defense, but many, many plays were left on the field in the 10-3 loss to New England.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Bengals, Patriots climb; Vikings, Giants, Jets stumble for Week 12
Week 11 in the NFL changed a few things for the strongest playoff contenders, while some of the bad teams, surprising or not, continued their season-long frustrations. There was no shakeup at the tippy top, but enough to add a little extra drama to the NFC and AFC playoff races.
Comments / 0