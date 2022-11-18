Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
2022 Golden Goggles Auction Includes Vacation with Rowdy Gaines to His Beach House
Only one day remains to bid for a wide range of online auction items listed by USA Swimming as part of its annual Golden Goggles Awards. Only one day remains to bid for a wide range of online auction items listed by USA Swimming Foundation as part of its annual Golden Goggles Awards ceremony set for Monday.
swimswam.com
Mundian Kalan Girl Ne Jeeta 4 Medals – Indian Swimming News
Kashish (16), Class XII Ki Student Hai Ne Competition Mei 4 Silver Medals Secure Kiye Aur Apne School Aur City Ke Liye Medals Jeeta. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Kashish Rawat, Jo Ki Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Mundian Kalan Ki Student Hai, Unhone November 16 Aur 17...
swimswam.com
Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke Win Athlete of the Year Honors at 2022 Golden Goggle Awards
Katie Ledecky made history with her eighth Female Athlete of the Year award, surpassing Michael Phelps (seven) for most times winning the honor. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 Golden Goggle Awards. Nov. 21, 2022. New York Marriott Marquis. A pair of former Florida Gators swept the top honors...
swimswam.com
WATCH: Swimmers Show Out at Golden Goggles | SwimSwam x Red Carpet
The stars came sparkling at the 2022 Golden Goggles. Watch the highlights as SwimSwam speaks with swimming's top athletes as they walk down the red carpet. Current photo via Mel Stewart. 2022 GOLDEN GOGGLE AWARDS. November 21, 2022. New York City, New York. The stars came sparkling at the 2022...
swimswam.com
Mityukov Scores 200 Back Record At Swiss SC Championships
SCM (25m) Olympic bronze medalist Noe Ponti put on a show across several men’s events at the 2022 Swiss Short Course Championships over the weekend. The one-time NC State commit logged decisive victories across the 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly events in Sion. In the 50m sprint, Ponti put...
swimswam.com
LEN Women’s Champions League Qualification: Favorites Make No Mistake
All but one representative of the women’s powerhouse nations reached the next round of the LEN Women's Champions League. Stock photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia. Favorite sides advanced, all but one representative of the women’s powerhouse nations reached the next round, only Spain’s Terrassa was dropped to the Euro Cup prelims.
swimswam.com
“I’m Excited About Improving”: Ryan Murphy Gives Us a Glimpse Into His Swimming Future
Murphy sat down with the SwimSwam podcast to discuss his recent performance in Indy, his plans through 2023, and whether he'll compete in 2028. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Four-time Olympic gold medalist and Team Speedo Athlete Ryan Murphy has been busy, recently winning two bronzes and a silver...
swimswam.com
National Derbies, Thrilling Fixtures Featuring In LEN Women’s Champions League Draw
The draw for the second qualification round has set up really exciting groups – all three days will offer premium entertainment. Current photo via G.Scala / DBM / Insidefoto. The draw for the second qualification round has set up really exciting groups – all three days shall offer premium entertainment, the very best of women’s water polo.
swimswam.com
Le Clos Snags Two Additional Golds To Close Out German SC Championships
SCM (25m) South Africa’s Chad Le Clos topped the podium two more times before the 2022 German Short Course Championships were said and done. The 30-year-old who trains in Frankfurt under Dirk Lange already took the 200m fly and 50m fly on the first two days but wrapped up this competition with victories in the 100m fly and 50m free.
swimswam.com
KCPS Girls Ne Khelo India Junior Women Swimming Series Me Kiya Shine
Ye Competition Sai Sports Complex Mei Hua Tha Lucknow Mei, Jaha Par All Over India Se 12 States Ne Participate Kiya Tha. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Jammu Ke KC Public School Ki Xena Bandhu Aur Vanshika Gosain Ne Khelo India Zonal Junior Women’s Swimming Series Competition Mein Respectively 1st Aur 3rd Positions Laa Kar Excelled Kiya. Ye Competition Sai Sports Complex Mei Hua Tha Lucknow Mei, Jaha Par All Over India Se 12 States Ne Participate Kiya Tha.
swimswam.com
Kolhapur Ke Para Swimmer Swapnil Ko Milega Arjuna Honour- Indian Swim News
Kolhapur Ke Para-Swimmer Swapnil Patil Ko President Droupadi Murmu Ke Haathon Se 30th November Ko Arjuna Award Diya Jayega. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Kolhapur Ke Para-Swimmer Swapnil Patil Ko President Droupadi Murmu Ke Haathon Se 30th November Ko Arjuna Award Diya Jayega. 24-Years-Old Swimmer Swapnil, Jo Ki Abhi...
swimswam.com
Catie DeLoof Logs BUCS Record In 50 Free En Route To Gold
SCM (25m) The 2022 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Short Course Championships concluded from Ponds Forge over the weekend but not before Loughborough University put on a show across several women’s events. Former University of Michigan-turned-Loughborough athlete Catie DeLoof topped the podium in multiple events. The 25-year-old first topped...
swimswam.com
ISL Breakout Star Maddy Banic Announces Retirement from Elite Swimming
25-year old Maddy Banic, the former American Record holder in the 50 fly in short course meters, will pursue a career in college coaching next. Archive photo via Mine Kasapoglu. Maddy Banic, one of the biggest success stories of the International Swimming League, has announced her retirement from competitive swimming....
Comments / 0