England vs. Iran final score, result: Saka and Bellingham star in World Cup opener to hit Queiroz's men for six

Bukayo Saka starred with a goal in each half as England thrashed Iran 6-2 to get their World Cup Group B campaign up and running in emphatic fashion. Gareth Southgate’s call to start Saka ahead of Manchester City’s Phil Foden was vindicated, while his decision to stick with stalwarts Harry Maguire and Raheem Sterling despite their poor club form also paid dividends.
Who will win World Cup 2022? Updated odds for country to finish top in Qatar

Title contenders Argentina's shock early defeat against huge underdogs Saudi Arabia is certain to be among the early results affecting the bookmakers' odds to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. England and the Netherlands both started with wins to encourage punters who have backed them at relatively short odds, while...
Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari: The Saudi Arabia players whose goals upset Argentina at World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi and Argentina had their World Cup dream thrown into flux as Saudi Arabia stunned the tournament heavyweights with a shock 2-1 win in Group C. Messi converted an early penalty and had another effort ruled out for offside — one of three Argentina efforts during the first half that fell foul of VAR, with strike partner Lautaro Martinez having a double chalked off.

