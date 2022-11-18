Read full article on original website
Qatar's 12-year World Cup plan undone in one half, as it becomes the first host nation to lose opening match
The moment this might have changed came just seconds before the end of the first half, when midfielder Hassan Al-Haydos fired a pristine cross from the right wing toward the center of the goal, right where his Qatar teammate Almoez Ali was stationed. Everything that preceded this moment had been...
World Cup yellow cards rules 2022: How many cautions before suspension at FIFA tournament in Qatar?
The FIFA World Cup is the most prestigious football tournament around the globe, happening once every four years. With the stakes so high and the margins so thin at the World Cup, having the best players available and on the field to compete makes a huge difference for teams looking to secure critical results.
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match
Argentina kick off their highly anticipated 2022 World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, November 22. With captain and superstar Lionel Messi appearing at the tournament for a final time, Argentina are hoping to send their icon out with a piece of silverware that has so far eluded him.
England vs. Iran final score, result: Saka and Bellingham star in World Cup opener to hit Queiroz's men for six
Bukayo Saka starred with a goal in each half as England thrashed Iran 6-2 to get their World Cup Group B campaign up and running in emphatic fashion. Gareth Southgate’s call to start Saka ahead of Manchester City’s Phil Foden was vindicated, while his decision to stick with stalwarts Harry Maguire and Raheem Sterling despite their poor club form also paid dividends.
Who will win World Cup 2022? Updated odds for country to finish top in Qatar
Title contenders Argentina's shock early defeat against huge underdogs Saudi Arabia is certain to be among the early results affecting the bookmakers' odds to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. England and the Netherlands both started with wins to encourage punters who have backed them at relatively short odds, while...
How Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia in the World Cup: Three reasons Lionel Messi's side were upset
The goal that could have assured Argentina a glorious start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup stayed on the board for more than a minute, so at least Lautaro Martinez had his moment in the spotlight. He’d earned it, for sure. Martinez executed a brilliant, incisive run to accept...
Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari: The Saudi Arabia players whose goals upset Argentina at World Cup 2022
Lionel Messi and Argentina had their World Cup dream thrown into flux as Saudi Arabia stunned the tournament heavyweights with a shock 2-1 win in Group C. Messi converted an early penalty and had another effort ruled out for offside — one of three Argentina efforts during the first half that fell foul of VAR, with strike partner Lautaro Martinez having a double chalked off.
Mexico player ratings vs Poland in World Cup: Memo Ochoa saves the day, but heart of defense shines by stifling Lewandowski
Given Argentina’s loss earlier in the day in Group C competition at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Mexico entered its game against Poland understanding how huge a victory and three points would be toward its advancement to the knockout stage for an eighth consecutive World Cup. El Tri tried,...
Memo Ochoa penalty save vs Robert Lewandowski: How Mexico goalkeeper stop vs Poland turns Group C on its head
Mexico and Poland were unable to find a breakthrough in their 2022 World Cup Group C opener after a 0-0 draw in Doha. Argentina's shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia earlier in the day threw the group open ahead of kickoff at Stadium 974, but neither side could take advantage.
Everything to know about Kylian Mbappe: Trophies, contract, salary, net worth, wife and family of France star
At just 23 years old, Kylian Mbappe has become one of the icons of world football. The France international has already won a World Cup title and five domestic league titles, and has reached a UEFA Champions League final. As Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi reach the twilight of their...
