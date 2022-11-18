Nastia Liukin Shares Challenging Resistance Band Beach Workout

The former Olympic gymnast showed off her dance moves while getting in some sun.

Nastia Liukin. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

What’s better than a beach workout? A beach workout with your trainer-turned-best friend.

Former Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin shared a resistance band beach workout montage to the sound of everyone’s favorite feel-good song, Weezer’s “Island In The Sun.”

“Sometimes less is more…. No caption even necessary,” she wrote under the Instagram video which was a joint post with Kira Stokes. “Just true happiness when your soul is filled with everything you need.”

Liukin, who won the gold medal in the all-around competition at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, is now an analyst for NBC Sports. The 33-year-old runs a lifestyle website, nastialiukin.com , to share her favorite fitness, fashion, beauty and healthy-living products.

The beach workout featured squats, donkey kicks, side-to-side lunges, and, of course, a dance party in the sand.

“MY SOUL SISTER✨💕…love you so much,” Stokes commented on the post. “Also - the closing sprints are EVERYTHING🤣”

Stokes is a personal trainer and the founder of fitness company and app, Kira Stokes Fit , which offers more than 300 workouts. The app costs $14.99 a month or $144.99 a year and offers a free seven-day trial.

Stokes has a long list of clients, including Candace Cameron Bure, Josh Groban, Ashley Graham, Samantha Ponder, Jenny McCarthy and Shay Mitchell. Liukin has worked with Stokes for years, forming a close friendship.

“Not to be dramatic, but in the most dramatic NL kinda way (lol) Thank you for always believing in me, my passions, my visions, etc etc etc…,” the five-time Olympic medalist wrote, tagging Stokes. “Thank you for encouraging me, and motivating me - in all areas, even when that means working out when I really don’t want to. THANK YOU, I LOVE YOU and this is just the beginning!”

