Read full article on original website
Related
How To Clean Wood Blinds
Properly cleaning your wooden blinds is the best way to keep them in pristine condition. Eliminate dust and debris with these helpful tips and tricks.
Why A Rug Can Go In Almost Any Room, According To Design Expert Shea McGee
While area rugs can introduce coziness, pattern, and color, don't limit them to rooms with hardwood flooring. Here's why, according to design expert Shea McGee.
How To Keep Your Wooden Deck From Buckling Due To Sun Exposure
The sun's UV rays can turn your beautiful deck into something less so, if the boards begin to warp out of shape. Good news is that there are ways to protect it.
Bringing eating disorders to light this Thanksgiving
(WTVO) — Thanksgiving can be a struggle for people with eating disorders. A local therapist said that the amount of food on the table can be triggering. He said that residents should take the next couple of days to prepare themselves before they arrive at a Thanksgiving meal. “If you’re someone who struggles with an […]
Is An Invisible Kitchen The Next Big Home Trend?
Exploring the features of invisible kitchens can help you decide if this type of remodeling is right for your space. Start with the following décor elements.
Damage-Free Ways To Hang Plants In Your Rental
With these tips, your plants can happily decorate your home, the rental walls will remain puncture free, and you won't jeopardize your deposit.
25 Places To Buy Incredibly Affordable Art For Your Home
Incorporating art in your home is a great way to show your personality and create a unique space, but it can be expensive. Here is where to buy affordable art.
How To Fix A Sagging Couch
When the old couch becomes too uncomfortable due to sagging, buying a new one may seem like your only option. However, there are ways to fix it. Here's how.
How To Restore A Sweater That Shrank In The Laundry
Laundry may not be your favorite chore, but it's much worse when a sweater shrinks in the laundry. Thankfully, there's a way to restore your shrunk sweater.
16 Tips To Help Make Moving With Kids Much Easier
Moving's a big undertaking and it can be a stressful time for all. For kids, here are 16 ways you can help make the process and transition a bit easier on them.
Karen E Laine's Advice For Creating A Dynamic Yard – Exclusive
Master gardener and co-host of HGTV's "Good Bones" Karen E. Laine has advice for creating a dynamic yard, no matter what size yard you have.
HGTV Star Breegan Jane's Tips For Adding Coastal Colors To Your Home Decor
If you want to incorporate a beachy vibe in your home, here are HGTV star Breegan Jane's top tips for adding coastal colors to your home decor.
Why You Should Consider Moving Your Shower Knob Outside Your Shower
A great change to the bathroom has popped up recently on TikTok and is making serious waves with homeowners looking for an affordable revamp. Here's more.
Real Or Artificial Christmas Tree: Which Is Best For Your Home?
If you enjoy having a Christmas tree, then you know that there is always the decision about whether to pick up a real tree or go with an artificial one.
The Quick And Easy Way To Patch Holes In Your Window Screen
Window screens are a great addition to most homes, but what do you do when they tear? Here's a quick and easy way to patch holes in your window screen.
Plant Rescue: What Black Spot On Roses Looks Like And How To Save Them
Black spot is one of the most common diseases that afflicts rose bushes. Here's how you can tell if the fungus is impacting your plant and how to save it.
How To Tell If Your Tupperware Is Dishwasher Safe
Running your Tupperware through a washing cycle in the dishwasher can be disastrous, but how can you tell if the containers are dishwasher safe? Here's more.
30 Unique Ways To Decorate Your Home With Plants
Since you probably spend most of your time indoors, a houseplant is a good way of enjoying nature's goodness at home. Here are 30 ways to decorate with plants.
How To Troubleshoot A Busted Garbage Disposal
No one likes washing dishes, but a garbage disposal helps make it a bit easier. If you're having issues, here's how to troubleshoot a busted garbage disposal.
10 Signs Your Oven Is Too Old
A quality oven can last for more than a decade, but when it's starts doing any of these things, it's most likely time to level up to a newer model.
House Digest
New York, NY
68K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0