WATCH: Christian McCaffrey narrates The Big Game hype video

The Stanford legend talks about the importance of the Axe

After last year's embarrassing showing that saw them lose 41-14, Stanford is looking to reclaim the Axe trophy in what will be the 125th Big Game .

This season hasn't gone as many Cardinal fans had hoped, as a team that returned one of the most experienced rosters in the country was unable to manufacture any sort of consistency on either side of the ball all year. The offense has been plagued by injury, poor offensive line play, and questionable play calling while the defense is home to the fourth worst run defense in the country.

Neither Cal, nor Stanford, have a chance at hitting the six win threshold required to make a bowl game this season, but we all know this game will have the energy of one.

Stanford's social media team, which is one of the best in the business released an amazing hype video about the game with Cardinal legend and current 49er Christian McCaffrey narrating it.

Stanford currently leads the all-time series 65-48-1, and interestingly enough the road team has won each of the past four Big Games.