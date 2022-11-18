George Wagner IV takes stand in his own defense

* Editor’s Note: Any and all quotes or statements attributed to Wagner or references to Wagner in this article refer to George W. Wagner IV unless otherwise stated.

Attorneys in the murder trial of George Wagner IV had a late night on Tuesday as they stayed in the courtroom past 8 p.m. as the State prosecutors and defense counsel argued about what pieces of evidence would be submitted into record.

Wednesday morning, the defense perhaps called the most crucial witness of the trial for either side when the defendant, George Washington Wagner IV, was called to the witness stand.

Wagner along with his brother, mother and father are charged with multiple crimes stemming from the killing of seven members of the Rhoden family and Hannah Gilley in April of 2016.

George’s brother, Jake, and mother, Angela, have pleaded guilty and both have already testified for the prosecution in this trial. George’s father, George Washington Wagner III, known as Billy, will be on trial early next year.

During his first part of direct examination, defense attorney John Parker, talked to Wagner about his childhood including him being homeschooled and chores being done on the farm he lived on.

As the boys got older, Wagner said their mother would threaten them with going to Hell if they did not do as she said.

“I did what I wanted to,” Wagner said. “Jake was terrified of going to Hell.”

Parker asked Wagner what he wanted to be after he stopped homeschooling at age 14. Wagner said he wanted to be a game warden or a forester, but his father tried to steer him toward being a diesel mechanic or a truck driver.

“Why is that?” Parker asked.

“My father didn’t want anybody in the family who wears a badge,” Wagner said.

“Why was that?” Parker asked.

“Because he (Billy Wagner) thought all law enforcement was crooked.”

Wagner recounted how his father taught him how to pick a lock, steal semi truck loads, steal fuel and other illegal activity.

Parker asked Wagner how turning 16 and getting his driver’s license affected his life.

“It broadened my life by a lot,” Wagner said. “I was more mobile. I got to see a lot more things and do a lot more things.”

During a part of direct examination Parker asked Wagner to describe his brother, Jake.

“He’s over-opinionated, selfish, greedy and a little bit jealous,” Wagner said.

Then Parker asked him about his mother.

“She’s over-opinionated, thinks she’s better than everybody else and manipulative,” he answered.

Finally Parker asked about Billy.

“He is a good person. The meds he was on changed him. They made him irritable and he had outbursts,” Wagner said.

Parker then talked about the goose house built for Billy’s father. Wagner said he helped his brother build the goose house, but did not know about the buckets until discovery of this trial.

“Did you ever see the buckets before?” Parker asked. “No,” Wagner answered.

“Did you know they were in the goose house?” Parker asked. “No,” Wagner said

“Did you know the contents?” Parker asked, again Wagner answered, “No.”

When it came to questions about the Rhoden family, Wagner called Frankie “a best friend”, and said he thought of Hanna Mae Rhoden as a “baby sister.”

Parker then asked Wagner if he helped plan for the murders, were the murders ever discussed, or did he know the murders were going to happen, all to which Wagner answered no.

“I wouldn’t believe my family would have done something of this magnitude,” Wagner said.

“What would you have done if you knew they were going to do this?” Parker asked

“One way or another, I wouldn’t have let it happen,” Wagner replied.

George said that on the night of the murders his family was watching a movie and he testified he went to bed around 10ish. He woke up the next morning to make coffee, and met Jake who was already awake. Jake and George were supposed to disassemble a building that day, and Jake hurried George to that job that morning.

One the way back from the job, Angela texted one of her sons and told them to come home immediately.

“When I got back home, the news was saying people were killed on Union Hill Road,” Wagner said. “Dad was freaking out saying he couldn’t get a hold of Chris, and Jake came in and said Andrew Carson had called and said everyone had been killed.”

Parker then asked Wagner, “Did you help build that false bed? Did you crawl in the bed of that truck? Did you go up to Union Hill Road that night?” All to which Wagner answered, “No.”

On Thursday, Parker asked Wagner if he was on Left Fork Road when Kenneth (Rhoden) was killed? Wagner answered, “No.”

“Were you ever in the area?” Parker asked. “No,” Wagner answered.

Then Parker asked if George loved his son and his niece, and George said he did.

“Did you kill these people for them? Would you do that?” Both times Wagner said, “No.”

Parker ended his direct examination asking Wagner if he was guilty of any of the offenses. “No,” Wagner responded.

On cross examination, special prosecutor Angela Canepa tried to tear down Wagner’s credibility by pointing out inconsistencies between his sworn testimony and information he told investigators in 2017.

Wagner testified that Jake and Angela lied during their testimony and confessions to prosecutors.

Canepa, more than once, made sarcastic comments such as “Everybody is lying except you,” or after Wagner answered questions she just said “Yeah.”

Under cross examination, Canepa did get George to confess to many illegal acts including:

using an inaccurate address to obtain his commercial driver’s licenselisting an inaccurate address on his gun ownership applications, a federal crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Wagner said he did that on advice of his attorney.never saying anything about an arson fire at one of the Wagner’s homes on Bethel Hill Roadnot reporting his mother for creating fake receipts for items lost in the fires

Wagner also testified he went hunting at night “thousands of times.” Deer hunting hours in Ohio are 30 minutes before dawn to 30 minutes after dusk, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Wagner also never notified the mother of his child they moved back to Pike County from Alaska in 2018 before the waiting period was up to get an abandonment ruling against her. Yet. there is no law that states George had to notify the mother of the child he had returned to Ohio.

Multiple sources reported, Friday afternoon, both the prosecution and the defense rested their cases. The jury was dismissed until Monday, Nov. 28.