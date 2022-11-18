ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift upset that Ticketmaster put fans through ‘several bear attacks’

By Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

Taylor Swift has finally spoken out about the Ticketmaster disaster that played out this week as frustrated fans tried — and often failed — to buy tickets to the “1989" singer’s Eras concert tour.

It was “excruciating” to watch the situation unfold, Swift wrote Friday on her Instagram stories, given that she had “no recourse” to improve the situation. She said she’s moved many elements of her operation in-house in part because of how protective she is of her fans.

“There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward,” Swift said.

“I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

Friday’s planned public sale of Swift tickets was canceled Thursday due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand,” Ticketmaster said. That happened after people who went through the company’s “Verified Fan” process found themselves bumped out of line repeatedly as the Ticketmaster system crashed.

Swift also spoke to those who wanted tickets but didn’t get them.

"[M]y hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs,” she wrote. “Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means.”

