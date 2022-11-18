ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

BGR.com

31 best Black Friday deals you can already shop at Amazon

If there’s one retailer that’s truly going all-out this year with holiday sales, it’s Amazon. First, the company hosted a huge first-of-its-kind holiday preview sale last month. And believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. And now, Amazon has already kicked off its big early Black Friday sale for 2022.
The Staten Island Advance

Here are 15 of the best Black Friday deals at JCPenney

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time for the biggest shopping day of the year — Black Friday — and JCPenney has an enormous catalog of items on sale. For the third consecutive year, JCPenney will close on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen bright and early for Black Friday savings galore, RetailMeNot reported.
NJ.com

What stores are open on Thanksgiving 2022? What stores are closed?

Thanksgiving week is here with Black Friday and Cyber Monday right behind, signaling the official start of the holiday season. The trend of businesses staying open on Thanksgiving Day due to the shopping sales frenzy has died down a bit in recent years. In the past, many popular retailers and...
Kearney Hub

Black Friday tips: In-store vs. online shopping

This year’s Black Friday will be similar to last year’s, but many stores are starting their sales earlier and major retailers will be adding additional deals to their websites on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Jon Vincent, founder of EarlyBlackFriday.com and a national expert on Black Friday deals, gives us tips on how to navigate shopping this year.
NJ.com

Walmart Thanksgiving 2022: Store hours, Black Friday info

Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals at discount prices, but when will the big-box retailer open on Thanksgiving Day (11/24/2022)?. What are Walmart’s store hours on Thanksgiving 2022?. Walmart will be closed on...
Digital Trends

AirPods Black Friday deals: Save on AirPods Pro and Max

Black Friday doesn’t officially start until November 25, but a lot of retailers are already making Black Friday discounts available. This makes right now a great time to beat the rush and still land some of the best Black Friday deals. This is particularly enticing if you’re on the lookout for Black Friday headphone deals, as several models of Apple’s AirPods are seeing impressive discounts. These are some of the best Apple Black Friday deals you’ll find, so read onward for more details on landing one of the best AirPods Black Friday deals you can shop today.
New York Post

The best Black Friday furniture deals to shop now: Wayfair, Target, more

You can certainly make your house a home this Black Friday with all of the huge furniture savings being offered by some of your favorite brands. Since waiting for the holidays is oh so boring, take out your furniture wishlists and pass the time with early Black Friday deals from top retailers as well as some later deals that last through Cyber Monday and into December.
msn.com

Black Friday 2022 deals available right now

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Black Friday may be just a few days away — the event officially starts on Nov. 25 — but some retailers' sales are already in full swing. If you’re planning to shop for yourself or find holiday gifts for loved ones, Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering doorbuster deals across categories such as home and kitchen, tech, beauty and more. And you have plenty of time to shop, since most of these sales run through Cyber Monday.
CNET

Amazon Black Friday Cheat Sheet: The Ultimate Shopping Guide

Black Friday deals at Amazon came early. We're days away from the shopping holiday's official start, and the retailer is already offering discounts on tons of items -- some of which just might be on your holiday wish list. Amazon certainly isn't the only retailer getting into the Black Friday...

