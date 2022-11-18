Black Friday doesn’t officially start until November 25, but a lot of retailers are already making Black Friday discounts available. This makes right now a great time to beat the rush and still land some of the best Black Friday deals. This is particularly enticing if you’re on the lookout for Black Friday headphone deals, as several models of Apple’s AirPods are seeing impressive discounts. These are some of the best Apple Black Friday deals you’ll find, so read onward for more details on landing one of the best AirPods Black Friday deals you can shop today.

