FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hingham Police Arrest Natick Man On Reckless Homicide Charge
HINGHAM – The Hingham Police Department obtained an arrest warrant charging Bradley Rein, 53, of Natick with reckless homicide by motor vehicle. Rein was arrested Monday night, and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hingham District Court on Tuesday. He was held at Plymouth County House of Correction overnight...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured & 1 Cited in Grant Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham after a crash on Grant Street Saturday. Police were called to the intersection of Grant Street and Clinton Street at 1:37 p.m. on November 19 for a two-vehicle crash. One individual was injured and transported...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham Police: Vandalism Reported at St. Stephen’s Cemetery
FRAMINGHAM – Vandalism was reported at St. Stephen’s Cemetery at 1 Fenwick Street to Police on Monday, November 21. “A sign in the cemetery was damaged sometime over the weekend,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens. “There is no suspect information,” said the police spokesperson. No other information...
whdh.com
Bridgewater police searching for suspect after 2 teens arrested in armed robbery
BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a third suspect after two teens from Brockton were arrested Sunday in connection with an armed robbery in Bridgewater. Bernaldino De Jesus Pereira Tavares, 19, and Rafael Gomes Andrade, 18, are facing charges including Robbery with a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition without an FID card. Police are searching for a third suspect.
Framingham Police: Jewelry & Glasses Stolen From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to Gilbert Street for a theft on Friday morning, November 18. Police received a report of a motor vehicle breaking & entering at 81 Gilbert Street at 6:15 a.m. Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens said there was “no sign of forced entry.”
Framingham Police: $600 Bike Stolen
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a bicycle theft that happened on November 17. Framingham Police were called to 59 Fountain Street at 10:03 a.m. for a report of a stolen bicycle. “A dark green Trek brand bicycle was taken,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The bike’s value...
Framingham Police: Thief Steals 2021 Hyundai Elantra
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a 2021 brown Hyundai Elantra from a doctor’s office parking lot on Saturday. The theft was reported at 11:12 a.m. at 61 Lincoln Street. The vehicle has not been recovered yet.
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Parked Car & Street Sign
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Route 135 and Bethany Road for a crash on Saturday afternoon. The call came in at 2:20 p.m. on November 19. The drive “struck a parked motor vehicle and street sign,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. No citations...
Wilmington police searching for suspect in alleged armed robbery
Wilmington police are searching for the man at the center of an armed robbery on Saturday. According to Wilmington police, a masked man wearing all black, armed with a gun, robbed the Route 38 Smoke Shop at 8:50 p.m. Saturday. The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of...
MBTA police recognize, arrest Dorchester man wanted for T robberies and on 5 other warrants
Timothy Dodson furnished a false name and claimed he did not know his own biographical information, police said. A man wanted for several armed robbery incidents on the MBTA was apprehended and arrested after he was recognized by MBTA Transit Police Friday afternoon. Officers observed a man, later identified as...
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm Following Traffic Stop and Arrest in Boston
At about 10:15 AM on Monday November 21, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Martin Freels, 29, of Dorchester, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Harrison Avenue in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle due to an expired registration when they learned that the operator, later identified as the suspect above, did not possess a valid driver’s license. The suspect was placed in custody without incident at which time the officers conducted an inventory search prior to towing the unregistered motor vehicle, leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson SW40VE handgun from the passenger seat area.
whdh.com
Worcester Police ask for public’s help in finding 12-year-old
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are requesting the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home over the weekend. The Worcester Police Department said Randell Castillo ran away from his home on Piedmont Street Sunday night. According to the department, Castillo is...
whdh.com
Officials look to ID person wanted in connection with October assault and battery on Blue Line
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in regards to an indecent assault and battery case. In a social media post, officials shared an image of the individual they are looking to speak to as their investigation continues. Officials said the alleged incident happened between the Blue Line’s State Street and Maverick stations on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 5 p.m.
WCVB
Driver arrested after worker dies when SUV crashes into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store
HINGHAM, Mass. — A driver was arrested Monday night after a man died and 19 others were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops. The 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store at about 10:45 a.m., smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a news conference.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man arrested after driving into New Hampshire restaurant, injuring three
“Hampton Fire Alarm received a call at 9:12pm reporting a motor vehicle crash into an occupied building. First due companies were on scene at 9:16pm. On scene was Eng. 2, Eng. 4, Amb. 2, Amb. 1, Chief, North Hampton Fire and Rescue Ambulance 1 and Seabrook NH Fire Department Amb. A total of 4 patients were transported, 1 person from the vehicle and 3 patrons of the restaurant. Driver of the vehicle has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
Fall River man charged in Boston bank robbery
William Sequeira was taken into custody earlier this month and charged with one count of bank robbery.
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezer
Police are investigating after the remains of several children who appeared to be either fetuses or infants were found in a freezer in a Boston apartment. According to CBS News, police received a 911 call at 838 East Broadway. What prompted the call is not known at this time, but Boston police responded with homicide detectives to the scene. The medical examiner was then seen taking a small box out of the unit, which was said to be the body of a deceased child, either preborn or newborn.
Framingham Police Conducting Search in Saxonville
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are conducting a search in the Saxonville section of the City of Framingham tonight, November 18. Police are searching fora suspect who broke into a home in the neighborhood off Elm Street. The search is in the Ashmont Drive neighborhood. Police have a K9 dog...
26-year-old man shot in Lowell died from road rage incident, DA says
Odogwu Ganobi was shot Nov. 15 and died the next morning in the hospital. Authorities now believe a man who died after being shot in Lowell on the evening of Nov. 15 was killed by people who didn’t know him during a road rage incident. The Middlesex County District...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest One and Recover Loaded Firearm on Temple Street in Mattapan
At about 6:37 PM on Friday, November 18, 2022 members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Jonathan Marius, 21 of Mattapan, as part of an ongoing investigation in Mattapan. Armed with a Dorchester District Court warrant for the body and residence of Jonathan Marius, officers observed, and attempted...
